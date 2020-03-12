Coronavirus (Covid-19) has officially been declared a pandemic by WHO. And companies have been backing out of significant and vital events since a month back. First, the Moblie World Congress gets canceled. Then, Facebook calls off its Global Marketing Summit.

Even the events that were supposed to go on got canceled, like the Google I/O Developer Conference. And the latest event that’s opting out is the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

E3 Gets Canceled

The annual event organized by Entertainment Software Association was scheduled for June. Electronic Entertainment Expo, a.k.a. E3 is a mecca for gaming enthusiasts. It is an event where the entire gaming community comes together to explore what they’ve been working on.

But since the coronavirus pandemic is spreading, ESA has decided to cancel the event. However, the organizers have a different plan for this year’s E3. Instead of a huge human-gathering, they’ve decided to make it “an online experience.”

And now that the E3 is canceled, gaming companies are forced to come up with a different plan. Here’s what different gaming companies are up to.

Nintendo

Nintendo stopped hosting traditional press conferences way back in 2012. The gaming company always releases prerecorded videos that have all the information regarding the press release, the Nintendo Directs.

While the Japanese company was all set to attend the E3 2020, it’s now unclear what Nintendo would do after the cancellation. But they’re still considering different ways to engage with their fans amid the crisis.

Microsoft Xbox

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

Microsoft is a frequent attendee of the E3 events. And this year too, they were all set to shed some lights on the upcoming Xbox Series X. However, the coronavirus outbreak and the cancellation of E3 2020 has forced the company to change the way they previously worked.

Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox, has announced that the company is planning to do an “Xbox digital event.” He shared the news via Twitter.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft, the publishers behind the hugely successful Assassin’s Creed, has also shared their concerns about the cancellation of E3 2020.

And just like Microsoft and any other company, they’re opting for a digital showcase for its fans and supporters. However, the date and times haven’t yet been fixed.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment is also another frequent attendee of the E3 events. However, the company pulled out back in January. We know that we’re getting a brand new PS5 this season from Sony. But they’re still mum about the launch of its next-gen console so far.

Developer Digital

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

Developer Digital, an indie publishing company, has made a name of itself in the gaming community. And its unconventional press conferences on E3 is something most fans of the event look forward.

However, they were among the first companies to announce their support of the E3 cancellation in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. And they’re planning on doing a Livestream press conference and “possibly more” to make it up for their fans.