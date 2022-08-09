8 Ways to Fix Disney Plus Not Working on Roku

We prefer streaming Disney Plus on Roku TV for a bigger and better screen experience. But, it is frustrating when you constantly get error messages or black screen while playing video on your TV.

Recently, many users have reported that their Disney Plus works fine on other devices but keeps crashing on Roku TV. This can happen when your Roku stick overheats. Or if you are using outdated Roku software.

So, in this article, we will guide you with several fixes to solve Disney Plus not working on your Roku TV.

Why is Disney Plus Not Working on Roku?

Below, we have identified the probable causes for Disney Plus not working on Roku TV. Corrupt Cache Data

Disney Plus Server Outage

System Bugs and Glitches

Weak Internet Connection

Outdated Roku OS

Overheated Roku device

How to Fix Disney Plus Not Working on Roku?

Before you begin with the fixes, you can restart Disney Plus on Roku TV to see if it works. It would be best if you made sure to close the app completely. Then, you can turn off your Roku TV, wait for some time, and start using Disney Plus again. Restarting might solve minor glitches and app freezing errors.

If you still face the error, you can follow the fixes mentioned below sequentially.

Check Disney Plus Server

Firstly, you can check whether the Disney Plus server is down or not from their official page. If all other streaming channels work on your Roku TV except for Disney Plus, there can be an internal server outage. You can go to Disney Plus Twitter, as the team will update the status in case of any error.

System Restart Roku TV

You can try rebooting your device to solve any channel or video playing error. Disney Plus will stop responding on Roku TV if the device freezes or lags. Usually, this happens when you use Roku TV for a long time and the device overheats. Thus, you can perform a system restart.

Find out the steps for it below.

On your Roku TV remote, press the Home button Select Settings > System Then, choose Power Press System Restart



Improve Roku TV Wi-Fi

You might encounter a streaming error on your Roku TV device due to a weak internet connection. Thus, check your Roku TV network status from the settings. You can improve the Wi-Fi signal strength for better loading speed and performance if you see a poor signal.

You can follow the given tips to improve your internet connection.

Try switching your device to the 5GHz connection . However, you need to check the device compatibility with the network to see if it supports

. However, you need to check the device compatibility with the network to see if it supports Place your Wi-Fi router near the Roku TV device and eliminate any interruptions in between.

device and eliminate any interruptions in between. You can temporarily disconnect the network on other streaming devices. Try minimizing the network usage for increased speed.

Try Using Other Streaming Apps

You can try using other streaming channels on your Roku TV to check whether the issue persists on others too. For instance, you can use the Netflix app or Hulu. If they work fine, there is an issue with Disney plus channel. You can move on to the next fixes.

Reinstall Disney Plus Channel

You can reinstall Disney plus channel on your Roku TV if you face errors only on this channel. You might encounter Disney Plus crashing to the home screen if the stored cache data has become corrupt. Thus, removing the channel and adding it back will clear the cache and enhance the system performance.

You can reinstall Disney Plus Channel from the Roku TV. Also, you can remove other unwanted channels using the same process. Before you begin, you must know that once you remove a channel on your Roku account, it will delete the channel on all your Roku Devices. Similarly, adding it back will add a channel to all your Roku devices.

Follow the steps given below.

Remove Channel on Roku TV

Press the Home button on your remote to go to the main screen of your Roku TV Highlight Disney Plus Press the Star * button on your remote to open the channel options menu Then, on the dialogue box, choose Remove Channel Again, select Remove to confirm

Add Channel on Roku TV

Press the Home button on your remote to go to the home screen Choose Streaming Channels to explore Channels

Locate Disney plus from the various channel lists and open it Choose Add Channel option (You might be prompted to enter your Roku TV pin) Press the OK button to confirm

Note: You can see add a channel option if it is free. However, you will see Buy $X.XX when the channel has paid subscription.

Check for Roku TV Updates

You can update your Roku TV device if it keeps freezing and stops responding. Updating to a new software might fix existing unknown glitches and bugs on your Roku TV. It should solve Disney Plus not working too. You can check for updates from the System Update menu.

Find out the steps given below:

From the main screen of your Roku TV, go to Settings Navigate to System and select System Update

Select the Check Now option (Your device will automatically download and install updates. When the update completes, your Roku TV will restart) You can see Roku Software is up to date



Factory Reset Roku TV

If the issue still persists even after updating the software, you can perform a factory reset on your Roku TV. A factory reset will wipe all your personal data and unlink your Roku account. Since the device will revert to its initial mode, it is the last resort to fix the error. However, you can skip this process if you are concerned about losing your data.

Check out the steps given below:

Using Settings

On your Roku TV remote, press the Home button (This will take you to the home screen) Then, navigate to Settings > System Go to Advanced System Settings and choose Factory Reset

To confirm, choose Factory Reset Everything

Using Reset Button

Locate the Reset button on the back or bottom of your device Press on the Reset button and hold it for approximately 10 seconds You will see an indicator light or LED blinking when the reset completes You can follow the setup process again

Contact Roku TV for Support

You can seek help from Roku TV customer support if performing a factory reset does not work. The professionals will identify and troubleshoot the error.