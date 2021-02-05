The Radeon RX 6700XT is the next graphics card commodity in the market. The Navi 22 based GPU was expected to launch at the start of 2021. An ECC submission has been spotted with the 12GB GDDR6 variant referred to as the RX 6700XT.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700XT spotted in EEC submission.

We are due for the launch of the Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card in the market. The Gigabyte has submitted the five custom graphics cards. Each model comes with a standard and Overclocked variant.

The EEC submission showed listings for Gigabyte RTX 6700 XT Aorus, RX 6700XT Gaming, and RX 6700 Eagle. All the graphics cards have 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The previous leak shows the RX 6700XT is going against the RTX 3070, targeting the 1440p resolution gamers. The EEC listing also shows the model numbers citing its near launch.

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT AORUS (GV-R67XTAORUS E-12GD)

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Gaming OC (GV-R67XTGAMING OC-12GD)

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Gaming (GV-R67XTGAMING-12GD)

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle OC (GV-R67XTEAGLE OC-12GD)

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle (GV-R67XTEAGLE-12GD)

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT (GV-R67XT-12GD-B)

Previously the reference model of the RX 6700XT leaked online. The reference model will have the standard specification, whereas the RX 6700XT Eagle, Gaming, and Aorus will have a higher clock speed. Gigabyte always tends to release the Standard and Gaming version card ahead during the launch. The Aorus version of the card is expected to launch later after 1-2 months of the launch date.

The Radeon RX 6700XT is the next upcoming RDNA 2 card using the 7nm process node. AMD has impressed the gaming community with its impressive rasterized graphic processing power. But the RDNA 2 graphics card is still way behind Nvidia in the ray-tracing performance.

The Radeon RX 6700XT can compete with the RTX 3070 with the rasterized performance. AMD needs to push the scaling Fidelity FX software to compete with Nvidia’s DLSS technology. So we are awaiting the launch of RX 6700XT in H1 of 2021.