8 Ways to Fix Discord Stuck on Full Screen 

Is your Discord application stuck on full-screen? If yes, it can be tricky to switch between other applications since you can’t move your screen or drag it out of the way.

This error can happen if we accidentally press the shortcut keys that enable the full-screen mode. And it’s very easy to fix it.

How to Fix When Discord Is Stuck on Full Screen

Let us begin with some simple troubleshooting methods. Firstly, see if you can drag the discord screen from the top of the window and move it around. If you can see the minimizing option, click and hover over it.

If it fails to work, you can try restarting your device. Sometimes, a simple reboot can help reset and solve minor issues occurring in the app. If the issue persists, then here are some more effective methods you can try in resolving the issue.

Use Shortcuts Keys To Exit Full Screen

To enable Discord on full-screen, you can press the Ctrl + Shift + F key. Sometimes, you might accidentally use this shortcut to enable the full-screen mode. To exit out, you can use the same shortcut again.

If you are on a Mac, use the Control + Command + F key to exit from the full-screen on Discord. Alternatively, you can also go to the View menu and click on the Toggle Full-screen option.

Use Shortcuts Key To Minimize

Another shortcut you can try is holding the Windows + the Arrow keys. This method is only applicable to Windows PCs.

Pressing the Windows + Down Arrow key minimizes the screen.

key minimizes the screen. If you press the Windows + Left key, the Discord screen will shift to the left-hand side of the screen.

key, the Discord screen will shift to the left-hand side of the screen. Similarly, if you press the Windows + Right key, the Discord screen will shift to the right-hand side of the screen.

key, the Discord screen will shift to the right-hand side of the screen. Holding the Windows + Up Arrow key enables full screen.

Using Startup Settings

If your discord always opens in full screen even when you close it, you can change the startup settings.

Open Run .

. Type in %appdata%/Microsoft/Windows/Start Menu/Programs/Discord Inc and press enter.



and press enter. Right click on Discord app icon and select properties .

. Click on Shortcut and navigate to Run.

On the drop down menu, select Normal Window .



. Click Ok.

Force Quit Application and Restart

If the above shortcuts fail to work, you can try force-quitting the application. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it on your computer devices.

On Windows

Use the Shortcut Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open your Task Manager. Under Process tab, you will be able to see all the applications running in the background. Scroll down and navigate to the Spotify App, and right-click on it. Select the End Task option.



On Mac

Enter the shortcut Command + Option + Esc. From the pop-up window, select the Discord application. Click on the Force Quit button.

Now, you can try restarting your devices to see if you can exist out of the full-screen mode.

Reinstall the Discord App

If the above solutions are not permanently fixing the problem, you can always uninstall and install your Discord application. This method helps reset the app into its previous default settings.

If you have the Discord app on your PC, you can uninstall it by navigating to the app and selecting the Uninstall option. If you are on a Mac device, you can simply locate the application and move it to the trash bin.

To re-install the app back on your device, you can head over to Discord’s official website and download the application according to your device requirements.

Use the Web Version

The web version of Discord has all the same settings as its application. So, if you are still facing the issue, you can switch to the web version and continue to use the same features without being stuck on full-screen mode.

The final method you can opt for is to contact the Discord Support service. You can submit your request on its official support site.

Here, you can fill out all the requirements. Also, you can attach pictures and videos for proof. After filling out your personal information and pointing out your issue, you can submit your application to the portal.

Usually, the Discord customer service representative gets back to you within 24-48 hours with a follow-up email.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Won’t Discord Open in Full Screen?

You can try using shortcuts to enable the Full-screen mode on your Discord application. Try using the command shortcut Ctrl + Shift + F or the Windows + Up Arrow to access the full-screen mode on your computer device.

However, if you are on Mac, you will have to use the Control + Command + F shortcut.

Why Is My Discord Application Stuck on Starting?

Sometimes, your Discord files might get corrupted or damaged, which causes your application to be stuck on Startup. To resolve this issue, you can try reinstalling your Discord application.

You can also fix this issue by clearing out your cache files and App Data. Here is how you can do it.

On Windows

Use the shortcut Windows + R to open your Run command. Type in %appdata% and click on the Ok button. Navigate to the Discord Folder. Select the folder and click on the Delete option.



On Mac

Open the Finder Window, and select the Go to Folder in the Go menu. Now Type in ~/Library/Caches and hit enter to proceed to the Folder.

Type in Discord on the Search box and clear out all the files. Make sure you Empty out your Trash.



Now, you can restart your computer device. If you are on Windows PC, launch your Discord application and make sure you run it as an administrator.