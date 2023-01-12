Display Not Working on Laptop? 9 Ways to Fix It

You may experience different issues with your laptop’s display. Sometimes, the screen goes black, while in other cases, it may not get past the POST (Power-On-Self-Test) stage.

Before doing anything else, kindly ensure that the laptop turns on and has enough power. If specific keys or LED is blinking continuously, know that it’s indicating an error. Since this varies depending on the laptop brand, it’s best to note the blink/beep code and check the related solutions in the manual.

Also, this can happen if the GPU shuts down after your system has overheated. In such cases, we recommend adopting different methods to cool down your laptop. Moreover, we recommend hard resetting the laptop, restarting the graphics driver (Ctrl + Shift + Windows + B), and removing the external devices. If nothing helps, you can now proceed with the below methods.

Power Reset Your Laptop

Whether your laptop has power issues or a black screen (before and after login), power cycling can often solve it. This will recover your system from an unresponsive state, and the display should work just fine:

Firstly, hard restart your laptop computer. To do so, press the power button for about 3 to 5 seconds and power it on again.

Next, remove all the attached peripherals and also unplug the power connector.

If you have a laptop with an external battery, push the switches in opposite direction. Then, carefully pull it out. Since the laptop’s capacitors can still store electric charges, kindly press the power button for at least 10 seconds to discharge them. Now, wait for a further 30 seconds, and start reestablishing all the removed connections.

Identify Issues Using an External Monitor

Connect your laptop to an external monitor to check issues

You can connect your laptop to an external monitor to identify whether problematic hardware components or a corrupted OS are responsible. If the display works, know that the problem lies with the laptop’s components. But if your display still doesn’t work, you’ll need to check your operating system.

In case your display is working on a secondary monitor, we first suggest unplugging the LCD cable and checking on the external monitor again. Since the process varies based on the laptop model, kindly check the user manual and proceed accordingly. If the issue still prevails, you may require replacing the faulty components, which we will discuss in the latter section of this article.

Try Booting Your Laptop in Safe Mode

The Safe mode in Windows lets you diagnose the basic sets of drivers that might be causing issues with your display. If the PC boots in this mode, you can confirm that no hardware component is responsible. Here’s how you can enable safe mode in Windows:

Use the power button on your laptop to force shut down the computer. Repeat the process three to four times to start Automatic Repair. In this interface, press the Advanced options button to enter the Windows Recovery Environment.

Here, select the Troubleshoot option.

Then, tap on Advanced options.

Now, pick Startup Settings.

Next, click the Restart button.

Press F5 to boot into safe mode with networking in the new window.

Finally, use your credentials to log into Windows.

Update or Reinstall Monitor and GPU Drivers

The monitor and graphics drivers are responsible for rendering graphics. If they get corrupted, you may experience undesirable changes, one of which is the laptop’s display not working. Therefore, we highly recommend updating them while you’re in safe mode:

Firstly, open the Device Manager utility from the start menu, as demonstrated below.

Next, expand Display adapters. Right-click on Microsoft Basic Display Adapter, and pick Update driver.

Pick Search automatically for drivers.

If the drivers are already installed, right-click on the corrupted monitor driver, and choose Update driver. As demonstrated below, some may show a yellow exclamation sign confirming issues with your device driver.

Here, choose Search automatically for drivers.

If updating the display and monitor drivers didn’t help, we recommend reinstalling them. To do this, right-click on the troublesome driver and pick Uninstall device.

Then, restart your laptop in normal mode. This should install the necessary drivers, and the display should start working.

Perform BIOS Recovery

One of the simplest troubleshooting methods for a boot failure is performing BIOS auto-recovery. If you have enabled this feature, the firmware image gets stored in your primary storage drive and restored whenever the laptop detects a failure.

Although the process varies based on your system, you can follow the general guide below that should work on most laptops:

Shut down your laptop using the power button and also remove the charger. While pressing and holding the Ctrl and Esc keys, connect the AC/DC adapter.

Wait for several seconds until the BIOS recovery screen pops up. Here, disable the Reset NVRAM feature (if available) and hit Enter to continue. Finally, select the Recover BIOS option and hit Enter to start recovery.



Note: If you’re able to boot into BIOS normally, you can even try resetting or reflashing it from the interface.

Reseat the Memory Module

If your laptop’s RAM has gone bad or it’s inappropriately seated, you’ll likely experience a black screen with a continuous beeping sound. If that’s the case, kindly refer to the below steps on reseating the memory module and cleaning its slot to solve possible display issues:

Ensure that you have properly shut down your laptop and the capacitors are also discharged. Navigate to the bottom section to untighten the screws and open the bottom casing.

Locate the memory module and unclip both ends.

This should pop the RAM stick out of its slot. Carefully pull it out.

Repeat the same process to remove other overlapping sticks (if available). Once this is done, use compressed air or a silicone air blower to clean dust from the slot. This can help the RAM slot if it’s not working.

While you’re at it, we also suggest cleaning the memory module using a microfiber cloth dipped in 70% Isopropyl Alcohol. Next, align the stick to its slot and insert it back. Push the stick backward applying a slight pressure. You’ll likely hear a click sound once that’s done.

Close the bottom casing and start your laptop. Now, check if this has resolved the display issue.

Perform System Restore

If nothing works, we advise reverting the system to the recommended restore point. This will take the system back to the state when you weren’t experiencing issues with your display. Kindly go through the following instructions on how to do just that:

Get to the Windows Recovery Environment and navigate to Troubleshoot > Advanced options. Here, pick System Restore.

Then, choose your account to continue.

Enter the credentials and hit the Continue button.

Now, choose the recommended restore point and hit Next.

Finally, click on Finish and wait until the Windows boots. This should resolve the display issue.



Reset Your PC

While restoring the system only takes your laptop to its previous working state, resetting your PC will remove everything and bring back the default configuration. Therefore, this resolves all the major issues with the operating system, and might bring your display back to life:

First, boot in the Additional Startup screen. Then, navigate to Troubleshoot > Reset this PC.

Next, select Keep my files.

Wait for a few seconds and select your account in the Reset this PC screen.

Wait until the reset is complete and the login screen pops up. Here, enter your credentials to continue. Now, pick Cloud Download.

Finally, wait until the reset is complete and Windows starts from scratch.



Replace Faulty Components

The final solution is to repair or replace the damaged laptop components. Since fixing hardware requires expert repairing skills, it’s better to take your problematic device to the nearest repair center.

There could be problems with the LED cables, backlight, power inverter, graphics card, or even the motherboard. While simple YouTube tutorials can help you fix or replace them, we suggest opting for a technical expert.