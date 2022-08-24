Fix: Driver Unloaded Without Cancelling Pending Operations Stop Error 0x000000CE

BSOD errors are a kind of alert to the user about some possible system file corruption or hardware issues. While this error message might affect your workflow, it also prevents any further damage to the system.

Furthermore, this particular BSOD with an error code 0x000000CE occurs when the system tries to unmount the driver while its process is still running. It might pop up randomly while you are using the computer, indicating some driver issues on the system.

In this article, we will first check what causes this error and then walk you through the fixes to solve this error.

What Causes driver_unloaded_without_cancelling_pending_operations Stop Error ?

According to Microsoft, this issue happens when drivers fail to stop processes like worker threads, lookaside lists, and Deferred Procedure Calls (DPC). Some other causes for this error are: Corrupted System Files

Viruses and Malware

Corrupt disk sector

How to Fix Driver Unloaded Without Cancelling Pending Operations Stop Error ?

Since this specific BSOD error is related to driver problems, it is advisable to address this first in order to resolve the error. Most of the Windows users encountering this BSOD error have found the solution by managing the Smart sound technology drivers. We will discuss in detail how you can do it and suggest some other fixes that could work for you.

Before you start, ensure the error code you noticed on the blue screen is 0x000000CE, as there are many BSOD errors having different fixes. Now, try to boot the computer normally. If you still get the blue screen message, boot the computer from safe mode. However, if you boot up normally without the error screen, carry on with the fixes below.

Here is how to boot into the safe mode:

Click on the restart button while holding the Shift key to restart the system into the recovery environment. Now, go to Troubleshoot. Click on Advanced options > Startup Settings. Click on Restart. When the system restarts, press F5 or 5 to Enable Safe Mode With Networking.

Now, when the system boots up, we can start the real fixes.

Update Driver

If you notice any yellow exclamation mark over the driver in the device manager, it is advised that you update these drivers. This mark indicates that the driver is not working as intended. If this happens, it can bring this specific BSOD error.

To solve this, you can update that specific driver. Here are the steps you need to follow.

Press Windows key + X and click on Device manager. Search for any drivers with an exclamation mark. Right-click on it and click on the Update driver. On the new Window, you will be offered two update choices. Search Automatically for drivers : If you select this, Windows will automatically search the drivers for you

: If you select this, Windows will automatically search the drivers for you Browse my computer for drivers: If you have already downloaded the drivers on your device, choose this option.

Follow the prompts and update the drivers to their latest version.

Uninstall and Reinstall Driver

Many users have reported the issue to be with Intel’s SST OED drivers, and uninstalling the driver seems to have resolved the issue for them. This Intel driver must probably be incompatible with Windows 10/11. We will also guide you through installing a stable replacement driver in the later part of this fix.

To uninstall the driver, follow these steps:

Open the Device Manager. Scroll down and search for Sound, Video, and game Controllers. Expand the driver’s list under it and Right Click on Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST)OED. Click on Uninstall device.

When asked for confirmation, click on Uninstall. Make sure you check the Attempt to remove the driver for this device option.

The downside of this fix is that it can cause issues with the sound of your Windows device. To fix this, you must download replacement drivers for the uninstalled ones. Follow these steps to download and manually install the drivers.

Go to Realtek’s download center and select the driver to download according to the system specifications( 32 or 64-bit Architecture and OS). Click on the Download button. After the file downloads, go to the download directory and open the driver’s Executable file. Follow the steps to install the drivers and restart the system when completed.

Perform DISM and SFC scans

This BSOD error can occur if there are some system file corruptions. These damages can happen due to malware or viruses. You can use DISM and SFC command line functions to repair these files.

To use DISM and SFC scans, follow these steps:

Press Windows Key + X and click on Windows terminal (Admin). Now enter this command-line to start the scans and repair the corrupted DLL files. DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth Now perform SFC scans using this command.

sfc /scannow Restart the system after the repair finishes. Additionally, you can use CHKDSK commands to find any hard drive-related issues and fix them. Run this command to start the drive check and repair in case of some issues are found. chkdsk /r /x

You would be asked for a confirmation to check the volume in the next restart. Press ‘Y’. Finally, restart the system to start the volume check.

Delete Temporary Files

The temp files are created for backups by the system and the applications running in the system. If these temp files get corrupted, it might cause the BSOD error. You can try deleting the temp files to retrieve it back.

Here is how to delete the Temp files:

Open Run by pressing Windows Key + R. Type %temp% and hit Enter. Select all the files in the Temp folder and delete them.

Now again, open run. Type Temp and hit Enter. Delete the contents of that folder as well. You can delete the temporary files from the Disk Cleanup Utility as well. To do it, run cleanmgr .

Under Files to Delete, select every file available and click on Clean up system files.

Perform Restore

You can perform a system restore to revert the system back to the previously set restore point. This is a viable option if you can find no proper reason for this BSOD error.

Here is how you can perform the system restore on Windows.

Press Windows Key + R on the Keyboard to open Run .

. Type rstrui.exe and hit Enter.

and hit Enter. On the system restore window, you will get two options to choose from.

Recommended Restore : You can choose this option if you want to revert back to the point before the latest system updates that might have caused the issue.

: You can choose this option if you want to revert back to the point before the latest system updates that might have caused the issue. Choose a different Restore Point : You can else choose a different restore point created earlier and revert back to that point.

: You can else choose a different restore point created earlier and revert back to that point. Now, choose one of these options and click on Next. Follow the instructions, and restore the system to the point.



Reset Your PC

If none of the fixes work for you and the BSOD error still bothers you, use this process to reset the device. However, before performing the system reset, backup all your files securely.

Resetting the system will revert to the default settings and solve most of the existing bugs and errors. Here is how to perform a system reset.

Press Windows Key + I to open up the Settings. Now, go to System > Recovery.

On the recovery page, Click on Reset. Choose Keep my files options. However, if you want to clean your computer and have all of the files backed up, choose to Remove Everything.

Again you will get two options to choose from; Cloud Download and Local reinstall. It is recommended to choose Cloud download for the latest Windows install.

Follow the prompt, and it will reset your Windows device

You can also check this another article from our website, which presents different ways of resetting your Windows Device.