The “DNS server might be unavailable” error message pops up when your computer’s DNS query can’t reach a DNS server. It could happen due to many reasons like malfunctioning DNS servers, viruses, and malware, etc.

Furthermore, it causes your internet access to be cut off. No internet access in any computer effectively disables more than half of its functionalities. However, fixing this error can be relatively easy.

In this article, we have covered information on why this error happens and how to fix it.

What is a DNS and How Does It Work?

DNS stands for Domain Name System, and it assigns domain names to different IP addresses. Now, all networks use IP addresses to locate a webpage or website. It is like the home addresses of the webpage.

Whenever you enter a URL (domain name) in the browser, it requests DNS server for its IP. After it gets the website’s address, it uses it to locate the webpage you are trying to view.

Why Does “DNS Server Might Be Unavailable” Error Message Show Up?

It could be because the DNS server is not working properly, or something is restricting your computer from accessing a DNS server.

Here are some probable causes for this error message showing up: Corrupted DNS cache Malfunctioning DNS server Virus and Malware Conflicting Software Faulty Drivers

How to Fix “DNS Server Might Be Unavailable” in Windows?

Before trying any of the fixes on this list, try switching browsers to see if the internet is working fine. You can also try restarting your entire network by restarting your router, computer, and modem if you have one.

Here are some other ways to fix the “DNS Server Might Be Unavailable” error message.

Clear DNS Cache

While your computer asks for IP addresses of a domain name to a DNS server, it can also store the domain name’s IP address in its temporary memory as a cache. However, when the DNS cache in your computer gets corrupted, you’ll face this error message.

Here’s how to clear your DNS cache.

Access the start menu and click on Command Prompt. In the Command Prompt panel, type the following and press Enter after each: ipconfig/release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig/renew

Restart your computer.

The ipconfig /release and ipconfig /renew commands are for releasing and requesting a new IP address for your device from your router.

Check For Viruses and Malware

Another reason for the “DNS Server Might Be Unavailable” error message showing up is due to viruses and malware.

Some trojans can also affect the upper layers of a network. Such malware affects your DNS server settings, redirecting your web searches to shady websites and forcing website traffic at your expense. They can even make your computer opt for bad DNS servers for their interests.

You should run your antivirus in this case. Follow the steps below to run the built-in Windows antivirus.

Access the start menu and click on Settings. In settings, Click on Update and Security and select Windows Security. Press on Virus & threat protection. In the new window, click on Scan options.

Select Full scan and tap on Scan now.



Lastly, you can also try disabling third-party firewalls if you have one. Third-party firewalls work across many devices, but this can also cause errors in specific system versions and updates or block your installed applications.

Change DNS Server

Changing the DNS server helps fix the issue if your internet service provider’s DNS server is not working properly. If you haven’t changed your DNS server previously, the ISP’s DNS server is your default server.

Additionally, if you have previously changed your DNS server, make sure it is a legit and safe DNS server.

Here’s how to manually change your DNS server or set it to automatic.

Press Windows + R key combination to open the Run window. Enter control to open the Control Panel. Navigate to Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center. (In category view) Tap on Change adapter settings in the left sidebar. Right-click the Wi-Fi option and select Properties.

In the properties window, press on the Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4).

Click on Properties, and select Use the following DNS server address.

Type any of your preferred DNS servers: Google’s public DNS servers IP Address: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4

8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 Cloudflare’s public DNS servers IP Address: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 Click on OK and press the Close button.

Note : If your Wi-Fi connection uses an IPv6, you must select Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) in step 6 and change the DNS server there. The DNS servers for IPv6 connection servers are different, but you can look up IPv6 DNS servers on the internet. However, IPv6 is not as widely used as IPv4, and you can just disable this option. Deselect the Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) option to disable this setting

Update Your Drivers

Old or corrupted drivers can also cause unexpected issues like the “DNS Server Might Be Unavailable” error to show up. The drivers are software that helps the system communicate with the hardware. In this case, faulty network drivers can hamper the connection between the system and the network interface card.

Here’s how to update your drivers:

Press Windows + R key combination to open the Run window. Enter devmgmt.msc to open the Device Manager.

Open the Network adapters option and right-click your network driver. Click on the Update driver option.

Select Search automatically for drivers. Click on Done.

Disable Bluetooth Connection

Similar to a Wi-Fi hotspot, you can also share your internet connection through Bluetooth tethering. However, if your computer is connected to the Wi-Fi and receiving another connection through Bluetooth tethering, it can cause various errors in your network.

Your system will try to jump to the more stable connections between the two, and it can keep hopping networks. This might cause the “DNS Server Might Be Unavailable” error. You can try disabling your Bluetooth and only connect with wi-fi.

Perform a Network Reset

You can also try performing a network reset to fix this issue. A network reset changes all your network settings to their default configuration, fixing any misconfigured settings.

To perform a network reset, follow the steps below.

Access the start menu and click on Settings. Navigate to Network & Internet. In the right panel, tap on Network reset.

Click on Reset now and hit Yes. Restart your PC.

Perform a Winsock Reset

Lastly, you can try performing a Winsock reset. A Winsock reset recovers any errors in your socket file by resetting your whole Windows socket API.

Here’s how to perform a Winsock Reset.

Search Command prompt in the search bar. Right-click the Command prompt and select Run as administrator. Type netsh Winsock reset and press Enter.

Restart your PC.

Lastly, if the “DNS Server Might Be Unavailable” error message still shows, it’s best to contact your internet service provider.