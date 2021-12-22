Top 10 Domains in Genshin impact You Should Definitely Try

Domains are one of the most important parts of the Genshin Impact gameplay. With promises of exhilarating battles, Delphic puzzles, artifacts, Talent Level- Up Materials, Mora, and more, Domains are essential aspects for the player and their characters! The most common structure of a Domain is that of a Temple Dungeon, although this may vary along with its availability timeline.

The realm of Tevyat is riddled with such Domains waiting to be explored. We have filtered out some of the exciting Domains players can watch out for!

Types of Domains

There are various forms of Domains that differ from each other based on what rewards they offer. You can also distinguish the number of times each Domain can be accessed by looking at the diamond icons on the map.

The standard, repeatable domains are blue-colored in the center of the diamond icon. Whereas, one-time advanced domains and weekly domains are represented by completely blue-colored diamonds. Players need to be on a constant lookout to partake in all these domains.

Domains of Forgery (Weapon Ascension Materials)

Domains of Forgery rewards players with Weapon Ascension Materials. You can find ascension materials to upgrade rare weapons in these Domains. The additional levels can be unlocked by the player by upgrading their own ranks.

There are currently two Domains of Forgery in Genshin Impact:

Cecilia Garden

Hidden Palace of Lianshan’s Formula

These Domains promise exciting rewards that change based on the day of the week. Players also need to meet the Adventure Level Rank before entering these Domains and defeating the enemies.

Domains of Blessing(Character Enhancement Artifacts)

Domains of Blessing contain rewards for the players, which are based on Artifacts that increases the Character’s Strengths. These Domains are available to players after completing the Prologue Chapter of Archon Quests. You can head into dungeons to combat in various Ley Line Disorders to be rewarded with Character Ascension Materials.

The Domains of Blessings are listed as follows:

Domain of Guyun

Valley of Remembrance

Peak of Vidagnyr

Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern

Momji- Dyed Court

Midsummer Courtyard

Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula

Ridge Watch

Slumbering Court

Domains of Mastery(Talent Level- Up Materials)

Domains of Mastery reward the players with Talent Level- Up/ Character Level- Up Materials. These materials can be used along with Common Ascension Materials to boost the character’s talents.

Some of the Domains of Mastery are listed as follows:

Taishan Mansion

Violet Court

Forsaken Rift

Trounce Domains

Trounce Domains are made available to players once they complete Archon or Story Quests revolving around Weekly Bosses. These Domains are riddled with unusually strong opponents, awarding an abundance of rewards upon completion. You can access these Domains indefinitely. Rewards can be collected once a week using 30 Original Resin to unlock the Ley Line Blossom.

Confront Stormterror

Enter the Golden House

Beneath the Dragon- Queller

Narukami Island: Tenshukaku(La Signora)

Other Domains include One- Time Domains, Story Domains, and Event Domains which are available to players as the title suggests.

10 Domains you should try in Genshin Impact

Temple of the Falcon

Type of Domain: One- Time Domain

One- Time Domain Location: Windrise, Galesong Hill, Mondstadt

Windrise, Galesong Hill, Mondstadt Required Adventure Level Rank: 12

12 Recommended Element: Pyro

Pyro Enemies: Wooden Shield Hilichurl, Wooden Shield Mitachurl, Large Electro Slime, Large Cryo Slime, Hydro Slime

Wooden Shield Hilichurl, Wooden Shield Mitachurl, Large Electro Slime, Large Cryo Slime, Hydro Slime Recommended Party combination: Amber, Rosaria, Barbara, Traveler

The first Domain that players can unlock, Temple of the Falcon, is located on a ruin that used to be consigned to Falcon of the West. With a past still lingering with the blessings of the wind, this Domain promises players with precious artifacts and ascension materials.

Rewards 3 Star Material 200 Adventure EXP Berserker’s Bone Goblet 10,000 Mora 40 Primogem 1 Mondstadt Shrine of Depths Key 1 Mystic Enhancement Ore 3 Adventurer’s Experience

Cecelia Garden

Type of Domain: Domain of Forgery

Domain of Forgery Location: Wolvendom, Windwall Highland, Mondstadt

Wolvendom, Windwall Highland, Mondstadt Required Adventure Level Rank: 16

16 Enemies: Hydro Slime, Large Hydro Slime, Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard, Hydro Abyss Mage, Hydro Samachurl.

