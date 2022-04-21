Discord Stuck On RTC Connecting? Try These Fixes

Discord is a popular platform that many users use for streaming and calling. However, its users may encounter some errors that hinder such communication.

One such example is getting stuck with the RTC Connecting message while streaming or joining a voice call. It happens when Discord can’t use the Real-Time Communications feature due to connection issues or other bugs.

This problem is not that difficult to debug, and you can do it easily from your device. Making a few changes in the settings should be enough for most cases.

Why is My Discord Stuck On RTC Connecting

Here are some of the reasons for Discord getting stuck on RTC Connecting: Internet connection issues.

Using VPN that doesn’t support UDP.

Server offline or down for maintenance.

Third-party antivirus blocking access.

Server Region problems.

Bugs in the Discord app.

How to Stop Discord Stuck On RTC Connecting

Below mentioned are some possible solutions you can use to resolve this issue:

Preliminary Fixes

Before moving on to any advanced fixes, there are some quick and straightforward methods you can try. These will fix most of the minor issues:

Restart Discord:

The first possible fix is to restart the Discord client.

If you’re using the browser, Refresh the page. Or, if you’re using the desktop app, end the process from the Task Manager or the Activity Monitor and relaunch the Discord app.

Logging out and logging in is also a viable solution to fix some minor errors.

Restart Devices: Another thing you should try is to restart your PC and your router. While rebooting the router, disconnect the power supply and wait 30 seconds before reconnecting it again. Then, check if the issue reoccurs.

Right-click on the Wi-Fi/Ethernet icon on the Notification tray (Right side of Taskbar) and select Troubleshoot problems. It will show any network errors and fix some minor issues.

Set Different Server Region

It is also possible for the Server Region you are connected with to have some problems. Users could change the region for the whole server. But, Discord has recently removed this setting.

You can change the region for voice channels, though. So if you encounter this error on a voice channel, change the server using the following steps:

Right-click on the voice channel and click on Edit Channel. In the Overview tab, locate Region Override and set it to another region from the drop-down list. Select Save Changes.

Do so for different locations until the Discord getting stuck on RTC Connecting issue resolves.

Note: Only server admins can change such settings. If you are not the admin, contact and ask them to change the region.

Disable QoS in Discord Settings

The Quality of Service High Packet Priority setting in Discord can cause issues with some routers. As stated in the discord app itself, some routers are known to misbehave when QoS is ‘on’, which can cause this problem.

Follow the steps below to disable this setting:

In Discord, go to Home (top-left) and click on User Settings. Click on Voice & Video from the left sidebar and scroll down to Quality of Service. Toggle Off the Enable Quality of Service High Packet Priority option.

Restart Discord and check if the issue remains.

Use Legacy Audio Subsystem

Similar to the above case, the Standard Audio Subsystem can show some problems depending on your router. Many users have noted a better experience with the Legacy Subsystem. Change this setting if the Discord gets stuck on RTC Connecting. Here’s how you can do so:

Go to User Settings in Discord. Click on Voice & Video and scroll down to Audio Subsystem. Click the drop-down box and set it to Legacy.



Restart Discord and check if the error persists.

Update Network Driver (Windows)

Outdated network drivers are also liable to cause many connection issues. Therefore, we recommend updating all your drivers to the latest version to avoid such problems.

Follow the instructions below to update your Network Driver:

Open Run dialog box and enter devmgmt.msc . It will direct you to the Device Manager. Expand Network Adapters. Right-click on the Network Driver and select Update driver.

Pick Search automatically for drivers.

Restart your PC after the update and check if Discord still gets stuck on RTC Connecting.

Reinstall Discord Client

The reason for the error may be the Discord app itself. You can check this quickly by opening Discord on a web browser.

Completely uninstalling the app and reinstalling it should fix this issue. Here’s how you can do so:

On Windows

Close the app completely. Make sure to check in the Task Manager to be sure. Enter appwiz.cpl on the Run dialog box to open the Uninstall or change a program feature. Search for Discord on the list and select it. Click on Uninstall to remove it from your system.

Enter %appdata% on the Run command. It will lead you to the AppData/Roaming folder. Here, search for the Discord folder and delete it. Similarly, enter %localappdata% on the Run to open AppData/Local folder. Look for the Discord folder and delete this one as well.

For Mac users

Open Finder and go to Applications. Locate the Discord folder and drag it to the Trash to remove it. Then empty your Trash to completely remove it.

On mobile devices

Go to your app/home screen and locate Discord. Tap and hold the app. Select Uninstall or Remove App.

After uninstalling Discord, reinstall it from the official website and check if the issue resolves.

Try Alternative DNS Servers

Issues with the DNS server can cause frequent connection errors. Changing the DNS server address is a good solution for such cases. Here are the steps to do so:

On Windows

Open the Run command, type ncpa.cpl and press Enter. Right-click on your internet connection and choose Properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) and click Properties. Check the Use the following DNS server addresses option and set the server addresses according to your preference.



On Mac

Go to Apple icon > System preferences. Select Advanced and go to the DNS tab. Click + to add a new DNS server. Enter the server address and click Ok. Then, click Apply.

You can use the free Google DNS servers (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) or Cloudfare servers (1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1).

Clear Network Cache

This solution is only applicable to web-based Discord. Sometimes trying to connect with a server fails when the server address changes, but the previous address is stored in your DNS cache. You can clear the cache to fix this issue. Follow these directions to do so:

On Windows

Open the Run command and enter cmd. Enter the following commands:

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /renew

On Mac

Open the Terminal using the Spotlight Search. Enter the commands below to flush the DNS cache:

sudo dscacheutil -flushcache

sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder

Restart your computer and check if Discord still gets stuck on RTC Connecting.

End Background Apps

Some background apps can interfere with Discord’s voice and video connection feature, causing this issue. Make sure to properly close all the apps that uses the voice or video call feature to avoid such issues.

On Windows

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager and go to the Processes tab. Under Apps and Background processes, locate all the aforementioned processes, like Twitch, Skype, etc. Right-click on them and pick End Task.



On Mac

Launch Spotlight Search (Command + Spacebar), search for Activity Monitor, and open it. Select the relevant process and click Stop (X) from the window’s upper-left corner. Select Quit or Force Quit if quitting isn’t possible.

Try connecting again with Discord and check if you succeed this time.

Disable Browser Protection in Third-party Antivirus

Some third-party antivirus can block access to specific networks. It may also be a case of false identification of threats on the web. You can try disabling real-time or browser protection on such antivirus programs and check if you can join a call.

Uninstalling the programs temporarily is also a solution if you can’t disable browser protection.

Also, make sure that there is no restriction for Discord in your computer’s or the router’s firewall settings.

Change Virtual Private Network

Discord doesn’t work well with VPNs that do not support UDP. So, check if your VPN only supports TCP and uninstall it or convert to a different one in such cases. Check if a VPN supports UDP before changing to that VPN.

You should then be able to join a call or start streaming if there are no other issues.