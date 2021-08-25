Discord Screen Share No Audio/ Audio Not Working Fixes

Discord screen-sharing is one of the most useful functions of the Discord app. It is a quick and easy way of doing presentations or just watching videos together with friends.

However, a very common issue that users face is Discord Screen Share No Audio/ Audio missing. So, if you are pulling your hair out of frustration because none of your application audio is going through, here are a few ways to troubleshoot it.

How to Fix Discord Screen Share No Audio

Basic Fixes

Use the Discord App Instead of a Browser

The browser-based version of the Discord app is known to cause issues everywhere. It is also not the most recommended way of using Discord either. So, make sure you download and install the latest version of the Discord app for your particular OS from the Discord download page before continuing.

Share the Application Instead of the Screen

Discord screen-sharing does not work well when you select entire screens. When you first press Share Screen, this window appears.

Here, make sure you select an Application source instead of a Screens source. The Screens option is known to cause audio issues and is not the recommended way to screen share on discord.

Restart Your Computer

Sometimes all you need to do is a quick reboot to fix all your problems. Shutting your computer off and on is surprisingly effective.

Now that you have tried all the basic fixes but you are still facing the same issue of Discord Screen Share Audio not being shared, try the following steps to troubleshoot further.

In App Fixes

Check if Discord Servers are Online

Open your web browser. Navigate to Discord Status. Check if there are any outages reported. Discord can stop opening for other reasons too. If so, try screen sharing at a different time after the issues with the servers themselves have been resolved.

Run Discord as Administrator

Right-click on the Discord Tray icon. Click Quit Discord to Close the Discord App. Search for Discord on the Start Menu. Click Run as Administrator. Discord will now run on your device with administrator privileges.

Reset Discord Voice Settings

Click on the gear icon next to your profile to access Discord settings. (bottom Left of screen usually) Navigate to Voice Settings on the left panel. Scroll down on the right panel until you see the Reset Voice Settings button. Your audio settings will be reset. Make sure you re-select your audio devices in the Input and Output device menus.

Change Discord Audio Subsystem

Click on the gear icon next to your profile to access Discord settings again. Navigate to Voice Settings on the left panel and scroll down in the right panel. Change the Audio Subsystem from the one you are currently running. Common choices are Legacy and Experimental. Also, turn on the “Use an experimental method to capture audio from applications option” if it is turned off. Conversely, if it is on, try turning it off and trying screen sharing again.

Add Your Program to Discord

Click on the gear icon next to your profile to access Discord settings. Navigate to Activity Status on the left panel. Check if the app you want to screen share is listed. If not, click the small blue “Add it!” text. Your app needs to be running for Discord to detect it. Once the app is running, select it from the drop down menu and click Add Game. It may already be added below if it isn’t showing in this list. Now, try sharing your screen again to check this issue of Discord Screen Share Audio not being shared.

Update Discord

Go to the Discord download site Download the Discord installer again. Run the installer to update the Discord App easily.

Clear Discord Data

Close Discord from the system tray like before. Press Windows Key + R. On the Run window that appears, type in %appdata% and press Enter. The Roaming folder should appear. Locate and delete the Discord folder present there. Open Discord and log in again. Hopefully your issues are gone.

Do a Fresh Discord Installation

Close Discord from the system tray. Press Windows Key + R. On the Run window that appears, type in %appdata% and press Enter. The Roaming folder should appear. Locate and delete the Discord folder present there. Press Windows Key + R. On the Run window that appears, type in %localappdata% and press Enter. The Local folder should appear. Locate and delete the Discord folder present there. Restart your computer. Download and run the Discord installer. Re-login again to your discord account.

If none of the above methods work, perhaps the problem lies with your Windows installation or other programs instead of Discord. You can try other ways listed below to fix Discord Screen Share Audio.

Windows Fixes

Try Windowed Version of the App

Fullscreen Apps have been known to cause audio issues with Discord. If what you are trying to screen share is a game or a similar app that runs on full screen, the application itself might be the culprit.

Go to your app or game’s video settings. Set it to Windowed or Borderless Windowed instead of Fullscreen. If it is not supported, try alternate ways of getting a borderless window like Borderless Gaming.

Update Audio Drivers

Search for Device Manager in your Start Menu. Open Device Manager. Under “Sound, video and game controllers” right-click and click “Update driver” for all your audio devices. If that doesn’t work, repeat the process by Uninstalling the device instead. Restart your computer to get the latest drivers. Windows should automatically reinstall any corrupted driver files. Open Discord and check if your audio issue has been resolved. Make sure to go to Audio Settings and re-select your audio devices since doing this also resets those settings.

Temporarily Disable Your Antivirus

Check if you have any antivirus installed. If so, go to your Antivirus settings and disable it temporarily. Doing this will differ from antivirus to antivirus, so make sure you research how to disable your particular antivirus. Restart Discord and check if the problem persists. If the audio issue is solved using this method, contact your antivirus support team to report this bug and find a more permanent solution.

This should cover pretty much all you can do yourself to try to fix this issue of Discord Screen Share Audio not being shared.

FAQ

What Do I Do if Discord Doesn’t Detect My Mic When Screen Sharing?

Make sure you go to Discord audio settings and select your microphone as the preferred input device. If you have mic issues due to feedback, you can also try using the “Push to Talk” functionality to limit how much your audio goes through.

Is There a Fix to Video Quality Degradation When Screen Sharing?

Discord limits its screen sharing resolution to 720p for free Discord users. This might cause reduced video quality on HD screens. Your internet connection might also be the culprit. If you want to share video higher than 720p and more than 30fps, you must purchase Discord Nitro.