Hydro Slime, Large Hydro Slime, Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard, Hydro Abyss Mage, Hydro Samachurl. Recommended Party combination: Razor, Klee, Diona, Bannett

Cecelia Garden Domain carries the story of an ancient civilization that once enjoyed the scent of the mystifying Cecelia flower. With three levels of Ley Line Disorder, players have to first unlock an Anemo Monument before being able to enter the Domain.

How to Unlock the Cecelia Garden, Anemo Monument:

Players need to release four spirits; Seelies and lead them to their respective fixings. The first spirit can be found near a group of Hilichurls. The second spirit is located nearby in the South-West encased by a force- field. You need to stand next to the wind barrier and use an anemo skill. This activates the monument to remove the barrier, releasing the spirit. The third spirit is concealed under the breakable rocks nearby. As soon as the rocks are destroyed, the spirit breaks away and moves to its monument. The fourth spirit is trapped within a small stone pillar nearby. Destroy the pillar to release the spirit.

Days Name 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Monday/ Thursday City of Reflections Tile of Decarabian’s Tower Debris of Decarabian’s City Fragments of Decarabian’s City Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream Tuesday/ Friday Submerged Valley Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia Wednesday/ Saturday Ruins of Thirsting Capital Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator Sunday Ruins of Thirsting Capital, Submerged Valley, City of Reflections are simultaneously available.

Court of Flowing Sand

Type of Domain: Domain of Forgery

Domain of Forgery Location: Mt. Yougou, Narukami Island, Inazuma

Mt. Yougou, Narukami Island, Inazuma Required Adventure Level Rank: 16

16 All the Enemy Types: Pyro Slime, Large Pyro Slime, Hydro Slime, Large Hydro Slime, Hydro Abyss Mage, Pyro Abyss Mage, Large Electro Slime, Electro Hilichurl Grenadier, Mutant Electro Slime, Crackling Axe Mitachurls

Pyro Slime, Large Pyro Slime, Hydro Slime, Large Hydro Slime, Hydro Abyss Mage, Pyro Abyss Mage, Large Electro Slime, Electro Hilichurl Grenadier, Mutant Electro Slime, Crackling Axe Mitachurls Recommended Party combination: Arataki Itto, Diluc, Diona, Gorou

Court of Flowing Sand is an exciting Domain of Forgery fabricated with beautiful gold gilded gardens and the beauty of Tevyat’s magical architecture. This Domain promises a number of Weapon Ascension Materials for rare and masterly weapons. With each Challenge Level, you can collect greater rewards.

Rewards:

Days Name 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Monday/ Tuesday Sunken Sands Coral Branch of a Distant Sea Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea Jade Branch of a Distant Sea Golden Branch of a Distant Sea Tuesday/ Friday Altar of Sands Narukami’s Wisdom Narukami’s Joy Narukami’s affection Narukami’s Valor Wednesday/ Saturday Sand Burial Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant Mask of the Tiger’s Bite Mask of the One- Horned Mask of the Kijin Sunday Altar of Sands, Sand Burial, and Sunken Sands concurrently appear.

Peak of Vindagnyr

Type of Domain: Domain of Blessing

Domain of Blessing Location: Skyfrost Nail, Dragonspine, Mondstadt

Skyfrost Nail, Dragonspine, Mondstadt Required Adventure Level Rank: 30

30 Types of Enemies: Cyro Slime, Large Cyro Slime, Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl, Cryo Hilichurl Grenadier, Cryo Abyss Mage, Frostarm Lawachurl

Cyro Slime, Large Cyro Slime, Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl, Cryo Hilichurl Grenadier, Cryo Abyss Mage, Frostarm Lawachurl Recommended Party combination: Amber, Fischl, Zhongli, Sucrose

Peak of Vindagnyr is a city now entombed in snow, whereas a past boasting of lush mountains and festivities. With rewards congregated with precious artifacts, players can explore this Domain for great Character enhancing artifacts.

In order to Unlock the Peak of Vindagnyr, you need to complete the Investigate the Strange Ice from Iris in the Adventurer Camp. You also need to destroy the air current near the summit and solve the puzzle from the Starglow Cavern.

