After several hours of work and online classes, you finally have the urge to game. You round up your friends and head into Discord to talk. But you stumble upon a hurdle. The Discord doesn’t open. After constant hours of waiting the application doesn’t open up. What do you do? We have the solution for you.

Discord is the most famous VOIP platform among gamers. It is the best VOIP service provider spanning across Windows, Mac, Android, and even IOS. It is easily accessible via the Web, making it better than most of the non-gaming VOIP apps. But not every application works fine. There have been problems with discord not opening.

There is no fixed evidence of what is causing a particular error. Sometimes, the Windows executable file might be corrupt, or even Windows might skip a file check or two. Some fixes are relatively easy and don’t need a full reinstall. Windows sometimes is glitchy, and most applications won’t load correctly. We have some quick and easy method so that you can login on to your discord an start talking with your mates as soon as possible. If the shorter methods don’t work then spare a few minutes and fully fix the discord issue before hopping in an online server. Here are our method to solve your Discord issues:

Shutting the Application Via Task Manager: Easy Method

The executable file sometimes skips steps or might have error logging in the account, causing it to glitch out. The application is still running in the background, but no application window is seen. So restarting or stopping its application resolves the issue for a lot of users. The method is relatively easy and won’t require tedious file searching works.

So follow the steps below to kill or restart the Discord processes.

Press CTRL, SHIFT, and Esc together (CTRL + SHIFT + ESC) or Press CTRL, ATL, Delete together to open the task manager. Select the Process Tab Search for the discord.exe application Usually comes up as Discord (32 bit/64 bit) Select the Discrod.exe application and press the end task or press Del on your keyboard.

There might be tons of Discord tabs open in the same process; please repeat the same steps and eliminate all the process. After stopping all the applications, please relaunch the discord application.

Shutting the Application Via Command Prompt: Intermediate Method

This alternative method is similar to the first but is more lengthy and requires you to punch in some codes to shut down the application. If the above methods don’t work, you can try this alternative method.

Open Run command through the Start or Press Windows Key and R together Type in CMD and press CTRL, Shift and Enter ( CTRL + SHIFT + Enter) Type in taskkill /F /IM discord.exe and press Enter

Similar to the 1st method, it kills the application. Relaunch the application after following the steps.

Disable Proxies and VPNs: Intermediate Method

The proxies and VPN might block Discord’s access to the internet. This doesn’t usually affect the app, but it might stop discord from connecting to the internet in some cases. So removing the VPNs or Proxies might eliminate the problem.

Press Windows Key and R and Type “inetcpl.cpl” (Without the notations” and press Enter

2. Go to the Connection tab, and click on the LAN settings button.

3.Check the Automatically detect settings box and Uncheck the Proxy Server settings.

Resetting or Flushing DNS: Intermediate Method

This method is similar to the VPN but is just resetting your DNS settings. The DNS settings might get changed when installing a new application.

Press Windows Key and R, Type CMD and press CTRL + SHIFT + Enter Type in ipconfig /flushdns and press Enter

Deleting All Application Data: Intermediate Method

Sometimes the installation files might not be correctly installed. This is quite a more extended method and will work with any system. You have to delete the residual files remaining in the AppData for a clean installation. The reinstalled application resolves the issue altogether. Simply installing and uninstalling won’t do the job, so you need to clear out any residual files in your system.

Press Windows Key and R Type Appwiz.cpl and Enter

2. Locate the Discord application and select it for installation. If the uninstaller prompts you to close the application, perform the first method, and uninstall.

3. After installation, again Open Run by pressing Windows Key and R

4. Type %appdata% and Enter.

5. Select the View from Windows Explorer and check the Hidden Items

6. Find the Discord folder and delete the residual files.

7. Once done, reboot the computer and install Discord.

The following method removes Discords entirely from the device and, upon fresh installation, doesn’t revert to the previous setting remaining in the computer.

Logging in via the Web Version: Easy Method

Sometimes invalid cookies or auto-running sessions might block the application from loading. The more straightforward method is to force an open discord application from the web browser. The browser automatically diverts the web login to the session’s application and cookie issues on the application.

Open Discord on the Web Browser Login to the Discord site

After logging into the discord site, it will directly login to the application. This will probably reset the account and settings on the Discord app, but it will start running smoothly.

Compatibility Run: Easy Method

Discord requires tons of permission to run on a system. During the initial install, or maybe some third party application might have blocked the authorization from Discord. So running in compatibility mode and giving administrator permission will fix the problem.

Navigate to the installation folder Discord. Or Right-click on the discord shortcut and select the File Location option. Find the Discord.exe file and Right-click to open the Properties option. Click on the Compatibility tab on the Properties Window. Check the Compatibility mode and Run this program as an administrator option. Press Apply to save the settings and press OK to close the Window

Run the Discord and check if it is working.

Fixing Corrupted System Files: Intermediate Method

Windows corrupted files do block an application from running. If the corrupted files are related to discord or even its repository runs on the corrupted files, discord will not work. There are tons of reasons for a Windows file to go corrupt. Fixing them will ultimately improve Discord as well.

Access CMD from the Start or Using Run command. Run it as an admin Type sfc /scannow and hit Enter. Repeat it 3 times Restart the system

The process needs to be done 3 times to know the intent of the corrupted files fully. After following the steps, the discord application will be fixed and automatically run after the restart.

Update Windows: Easy Method

Windows update might cause Discord not to start. Updating Windows will update the necessary Windows services and applications, which might block Discord from working. It is not the best method, but some users have reported Discord working fine after updating Windows.

Here were some methods to solve Discord issues. Some methods are long and need patience while doing it. All in all, most of the methods will work if the discord is not running and fix your problem. Windows OS might glitch, or the application might not have installed well. We surely hope that your problem is fixed with this repair and easy fix methods.