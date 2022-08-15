Discord Won’t Download or Install – Here’s How to Fix It

Compared to using Discord on the web browser, the user experience on its desktop app version is significantly better. But, you can occasionally run into some errors when installing the Discord app on your PC.

You might see an error message that says, “Installation has failed.” Or, the Discord installer may get stuck on different screens, like Checking Updates, or Installing 1 of 1, etc. These errors mostly prevail when you try to reinstall Discord or sometimes even when installing it for the first time.

Nevertheless, here is an article on why Discord won’t install and how you can fix it.

Why Won’t Discord Install?

Discord usually won’t install properly if its past uninstallation process was not smooth. Sometimes even after you’ve uninstalled Discord, some of its services might still be running which can lead to installation errors. But, this may not always be the case. Below are a few additional causes. Antivirus

Corrupt Appdata

Outdated Discord app

Out of Space

Bad internet connection

How to Fix Discord Not Installing or Downloading?

Restarting your PC is the first thing you can try if you face Discord installation errors. Also, try running the DiscordSetup.exe file as an administrator. If this does not fix the issue, you can try the other fixes that are listed below.

Run the DiscordSetup.exe in Compatibility Mode

Compatibility mode uses the settings from older versions of Windows to run an executable file. Sometimes, files that have issues running can run properly with the help of it. To run the Discord installer in compatibility mode, you can follow these steps.

Select the DiscordSetup.exe file and Right-click on it. Open Properties and go to the Compatibility tab. Under compatibility mode, turn on “Run this program in compatibility mode for”. Choose any windows version using the Drop-down menu. Select Apply and click on OK.

Uninstall Previous Versions

You’ll need to make sure that previous installations of Discord have been uninstalled before you install the app. To uninstall Discord in Windows, follow these steps.

Open the Start menu Go to Settings and select Apps & Features. Click on the 3-dots icon next to Discord. Select the Uninstall button.

Run Update for the Discord App

If the Discord AppData is not corrupted, you can run the update file to repair it. To do so, you can follow these steps.

Press Windows + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog. Type and enter %Appdata% on the run box. Go to Local and open the Discord folder. Right-click on the Update file.

Click on Run As Administrator. Select Yes to confirm. Wait a couple of minutes to let the process finish, and then try to install Discord.

Clear Appdata and Reinstall Discord

Before you install Discord, you need to clear the AppData left from the previous installation of Discord.

To clear the cache, you can follow these steps.

On Windows

Open the Task Manager. In the Processes tab, look for Discord, right-click on it and select End Task. Now, go to the Startup tab and disable Discord’s Update app.

Go to the Details tab and end every task related to Discord. Make sure you’ve quit Discord from the system tray too. Now, press Windows + R on your keyboard to open up Run. Type and enter %AppData% into the run box. Look for Discord, and delete the folder.

Now, open the Run box again and enter %LocalAppData% . Look for Discord here, and delete the folder.

Restart your PC. Now, download Discord from the official site. Open the DiscordSetup.exe and follow the instructions given to install Discord.

Note: You have to make sure that every instance of Discord is closed, even the web version.

On Mac

Bring up Spotlight by pressing Cmd + Space. Now, type Activity Monitor and press Return. In the Activity Monitor, search for Discord. Double-click on Discord and click on Quit. Then, select Quit to confirm. Also, get rid of all the other Discord processes like Discord helper. Now, open Finder and press Cmd + Shift + G. Paste this location ~/Library/Application Support Look for the Discord folder here and select it. Press Cmd + Option + Delete to permanently delete the folder. Now, go to /Library/Application Support using the same process. If there is a Discord folder here, delete it too. Now, go to the Applications folder and delete Discord from there too. Restart your PC. Now, download Discord from their official site. Open the .DMG file and drag the Discord icon to your Applications folder.

Check Your Internet Connection

Discord may not download if you have connection issues. It’s best to make sure that your internet connection is up and running. You can use the troubleshooter to solve any network-related issues.

To do so, follow these steps.

On Windows

Open the Start menu and go to Settings. Go to System and select Troubleshoot. Click on Other Troubleshooters. Now, click on the Run button next to Internet Connections.



On Mac

First, you can try changing your DNS to Google Public. To do so, follow these steps.

Open System Preferences by clicking on the Apple logo on the menu bar. Go to Network and select Wi-Fi or whatever you’re using. Click on Advanced and go to the DNS tab. Under DNS Servers, click on the Add icon Add these DNS servers. 8.8.8.8

8.8.4.4

2001:4860:4860::8888

2001:4860:4860::8844 Click on OK and try downloading Discord again.

If this did not work, you can renew your Mac’s IP address. To do this, you can follow these steps.

Go to Advanced network preferences by following the same steps as above. Instead of going to the DNS tab, select the TCP/IP tab. Now, click on Renew DHCP Lease and click on OK. Try downloading Discord again.

Clear All Discord Data

There might still be some corrupt discord data if you can’t install it with the above fixes. To make sure you’ve deleted all of them, follow these steps.