Rewards:

Level 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star I Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Gambler Set Artifact Blizzard Strayer Set Artifact, Heart of Depth Set Artifact, Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Gambler Set Artifact II Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Gambler Set Artifact Blizzard Strayer Set Artifact, Heart of Depth Set Artifact, Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Gambler Set Artifact III Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Gambler Set Artifact Blizzard Strayer Set Artifact, Heart of Depth Set Artifact, Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Gambler Set Artifact Heart of Depth Set Artifact IV Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Gambler Set Artifact Blizzard Strayer Set Artifact, Heart of Depth Set Artifact, Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Gambler Set Artifact Blizzard Strayer Set Artifact, Heart of Depth Set Artifact

Empty Boat of the Thousand Gates

Type of Domain: One – Time Domain

One – Time Domain Location: Araumi, Narukami Island, Inazuma

Araumi, Narukami Island, Inazuma Required Adventure Level Rank: 30

30 Types of Enemies: Kairagi: Dancing Thunder, Kairagi: Fiery Might

Empty Boat of the Thousand Gates is an island floating with the cages of Tengu, Heavenly Dog, and a past host for historical figures who trained under the Yougou Tengu five hundred years ago.

How to Unlock Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates:

In order to unlock the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain puzzle, players need access to the Memento Lens from Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual Quest first. Follow the guide below to solve the puzzle:

Head to the largest round structure in Arumi. Players need to open the Electro Monuments indicated on the Araumi map first. Players will come face-to-face with the Earth Kitsune when they climb the tower. You will have to use the Memento Lens to scan it. As you scan the Earth Kitsune, there will be three switches that appear. You will have to press the switches. This opens the way down. After the succession, players will face yet another Spinning Cube Puzzle down there. You need to make the outer cubes face the same way as the one in the middle. Completing the cube puzzle will lower the water level instantly. Players need to go down a Cavern and start swimming towards the staircase in the end. Make sure that you preserve your stamina during the swim. After climbing the staircase, you will find yet another Mechanism to unlock the door. Yet another Spinning Cube Puzzle awaits the players to unravel. You need to rotate all the cubes to face the same direction again. Solving this puzzle will lower the water level completely. You need to now head out of the gate and down another door to the left. Activate the nearby glowing mechanism to open it. You will find yourself at the top layer of the Perpetual Mechanical Array Boss Area. Head towards the Electrogranum to find another locked Mechanism and a Step Plate. Players need to Complete Another Sacred Sakura Cleansing Puzzle in order to unlock the Mechanism. In the next room, players will face yet another locked Mechanism You can activate this last mechanism to Unlock the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates!

Rewards:

Name 4 Star 40 Primogems 1 Morning Dew’s Moment 500 Adventure Exp 1 Electro Sigil 2 Guide to Light 3 Hero’s Wit 30,000 Mora 5 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Midsummer Courtyard

Type of Domain: Domain of Blessing

Domain of Blessing Location: Starsnatch Cliff, Starfell Valley, Monstadt

Starsnatch Cliff, Starfell Valley, Monstadt Required Adventure Level Rank: 22

22 Recommended Elements: Pyro

Pyro Recommended Party combination: Xinyan, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, Traveler

This Domain boasts of an ancient lost civilization, the once flourishing Sommernachtgarden, now buried underground. All that is reminiscent of its ancient trees and stones to recall its past glory.

Types of Enemies:

Types of Enemies Level Objective Hydro Slime (7), Cryo Slime (3), Hilichurl (14), Cryo Abyss Mage (1) Fires of Purification I Players need to defeat 26 Opponents within 300 seconds. Electro Slime (11), Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (1) Fires of Purification II Players need to defeat 14 Opponents within 300 seconds. Cryo Abyss Mage (1), Cryo Slime (13) Fires of Purification III Players need to defeat 14 Opponents within 360 seconds. Hydro Slime (13), Hydro Abyss Mage (1), Hydro Samachurl (1) Fires of Purification IV Players need to defeat 15 Opponents within 360 seconds. Large Cryo Slime (3), Cryo Abyss Mage (2) Fires of Purification V Players need to defeat 5 Opponents within 360 seconds. Large Electro Slime (3), Mutant Electro Slime (2), Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (2) Fires of Purification VI Players need to defeat 7 Opponents within 360 seconds.

