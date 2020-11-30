The hottest release of this month was Sony’s PlayStation 5. However, it is not devoid of issues of scalper messing up the available stock to the actual customers. What’s even crazier is that one such person had their whole stock stolen at gunpoint.

As the holiday season is approaching, there is a rise in demand, and more people want this latest console. Moreover, eBay has made its customers be aware of such scammers who are selling the photograph of the systems disguising it to be the real device.

eBay awares its Customers of PS5 Photo Scam

This kind of fraud has happened many times for a long time – in various means and products. To go into the depth of the scamming subject matter, the scalper actually keeps the item for sale. S/he may place it in casual appearance, which would provide the image of the product within is what the consumer would be buying. So, while you take a more careful look at the small print in this con, you will see that you would simply be buying the photograph of it instead of the real deal.

This, however, is a big problem of sheer misguide and misrepresentation. With the very unnoticeable description on the cover, the seller can argue that the buyer has received just what was advertised. Hence, this makes it seem like it is the buyer’s mistake for not going through the print carefully.

eBay to its Customers

As per a report from Eurogamer, the following warning has been published by eBay. The website has warned its customers looking for PS5 on their website.

“We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users. We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers. For any purchase, but especially highly-priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform.”

Source: Eurogamer

Therefore, in case you are going to buy a PS5 on eBay, do read the product description meticulously. You will find a sign to this scam, usually in the product weight. So take note of every print on the cover, as the scammers may just trick you into anything!