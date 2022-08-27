What is DjVu File? How to Convert it

The DjVu is a document file format that sits in the same class as a PDF. It is usually a great alternative to PDF documents.

DjVu may not be the most popular file format, which may cause compatibility issues on some devices. You may want to convert a DjVu file into a more commonly used PDF file format.

Follow us to the end to learn more about DjVu files and how to convert them to other formats.

What is a DjVu File?

A DjVu file mostly represents a scanned document file that may contain text, images, or figures. It is a type of file that works similarly to a PDF document.

It uses lossy compression for monochrome images that enable smaller-size compression. Although lossy compression is an irreversible process, the image quality during the compression is very minimal.

It also uses arithmetic coding and progressive loading, which provides lower file sizes than PDFs. It also uses text and background separation technology which creates a background layer of images and then another layer of texts and line drawings only. A combination of these technologies makes a DjVu file better handle data compression to smaller file sizes.

DjVu uses the IW44 compression algorithm on an image after splitting them into three different image layers. It also uses the JB2 encoding method for more accurate and efficient compression.

How to Convert a DjVu File?

Djvu files are scanned documents that can be converted to other document formats.

You can either use certain websites to convert the Djvu format to other formats.

You can also download applications that allow such conversions.

Various websites allow convenient and easy conversions. But they may not be reliable as you will have to upload your personal files into their servers online for you to be able to convert them. If you’re fine with a little bit of privacy violation, it’s a no-brainer.

Unlike converter websites, applications allow you to convert files offline as well. There is also a smaller chance of privacy violation with offline apps. You can use free converter programs like DjVu converter to convert the file into other formats like PDF and EPUB. It also allows you to convert a DjVu into JPG or PNG image files.

Here’s how you convert a DjVu file using the DjVu converter app:

Download and install the DjVu Converter app. Launch the app. Click on Open and choose the file you want to convert.

Under page options, choose All pages. You can also click on Select a range of pages to only convert specific pages of the file. Choose the format you want to convert to under Output Format.

Click on Save as to choose the location you want to save the file. Navigate to your desired location and input the name.

Press Convert to start the conversion process.

How to Open DjVu File?

You can use DjVu reader extensions on web browsers to directly open the file on your browser. Along with web browsers, you can download applications that support Djvu files. You can read a DjVu file using apps such as SumatraPDF and Okular on Windows.

Here’s how you open the file on windows:

Right-click on the Djvu file and press Open with. Click on More apps

Choose the file reader application from the list and press OK. You can tick the Always use this app to open DjVu files to open all DjVu files with the app automatically.

If the DjVu reader app does not show up on the list, scroll to the bottom of the list and click on Look for another app on this PC.

Navigate to the location where you installed the application, choose the application file, and press Open.

Okular, Zathura, and Evince work great on other operating systems like Linux. As for Mac, you can download Djvu reader from the app store.