Types of Artifacts Rewards:

Level 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Fires of Purification I Adventurer Set Artifact Resolution of the Sojourner Set Artifact, Adventurer Set Artifact Fires of Purification II Resolution of the Sojourner Set Artifact, Adventurer Set Artifact Adventurer Set Artifact Fires of Purification III Resolution of the Sojourner Set Artifact, Adventurer Set Artifact Thundering Fury Set Artifact, Thundersoother Set Artifact, Resolution of Sojourner Set Artifact Fires of Purification IV Resolution of the Sojourner Set Artifact, Adventurer Set Artifact Thundering Fury Set Artifact, Thundersoother Set Artifact, Resolution of Sojourner Set Artifact Fires of Purification V Resolution of the Sojourner Set Artifact, Adventurer Set Artifact Thundering Fury Set Artifact, Thundersoother Set Artifact, Resolution of Sojourner Set Artifact Thundering Fury Set Artifact, Thundersoother Set Artifact Fires of Purification VI Resolution of the Sojourner Set Artifact, Adventurer Set Artifact Thundering Fury Set Artifact, Thundersoother Set Artifact, Resolution of Sojourner Set Artifact Thundering Fury Set Artifact, Thundersoother Set Artifact

Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula

Type of Domain: Domain of Blessing

Domain of Blessing Location: Wuhang Valley, Bishui Plain, Liyue

Wuhang Valley, Bishui Plain, Liyue Required Adventure Level Rank: 30

30 Recommended Elements: Cryo

Cryo Types of Enemies: Large Hydro Slime, Hydro Slime, Large Electro Slime, Pyro Abyss Mage, Blazing Axe Mitachurl, Hilichurl Fighter, Fatui Electro Cicin Mage, Large Pyro Slime, Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Large Hydro Slime, Hydro Slime, Large Electro Slime, Pyro Abyss Mage, Blazing Axe Mitachurl, Hilichurl Fighter, Fatui Electro Cicin Mage, Large Pyro Slime, Blazing Axe Mitachurl Recommended Party combination: Eula, Diona, Ganyu, Aloy

How to Unlock Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula:

Firstly, you will need a Geo and Pyro Character to unlock the puzzle.

You will need to light the 4 Ruins Torches in the area to unlock the Geo Monument near the Domain. Players will have to spot the Seelie Spirit nearby to be guided to these torches. The first torch is the Geo Monument to be unlocked by a Geo Character. The second torch is located inside a Wind Barrier. You need to climb a rock nearby and glide your character down. The third torch is in the northeast. A Pyro Abyss Mage materializes when lit. The fourth torch is located at the Hilichurl Camp nearby. You need to defeat the Hilichurls to gain access.

Types of Artifact Rewards:

Level 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Frost I Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Martial Artist Set Artifact Crimson Witch of Flames Set Artifact, Lavawalker Set Artifact, Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Martial Artist Set Artifact Frost II Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Martial Artist Set Artifact Crimson Witch of Flames Set Artifact, Lavawalker Set Artifact, Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Martial Artist Set Artifact Frost III Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Martial Artist Set Artifact Crimson Witch of Flames Set Artifact, Lavawalker Set Artifact, Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Martial Artist Set Artifact Crimson Witch of Flames Set Artifact, Lavawalker Set Artifact Frost IV Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Martial Artist Set Artifact Crimson Witch of Flames Set Artifact, Lavawalker Set Artifact, Defender’s Will Set Artifact, Martial Artist Set Artifact Crimson Witch of Flames Set Artifact, Lavawalker Set Artifact

Taishan Mansion

Type of Domain: Domain of Mastery

Domain of Mastery Location: Jueyun Karst, Minlin, Liyue

Jueyun Karst, Minlin, Liyue Required Adventure Level Rank: 30

30 Types of enemies: Pyro Slime, Large Pyro Slime, Pyro Abyss Mage, Blazing Axe Mitachurl, Fatui Pyro Agent

Pyro Slime, Large Pyro Slime, Pyro Abyss Mage, Blazing Axe Mitachurl, Fatui Pyro Agent Recommended Party combination: Kequing, Xinqui, Barbara, Fischl

Taishan Mansion presents materials to be used for Character Ascension. This Mansion stood as a trial for people who sought the path of the Adepti in the past. Now it stands as an inventory in Tevyat for promising treasures.

Types of Artifact Rewards:

Days Name 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star Monday/ Thursday Altar of Flames Teachings of Prosperity Guide to Prosperity Philosophies of Prosperity Tuesday/ Friday Heart of the Flames Teachings of Diligence Guide to Diligence Philosophies of Diligence Wednesday/ Saturday Circle of Embers Teachings of Gold Guide to Gold Philosophies of Gold Sunday Circle of Embers, Heart of the Flames, and Teachings of Gold are available simultaneously.

Beneath the Dragon- Queller

Type of Domain: Trounce Domain

Trounce Domain Location: Nantianmen, Minlin, Liyue

Nantianmen, Minlin, Liyue Required Adventure Level Rank: 35

35 Recommended Element: Geo Element Characters, Healers, High DPS Characters

Geo Element Characters, Healers, High DPS Characters Recommended Party combination: Zhongli, Beidou, Jean, Bennett

After completing Zhongli’s Story Quest Historia Antiqua Chapter: Act II: No Mere Stone, players can relive the fight with Azhdaha to earn the Domain rewards.

Players can read these Attack Guides of Azhdaha in order to defeat him.

Earthern Skull: Azdaha slams his legs onto ground to unleash an explosion.

Azdaha slams his legs onto ground to unleash an explosion. Body Slam: Slams his body sideways, to damage in a large AoE.

Slams his body sideways, to damage in a large AoE. Seismo- Waves: Slams his foreleg to emit continuous shockwaves.

Slams his foreleg to emit continuous shockwaves. Earthshock: Jumps towards the enemy and leaves cracked earth to explode on- sight.

Jumps towards the enemy and leaves cracked earth to explode on- sight. Skewing Tusk: Charges towards the enemy with its tusk and tosses them into air.

Charges towards the enemy with its tusk and tosses them into air. Burrow: Digs into the ground and attacks the enemy with an earthquake effect.

Digs into the ground and attacks the enemy with an earthquake effect. Primeval Spring: Creates ricocheting elemental stones to hit targeted enemies and burst into an explosion.

Creates ricocheting elemental stones to hit targeted enemies and burst into an explosion. Thunder Sphere: Launches Spheres ridden with Thunder Blasts towards target to deal with Electro Damage.

Launches Spheres ridden with Thunder Blasts towards target to deal with Electro Damage. Fractal Lance: Conjures a CryoSphere in the air to summon continuously 5 times towards target.

Types of Artifact Rewards:

Drop Level Varunata Lazurite Silver, Vajrada Amethyst Silver, Prithiva Topaz Silver, Northlander Bow Billet, Northlander Claymore Billet, Northlander Polearm Billet, Northlander Sword Billet Any Lvl Varunada Lazurite Fragment, Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, Prithiva Topaz Fragment Lv. 40+ Varunada Lazurite Chunk, Vajrada Amethyst Chunk Lv. 60+ Dragon Lord’s Crown, Bloodjade Branch, Gilded Scale Lv. 70+ Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, Pritiza Topaz Gemstone, Lv. 75+

Violet Court

Type of Domain: Domain of Mastery

Domain of Mastery Location: Kannazuka, Inazuma

Kannazuka, Inazuma Required Adventure Level Rank: 27

27 Recommended Element: Electro

Electro Enemies: Hilichurl, Electro Hilichurl Grenadier, Electro Hilichurl Shooter, Crackling Axe Mitachurl, Nobushi Jitouban, Treasure Hoarder Pyro Positioner, Treasure Hoarder Electro Potioneer, Nobushi: Hitsukeban, Nobushi: Kikoban, Kairagi: Fiery Might, Kairagi: Dancing Thunder

Hilichurl, Electro Hilichurl Grenadier, Electro Hilichurl Shooter, Crackling Axe Mitachurl, Nobushi Jitouban, Treasure Hoarder Pyro Positioner, Treasure Hoarder Electro Potioneer, Nobushi: Hitsukeban, Nobushi: Kikoban, Kairagi: Fiery Might, Kairagi: Dancing Thunder Recommended Party combination: Razor, Kequing, Kojou Sara, Beidou

Violet Count, ornate with beautiful Violet Sakura Trees, stands as an enigmatic island located in Inazuma. Players will need a Waverider in order to access this Domain and claim artifacts based on Character Mastery.

Days Name 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star Monday/ Thursday Reign of Violet Teachings of Transience Guide to Transience Philosophies of Transience Tuesday/ Friday Thundering Valley Teachings of Elegance Guide to Elegance Philosophies of Elegance Wednesday/ Saturday Vine-Infested Ruins Teachings of Light Guide to Light Philosophies of Light Sunday Vine- Infested Ruins, Thundering Valley, and Reign of Violet concurrently appear.

As the realm of Tevyat expands further along with your Adventure ranks, Players can discover a manifold of Domains waiting to be discovered. We wish you luck on this journey in Tevyat and the strength to defeat all enemies in your path!