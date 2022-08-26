Discord Screen Share Not Working? 10 Ways to Fix it

With Discord, you can easily share the screen with your desired person. But, at times, you may face ‘Discord screen share not working’ problem and may end up with a blank screen.

The situation arises mainly in Windows. Likewise, it can also occur on other devices. The problem exists due to corrupt cache files. Or an outdated Discord app can also cause this issue.

In this article, we will let you understand why the problem exists and provide you with the fixes to get rid of the problem from your device.

Why is Discord Screen Share Not Working?

Here is the list of some of the probable causes for the issue: The program you want to share is open in full-screen mode.

The Reduce Motion feature in Discord is turned off.

Corrupt temporary files.

Interruption in the Discord server.

Outdated graphics card of the computer.

The Discord app is not up to date.

How to Fix Discord Screen Share Not Working?

One of the first things to consider is to turn off the full-screen mode for applications. Running the games on windowed mode can help you share the screen. Likely, you can restart your device and check the feature again. Also, you can try closing other background applications and run Discord.

If the problem still remains, you can try other fixes listed below:

Add Activity to Discord

In case the Discord screen share is not working, it is because you have not included the game or the program you want to share in the Discord account. So, you can add it to the activity on your Discord account and check again. To do so,

Open Discord. Click the Gear icon next to your username at the bottom of the Direct Messages section.

It will open the User Settings menu. Scroll down to the Activity Settings section. Next, select the Registered Games option. ‘Click the Add it! option.

Now, click the drop-down menu and select the program you are trying to screen share. Then, press the Add Game button. After that, click the Monitor icon to turn on the Overlay option.

Note: The program you are trying to add to the activity section needs to be running to show up in the list.

Turn on the ‘Enable Reduced Motion’ Option

Using Reduced Motion, Discord handles all the app animations and transitions. It helps control the animation speed and makes the app appear smooth. If this option is switched off, it might actually hinder the screen share process. In that case, you can try enabling the feature and help resolve the issue.

Head to the User Settings menu. Then, click Accessibility under the App Settings section. Locate the Reduced Motion segment and turn on the Enable Reduced Motion option.



Toggle off the ‘Use our latest technology’

The problem can also emerge when you let the ‘Use our latest technology’ feature in Discord. This feature can be an obstruction to the screen share feature. So, you may want to disable the feature to solve the screen share problem.

Open the User Settings in Discord. Locate the Voice & Video option under App Settings. Now, navigate to the Screen share section and toggle off the button next to ‘User our latest technology to capture your screen.’

After this, you can restart the app and use screen share.

Turn off the ‘Hardware Acceleration’

The ‘Hardware Acceleration’ feature in Discord utilizes the graphic card of your system to administer intensive work and help balance various tasks. But, the same feature can be the likely culprit, mainly in the older PC versions, obstructing screen share. So, you can turn off the ‘Hardware Acceleration’ option and check if the issue has disappeared.

Go to the User Settings. Choose Advanced under the App Settings segment. Next, turn off the Hardware Acceleration option. A new window will appear; choose Okay to confirm.



Check if the Discord Server is Down

If the Discord servers are having some maintenance issues, then also the screen share feature may not be working. So, you can check the Discord Status site and know if there are any operational issues or not. In case of any problem with Discord itself, give some time for the developers to solve the issue.

Open Discord with Admin Access

Solving the issue by providing the app admin access can be a potential method. You can operate Discord with administrative access by following the steps below:

First, make sure to close the app before you launch Discord with admin access. Then, press the Windows logo + S keys on your keyboard to launch the Search bar. Type Discord, and it will display the app. Then, right-click the app and choose Run as administrator.

A pop-up window asking for confirmation will appear on display; you need to choose Yes.

Remove the Roaming Data Folder

It is possible that you may be facing the problem because the temporary data file of Discord may be corrupted. So, the ideal deal will be to remove the roaming data file, which can help resolve the issue.

Firstly, you need to close the Discord app. Go to Task Manager > Select Discord > Click End task. Next, press the keyboard’s Windows and R buttons to open the Run prompt. Input %appdata% and press OK. It will open the file explorer with the Roaming folder.

Now, you need to right-click the discord folder and click the Delete option. Next, you can open the app again and check the screen share feature.

Update the PC’s Graphics Card

The probability of the cause of the issue is also related to outdated Display adapters. With the latest graphics card installed, you can establish proper communication between the computer’s hardware and the OS.

To achieve that, you need to update the Display adapters.

Open the Run command. Input devmgmt.msc and hit the Enter button on your keyboard. It will open the Device Manager. Click > in the Display adapters option. Then, double-click on the Graphics card name to open the Properties window. Now, select the Driver tab. Next, click Update Driver.

Choose the Search automatically for drivers option. The system will look for updates and download the required drivers. Reboot the PC.

Update Discord

When Discord is outdated, the system may face some technical malfunction. Likely, the possibility of bug issues can arise. All these things can eventually hamper the functioning of the app, and you may face the screen share problem. You will need to update Discord on your device in such a case.

On Mac

When you are on the app, you can press the Command + R keys on the keyboard. The screen will go blank for a while, and the app will start with the latest updates.

On Windows

You can update Discord on your computer by clicking the update application from the discord file. To do so,

On the Run command, type %appdata% and hit the keyboard’s Enter key. From the AppData window, choose the Local folder. Now, select the Discord folder. Next, double-click the Update.exe file.



On iPhone

Open App Store on your mobile and tap Updates at the bottom panel. Now, choose Update next to the Discord app.

On Android

Launch Play Store. Select the Profile icon. You can see it on the top-right corner of the phone’s screen. Now, tap Manage apps & devices and choose the Updates available option. Next, hit Update beside the Discord app.



Delete the App and Install It Again

If the problem still remains even after trying every other fix, deleting the app and installing it again can work as the final choice to solve the issue. It can help clear the app bugs and other malfunctioning and will give the app a fresh start. Here’s how you can uninstall and reinstall Discord on your device:

On Mac

First, Quit the Discord app by pressing the keyboard’s Command + Q keys together. Launch Finder. Then, click Applications from the left pane.

Select the Discord app file and press the Command + Option + Delete keys on the keyboard. A new message will appear on the screen asking for confirmation. Now, click Delete.

Next, go to Discord’s official webpage and download the app.

On Windows

Open the windows Settings menu by pressing the Windows logo and the I button on the keyboard. Choose Apps. Then, select the Discord app and select Uninstall. You will again need to click Uninstall.

After that, open the official Discord site and download the latest app version.

On iPhone

Locate and press and hold the Discord app. Choose Remove App. Then, tap the Delete App option. Upon receiving the confirmation message, press Delete.

Now, head to the App Store and download Discord again.

On Android