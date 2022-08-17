What is DMG Files on Mac? How to Find, Open or Delete It

If you download a Mac application from outside the app store, you’ll notice that it’ll have an extension .dmg . And through this DMG file, you can set up and run the particular application on your computer.

However, the process of unpacking the DMG files can be a little confusing, even more so if you don’t what DMG files are and how they operate. And that’s exactly what we’re here for.

So, we have listed out ways for you to find, open, and delete DMG file(s) on a Mac computer. But, before we dive into this operation phase, we will try to understand a few basics about the DMG file. Here we go!

What Are DMG Files?

DMG file, also known as a Disk Image, contains raw blocks of data that can be decompressed and saved on your system. DMG files can also be encrypted with a password/security code, ensuring that the files within it are not modified and meddled with.

If you are familiar with the Windows OS, you might have come across an ISO file one time or the other. DMG files are quite similar to that. That is, when you open the file, the virtual disk is mounted on your computer. You can then access it to view and copy the contents inside of it to your system.

Since it aims to maintain the security standard and also due to its compressed file size, many developers prefer to use a DMG file.

How to Find DMG Files on Your Mac?

If you previously downloaded a DMG file and are looking to access it now, there are a couple of ways you can search for it. The processes are pretty simple, and we assure you that you’ll get the hang of it in no time.

From Appropriate Folders

A straightforward way to find the DMG files is to go through your Mac’s default Downloads folder. And, if you have set a custom folder to save all the downloaded applications, navigate through it to find and work with the appropriate file.

To make matters easy for you,

Open Finder. Navigate to your Downloads folder. On the Finder and click the View icon on its ribbon menu. Set to view as List.

Now, back on the ribbon menu, click the Group icon, and set it to sort by Kind.



Now, all your applications are shown in a list format with columns of different headings. DMG files have Disk Image written on their file type.

Through the Spotlight

If you are having trouble finding the DMG files through the Finder, you can search for them directly from the desktop screen. The Spotlight feature on a Mac computer is useful for searching and accessing files within your computer in a quicker manner. So, for this,

Press Command + Space to access the Spotlight search. Type and enter .dmg .

All the DMG files present on your computer will now be shown.

And, if you’re having trouble accessing the Spotlight due to some reason, you can use the Finder search feature as well. That is,

Open Finder. Click the Search icon on the right side of the ribbon bar. Type and enter .dmg .



How to Open DMG Files on Mac?

Before you open DMG files on a Mac, you must make sure that your system has the privilege to do so. If not, then you might see a “File can’t be opened because it is from an unidentified developer” error on the screen. For this, you must disable any pre-set restrictions from the System Preferences.

Nevertheless, listed below are all the ways you can open dmg files on a Mac.

Disable Restriction

As we mentioned above, you first have to disable any restrictions that might influence your system to reject the DMG file. So, to do this,

Click on the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences. Select Security & Privacy. Click the padlock on the bottom left corner of the window to unlock it. Enter your password if prompted. On General tab, allow apps to download from App store and identified developers.

Click the padlock to save your changes.

Open Directly

Once you allow your Mac to access apps from sources other than the App Store, you can now open it. The easiest way to open a DMG file is by double clicking on it. Doing this opens a new window through which you can select and install the particular application on your computer.

Open With DiskImageMounter

The DiskImageMounter is a pre-installed application on your Mac computer. The main purpose of this tool is to mount the DMG files on your computer for installation.

Here is how to open DMG files with the DiskImageMounter:

Right-click on your DMG file and hover towards Open With. By default, your computer will recommend you to open this type of file with DiskImageMounter. Click on it.

The DMG file will now open.

After you open the DMG file, you’ll be directed to a new window where you can drag and drop the software into the Application folder on your computer. Once you do so, wait a few seconds to let your system install the application, and then, voila! You can now run the program.

How to Delete DMG Files on Mac?

After installing an application, a DMG file has little to no use at all. Furthermore, aside from the actual application, its disk image still takes a significant amount of disk space.

So, you can either back up the DMG file on your external drive for future use, or you can remove it completely from your Mac. Either way, you first have to eject the file before discarding it from your computer.

Eject DMG Files

Even after the software is completely set up on your computer, its DMG file is still mounted as a virtual disk on the system. So, before you delete the file, you have to eject it to prevent any future crashes and corruption. To do this,

Open Finder. Hover towards the Locations section on the left sidebar. Click on the Eject icon to eject the disk from your computer.



Delete DMG Files

Now comes the part where you delete the DMG file entirely from your computer. Deleting these files will not affect the application installed in your system in any way. Also, doing so will clear a noticeable amount of storage space. So, it’s always a smart move to discard the DMG file after use.

The step to do so is pretty easy as it can be done with only a couple of button clicks. Here’s how to do it:

Navigate to the folder where you downloaded the DMG file. Right-click on the file and select Move to Trash.

Then, from the Dock, right-click on the Trash can and select Empty Trash.

Other than this, you can also drag the file from its folder and drop it directly in the trash can to remove it. But, make sure you empty the trash as the files on it also take up an equal amount of system storage.

To make this process quicker, you can choose to permanently delete the DMG files directly from its folder with the Command + Option + Delete key combination.