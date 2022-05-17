You might have heard that airplane mode saves battery. Or charge your phone on flight mode so that it charges faster. But is it actually true? Or is it just a rumor we tend to believe?

So we decided to answer this question once and for all. We did some digging to see if airplane mode actually saves battery life. And here are our findings.

Does Airplane Mode Save Battery?

Your phone constantly searches for a cell phone signal tower and pings it to get a good signal. Likewise, if your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are on, they also search for signals to find a connection.

Such processes usually take your battery’s power, especially if they cannot find the connection. If you are in an area with no cell phone signal, your phone constantly tries to ping the nearest cell tower, consuming a lot of your phone’s power.

Turning off the airplane mode turns these three features off, period. Hence, the amount of power your phone uses is drastically reduced. Some of the newer phones have the feature that automatically disables the network connectivity after about thirty minutes of failed searches.

However, these thirty minutes can considerably take up your phone’s juice. Thus, turning on the airplane mode definitely saves your phone from draining its battery.

Will My Phone Charge Faster if Airplane Mode is Turned On?

As mentioned earlier, turning on airplane mode turns off your network antenna, which takes up a lot of power. If you charge your phone while on airplane mode, since it does not use high power-consuming hardware, your phone can save the power it does not use, resulting in a faster-charging speed.

However, it is best to remember that you won’t be able to make or receive calls or texts while your phone is in airplane mode.

Can I Use Wi-Fi & Bluetooth While Airplane Mode is On?

Yes, you can use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth while your phone is in airplane mode. Since turning the feature on turns off these services automatically, you will have to turn them on again if you wish to use them.

But you won’t be able to use anything related to your phone’s mobile network.

If you use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth while your phone is in airplane mode, it does not save as much battery as it does when these features are disabled.

Turn On Airplane Mode on iPhone

Turning on airplane mode on your iPhone is quite easy. There are two ways you can do so.

Using Control Center

On your screen, swipe down from the camera’s right side to access Control Center. Find the airplane icon in the network and connectivity section ( the square box with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile data).

Tap the icon to toggle airplane mode.

Using Settings

Unlock your phone. Open the Settings app. At the top of the list, below your Apple ID details, you will find the option called Airplane mode.

Toggle the button next to Airplane mode to on.

Turn on Airplane Mode on Android

Similar to the iPhone, there are two different ways you can turn on airplane mode on your android devices.

Using the Quick Settings

Unlock your phone if you cannot access your notification bar while your phone is locked. Swipe down (or up, depending on your phone’s settings) to open the quick settings of your notification bar. Find the icon that has the airplane icon. Some phones might also have a bigger toggle button with the icon and the text “Airplane Mode.”

Tap on the icon to toggle airplane mode. You can see that your mobile data will be disabled, and your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, if on, will be turned off.

Using Settings

Unlock your phone and go to Settings. Find Network & Internet and open it. Some phones may have the “Connection & Sharing” option instead.

Find Airplane mode in the list and turn it on.

Turn on Airplane Mode on Laptop

Laptops also have the airplane mode feature that disables Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Network connectivity which can save your laptop’s battery.

Click on the Notification icon on the right side of the taskbar if you are using Windows 10 to open the Action Center. If you are using Windows 11, click on the network and battery icon.

Alternately, you can press the Windows key + A on your keyboard to access the Action Center.

Look for the airplane icon with “Airplane mode” written underneath. Turn it on to activate airplane mode.

Does Airplane Mode Save Battery Completely?

Although airplane mode is proven to save your battery from draining as much as it regularly does, it does not mean your phone does not use up your battery.

There are other features such as the display and speakers that use your battery as well. However, your phone’s battery will not drain as much as it would if the airplane mode was off.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, if you are running low on power and are not expecting to use your mobile network, you can safely turn on the airplane mode to save your battery until you can charge it.

Likewise, if you are in a situation where you need to save your battery, such as on a long flight or in an area with no connectivity, you might want to turn on the airplane mode so that your phone’s antenna does not suck up your phone’s power.

And finally, putting your phone in airplane mode while charging can also be a useful hack if you are in a hurry and your phone does not have enough juice.

Hopefully, this article helped you better understand what the airplane mode does and how it saves your battery.