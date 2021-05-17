EK provides one of the best liquid cooling hardware in the market. Even enthusiasts agree with EK’s supreme hardware support and product quality. Aorus and EK have collaborated to release their high-performance GPU water block. EK-Quantum Vector Xtreme RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB is the newest water block for Aorus cards.

The EK Quantum Vector Xtreme is compatible with AORUS Xtreme and Master RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards. The water block actively cools the GPU core, VRMs, and VRAM. The water block aims to maintain cool temperature with its clean and symmetrical design.

The Quantum Vector comes with a split-flow cooling design. The Split-flow cooling design has a low hydraulic flow restriction, paired with weaker water pumps and low-speed pumps. The jet plate and the fin structure geometry optimized the flow distribution with optimal performance. Even with a low or weak pump, the water block achieves maximum performance with any given coolant flow orientation.

EK provides its Nickel-Plated, High-Grade Copper at its base. The water block is CNC-machined out of nickel-plated high-grade copper. The front glass is CNC-machined, too, featuring acetal terminals. The water block is kept watertight with EPDM O-rings and comes with pre-installed brass standoffs for easy installation.

EK provides its retention backplate to match the aesthetic of the graphics card. The backplate acts as passive cooling for the PCB and rear-mounted VRM on the cards. It servers both as an aesthetic and cooling department. The water blocks house 8 individually addressable RGB LEDs that are compatible with every RGB sync technology. The card uses a 3-pin D-RGB LED connector with +5V marking on the D-RGB header.

There are no pricing and availability on the latest EK Quantum Vector Xtreme water block. But EK ensures the product will ship out in late May 2021. You will have to pre-order the backplate available through EK Webshop or EK Partner Reseller Network.