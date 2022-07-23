Does Macbook Air Have USB Port?

Macbook Air underwent an extreme design change after Apple launched the 2018 version of Macbook Air, specifically in the USB ports. The 2017 and earlier versions of the Macbook Air came with 2 USB-A/USB 3 ports, a mini display port, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. However, this differs from the type of ports the 2018 and later models of Macbook Air.

Keep reading this article to learn more about the USB ports in the recent versions of Macbook Air and your way around them!

Does Macbook Air Have USB?

Apple drastically changed the ports for Macbook Air in 2018. The trend has remained the same over the years. Two USB-C ports on the Macbook Air replaced the multiple ports. You can find these ports on the left side of the base of your laptop. Using these ports, you can connect devices with USB-C cables and devices to your Macbook Air.

Additionally, with the USB-C ports, the Macbook Air comes with a headphone jack with a 3.55mm jack either on the back or the left of the base.

What Ports Does My Mac Has?

Macbook Air before 2018 had various ports, while the later models only supported two USB-C ports. You can identify the model of your Macbook Air on the About This Mac window from your Apple Menu.

After identifying your Macbook Air model, you can view the specifications through Apple’s page. Scroll down to the device you own and select Tech Specs. View the ports you have under Adapters.

If you’re unsure what version of Macbook Air, you can manually look for the types and numbers of ports you have on your device. Follow these instructions to identify the ports of your Mac:

Go to Apple Menu. From the window, select About This Mac. Double click your serial number and hit the shortcut, ⌘ (Command) + C. On your browser, navigate to Tech Specs to view the specifications of your Mac.

Press ⌘ (Command) + V on the search bar to paste your device’s serial number. Click on the Search button. Go to the specs page for your Mac.

Why Did Apple Remove Other Ports?

Apple puts weight on its minimalistic design. Macbook Air is targeted primarily at students and professionals with little to nothing to do with CPU-intensive tasks. They wanted to redesign the Macbook Air to be slimmer in structure and therefore got rid of most of the ports. The lightweight Macbook now has increased practicality among its targeted group, as users can now carry around their Mac more.

Why USB-C Port?

With all the ports Apple removed from the Macbook Air, why did it keep the USB-C port? The answer is simple; it’s better than the rest. The USB-C port takes on the roles of all other ports for power, data transfer, audio, video, and so much more. It can even efficiently transport data up to 10Gbps!

Thunderbolt also supports data transfer up to 40Gbps and can connect to two 4K displays, outputting quality audio and video simultaneously!

Additionally, USB-C and Thunderbolt support the trend of fast charging. It can maintain up to 100W of strong power transfer.

As if they couldn’t get any better, the cables are reversible. Apple wanted to solve the most common confusion among cables; which end fits on which port. So, they utilized the functionality of USB-C. No more fumbling around and testing cables on each port. Needless to say, if Apple had to choose a USB type, it would be USB-C.

How Can I Connect Other USB Ports to My Macbook Air?

Regardless of how amazing USB-C is, not all devices support the port. Furthermore, only two USB-C ports are not enough for many of its users. Fortunately, you can purchase adapters from the Apple Store. These adapters act as a bridge to connect other devices to your Macbook Air.

Some adapters include USB-C to USB adapter, USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable, USB-C to Lightning Cable, and many more. When choosing an adapter, make sure you purchase an Apple-authorized adapter to ensure compatibility. You can also look for the adapter that best suits you from the Apple Store.

Here are some adapters in the Apple Store that you can choose from: