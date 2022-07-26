Drive file stream, now known as Drive for desktop, lets you stream files from the cloud without using any disk space. But sometimes, it’s common to run into some issues with syncing the files.

It may show error messages, like Authorization failure or the sync process may be stuck. The app may also quit suddenly. In this article, we have included why you’re facing these issues and how you can fix them.

Why is Drive File Stream Not Working?

There is no specific common cause for Drive file Stream not working. It can happen for several reasons and some of them are listed below. Anti-virus software

Low space in Google Drive

Corrupted files and Cache

Bad internet connection

Using Google’s other cloud services

How to Fix Drive File Stream Not Working?

Before moving forward to the other fixes, it’s best to check your internet connection and make sure you have free space in your drive. Then, you can also try relaunching the app and restarting your PC. These general fixes work for a lot of misbehaving apps, so it will be easier for you to try them beforehand.

If these fixes don’t work for you, you can try these other fixes.

Exclude Drive From Virus Scan

Sometimes, the anti-virus software on your PC may recognize Google Drive stream as a malicious software and block it. This causes the Drive stream to stop working. To check if the anti-virus is causing the issue, you can disable it.

Follow these steps to disable the Windows defender.

Open the start menu and search for Windows Security. Open the Windows Security app and select Virus & threat protection. Select Manage Settings. Turn off Real-time protection.



If the Drive stream works fine when the anti-virus is disabled, you can exclude the drive folder from virus scan to stop the Anti-virus from blocking it. To do this in Windows Defender,

Press Windows key + I to open Go to Update & Security. Select Virus and Threat Protection.

Go to Manage Settings and then under exclusions, select Add or Remove Exclusions. Select Add an exclusion > Folder.

Select the Drive Stream folder. The Default Drive folder is located in:

C:\Users\[your username]\AppData\Local\Google\DriveFS

The process may differ for third-party Anti-virus software. But you can find the guide to excluding a folder in their website.

Rename Drive Stream Folder

If there are corrupted files or cache in the DriveFS folder, you won’t be able to use Google Drive Stream. Fortunately, you can take care of the corrupted files by simply renaming the DriveFS folder or deleting it entirely.

Here’re the steps you need to follow:

On Windows

Press Windows Key + R to open RUN. Type in the following command and press Enter.

%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Google\



Select the DriveFS folder and rename it to something else. You also have the choice to delete it. Restart your computer.

On Mac

Open Terminal Type the following command and press Enter.

~/Library/Application Support/Google Rename the DriveFS folder. Restart your Mac.

Allow Full Disk Access

By default, Mac does not give full disk access to any software. You have to do it manually so that Google drive stream can sync files. If you’re not able to sync photos, you need to give Apple Photos access from system preferences. Follow these steps to allow full disk access.

On Mac

Click on the Apple Logo on your menu bar. Open System Preferences. Select Security & Privacy. Go to the Privacy tab. Click on the lock icon at the bottom-left and authenticate yourself. Select Full Disk Access and toggle the check mark next to Google Drive.

Also, give Google Drive access to Files and Folder, and Photos.

Reconnect Your Account

You can try disconnecting your account and reconnecting it to solve this issue. Follow these steps to do it.

On Mac

Open Google Drive Stream. Click on the Settings icon and go to Preferences. Click on settings and select the account you want to disconnect. Click on Disconnect Account.

Sign in Again and choose another location for the Google Drive folder.

Save Google Drive Files Offline

You can download all the files in your google drive to access them locally. You can follow these steps to do this.

On Windows

Open the File Explorer. Click on Google Drive Stream on the left panel. Double-click on any drive to open it. Select the files you want to access and right-click on them. Click on Drive file stream and select Available offline.

On Mac

Click on the Google Drive icon on the right side of your menu bar. Click on the Profile icon. Click on the little folder icon. Select all the files you want to access. Right-click on them and select Offline Access > Available offline.

Fix Corrupted Files

A corrupted file directory can be causing this issue on your Mac. You can resolve this issue using commands on Terminal. Follow these steps to do it.

On Mac

Press Command + Spacebar on your keyboard to bring up spotlight. Search for Terminal and open it. Type in this command and press enter.

sudo kextcache -clear Then, Type in this command and press enter.

sudo mv /private/var/db/KernelExtensionManagement/private/var/db/KernelExtensionManagementBackup

Lastly, type in this command and press enter.

sudo kextutil -l /Library/Google/DriveFS/dfsfuse.kext

Open Google Drive stream and check if it’s working.

Turn off Screen Share

Screensharing can cause issues with Google Services. Follow these steps to turn off screen share on Mac.

On Mac

Click on the Apple menu on your menu bar. Open System preferences. Go to Sharing. Select Screen Sharing and turn it off.



Turn Off Other Google Cloud Services

For some reason, Google Cloud services cannot co-exist in a single computer. They interfere with each other. So, if you use Google Cloud Services like Google Backup & Sync, you can close it before you run Drive stream.

To close these programs, follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the task manager. Select other Google instances and End them.

For the same reasons, Drive Stream does not work well with Chrome Remote Desktop. So, if you have Chrome Remote Desktop, you can uninstall it to fix the problem.

Uninstall Chrome Remote Desktop

Drive Stream does not work well with Chrome Remote Desktop. They interfere with each other since they both use Google cloud services. So, if you have Chrome Remote Desktop, you can uninstall it and see if it fixes the problem.

Reinstall Drive Stream

Reinstalling the Drive Stream ensures that you’re using the latest version and it clears all the cached data. Also, a fresh install of an app has low chances of having issues. First, you can uninstall the current version of the Drive Stream.

Here’s how you can uninstall Google drive:

Open Control Panel. Select Programs > Programs and Features. Look for Google Drive for Desktop. Right-click on it, and select Uninstall.

Follow the directions on the screen.

After you’ve completely uninstalled the program, you can download it again from the web version of Drive. You can do this by Clicking on the settings icon, and selecting “Get Drive for Desktop.”

Troubleshoot Your Connection

Since Google Drive works with files in the cloud, you can’t sync the files unless your internet connection is properly working. You can use the Windows troubleshooter or Mac’s built-in Diagnostic tools to fix this issue.

On Windows

To run the network troubleshooter in windows, follow these steps:

Press windows key + I to open settings. Select Update & Security. Click on Troubleshoot > Additional Troubleshooters. Under Find & fix other problems, select Network Adapter. Click Run the troubleshooter.

Follow the steps in the troubleshooter.

On Mac

To Use the built-in diagnostic tools in Mac, follow these steps:

Open Control Centre from the menu bar. Click on Wi-Fi as you hold the option key. Select Open Wireless Diagnostics. Click on Continue and follow the instructions.

Use a VPN

If troubleshooting your connection does not work, you can try using a VPN. A VPN helps you evade bandwidth throttling. So, it can help with the Google drive stream issues.

You can follow our guide on how to set up VPN on your PC.

Update Your Operating System

Sometimes, bugs in the operating system also cause this issue. Software Updates remove these bugs. If you have an outdated version of your OS, you can update it

On Windows

Here’re the steps to update your Windows:

Press Windows key + I to open settings. Go to Update and Security > Windows Update. Click on Check for updates.



On Mac

To update your MacOS, follow these steps: