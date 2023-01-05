Apple Watch’s water-resistant characteristic allows for more flexible utility. It has an exclusive feature known as Water Lock that has an icon similar to a little water drop.

When you enable this smart feature, the watch’s display will be momentarily locked. So, you won’t mistakenly tap and trigger any function on your Apple Watch. What’s more, there’s an additional step with this feature that helps eject excess water droplets from your Apple Watch.

How to Eject Water Drop on Apple Watch?

To eject water droplets on your Apple Watch, you first need to have the Water Lock feature enabled. But this feature also can turn on automatically when it detects any activity related to water. For instance, when you’re swimming, it’ll turn on by itself.

In such times, you can eject water from your Apple Watch by turning off the Water Lock feature when you’re not involved in the activity anymore. Here are some easy steps to follow:

Hold down the Digital Crown that’s on the right side of your Apple Watch. Continue doing this until you see that the display shows the “Unlocked” message.



If your Apple Watch is running on watchOS 8 or older, you’ll need to rotate the Digital Crown until the icon grows in size. Now, your Apple Watch will play some sounds in order to eject any residual water droplets from the speakers. You can now continue using your watch as normal.

If you haven’t already or want to turn the Water Lock feature back on, here’s how to do so on your Apple Watch.