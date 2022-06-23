does-overclocking-reduce-cpu-lifespan

CPU overclocking is the practice of increasing its clock rate beyond the default value. It improves system performance but carries risks for some systems.

Modern hardware components have many sophisticated designs and mechanisms to limit such risks, but they still exist. Many users are concerned about the adverse effects of overclocking on the CPU lifespan.

So, we have created this article to explain such impacts. In short, overclocking the CPU decreases lifespan. But, if done properly, your PC will likely be obsolete before the CPU starts failing.

What is Overclocking

All processors have a default maximum setting for their clock cycle and voltage. Such settings are the recommended values for the smooth operation of your system.

But for many CPUs, you can increase the maximum beyond the default limit from the BIOS. Doing so overclocks your CPU and makes it utilize its full potential to operate your PC.

Some motherboards like MSI and ASUS have a physical button to enable overclocking automatically.

Direct Effects of Overclocking

Improper overclocking causes many system and hardware issues. Even proper overclocking carries certain risks. However, for most users, the benefits might outweigh the limitations.

Here are some benefits of overclocking your processor:

After overclocking, the processing capacity of the CPU increases, improving its performance. The response times within your applications lowers, and issues like lags become less frequent.

Your CPU becomes capable of supporting more resource-intensive applications.

You get better FPS while playing video games.

You can save the cost of a better CPU by overclocking a cheaper one to get the same performance.

And some common issues with overclocking are as follows:

Increasing the CPU overheats its transistors. It also causes current leakages.

Overclocking also increases power consumption. While the power requirement is not significantly higher in modern PCs due to better hardware, it’s still somewhat high.

If you use fans for cooling, they rotate much faster. So there will be a lot of noise.

Impacts on CPU Lifespan

Overclocking does not directly have any impact on your CPU’s lifespan. What does affect it is the CPU temperature. CPU degradation depends on the following factors:

Thermal Cycling: CPU repeatedly cycling from a very low (shut down) to a very high (powered up) state causes stress that degrades its longevity.

CPU repeatedly cycling from a very low (shut down) to a very high (powered up) state causes stress that degrades its longevity. Temperature Range: It represents the difference in temperature between the heat sink and the CPU. If the heat transfer rate is low, the CPU retains a lot of heat, affecting its lifespan. This number naturally increases if the CPU produces more heat.

It represents the difference in temperature between the heat sink and the CPU. If the heat transfer rate is low, the CPU retains a lot of heat, affecting its lifespan. This number naturally increases if the CPU produces more heat. Cooling System: A good cooling system dissipates heat at a higher efficiency, increasing CPU life. You can also add other cooling components like a CPU cooler to your PC to prevent overheating.

The only factor that changes due to overclocking is the temperature range in the form of extra heat. So, yes, overclocking does reduce CPU lifetime. But how much?

If you overclock properly, you aren’t increasing the CPU temperature by more than 10-20 Celsius. In such cases, the CPU longevity does not decrease much, at least not to the extent you’ll notice the effects.

For instance, even for a less hardy CPU, its lifespan might decrease from 12 to 6 years after overclocking to the maximum tolerable limit. But six years is a significant period. And most people will have already replaced their PC, especially those that need to overclock their CPU.

And if you have an efficient cooling system, the excess CPU temperature will be very low. In such cases, there won’t be any notable changes to your CPU lifetime.

However, if you haphazardly overclock your CPU without considering its tolerance limit, it will seriously hamper the device. Your system will also soon start showing many other issues. The PC should crash before reaching the hardware damage limit, but the excessive voltage may instantly fry your CPU.

Should I Overclock My CPU

The first thing to note is that you shouldn’t overclock your laptop CPU. Laptops don’t have a good cooling system, and most don’t even allow overclocking. So you can only overclock on a desktop build.

It’s also important to check if your computer is good enough to overclock without worries. First, remember the facts below:

Often, only computers you build yourself support proper overclocking unless you buy a custom build PC. The store-bought ones rarely have powerful enough hardware.

You also need to have overclockable hardware components. For Intel PCs, the processor should have ‘K’ at the end of its name and the motherboard (chipset) with ‘Z’ in the name.

Most of the AMD components support overclocking. But it’s better to check with the manufacturer.

The coolers that come with the CPU box aren’t enough for an overclock setup. So, you also need other coolers. A liquid cooling setup is the better choice.

You also need a higher-rated power supply and high-quality thermal paste.

If your PC satisfies these criteria, you must perform a stress test using a third-party app. If your PC is stable under stress, you won’t have problems with overclocking your CPU.

We have already mentioned that your CPU will remain functional for an adequate amount of time after overclocking. So, you should overclock your CPU if you want to get the most out of it. Just ensure that you abide by the CPU limits and its temperature doesn’t reach an absurd value like 85 Celsius or more.

Is GPU Overclocking the Same as CPU Overclocking?

GPU overclocking is the same as CPU overclocking, save for a few minor differences, such as: