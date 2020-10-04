EKWB announced its new CryoFuel Mystic Fog coolant. EKWB is a well-renowned leading water cooling brand providing premium products. The Mystic Fog coolant finally got launched after a long research hour in the lab. The coolant offers excellent dispersion of lighting and long-lasting stability.

The Mystic Fog is a high-end coolant from EKWB offering long-lasting stability and corrosion inhibitors. The CryoFuel Mystic Fog, after several third party testing and in-house testing, EK finally got their end product. The CryoFuel Mystic Fog is a chemically stable coolant bringing out the best light dispersion on the parts.

The coolant has high thermal efficiency and has a long shelf life. The coolant has synthetic and biological inhibitors increasing the efficiency. Thanks to the corrosion inhibitors, it has a longer and safer operational life for the liquid cooling products.

The Cryofuel coolant will not sediment ever after long hours of inactivity. The build-up inside the liquid cooling component is less and won’t gunk up the water loop.

The CryoFuel Mystic Fog gives excellent light dispersion with alluding most of the water cooling enthusiasts in the community. The D-RGB effects inside the liquid cooling system will present the best result with the Mystic Fog fluid.

CryoFuel has a shelf life of 2 years from the date of manufacture. The Mystic Fog comes in the 1000ml premix and a concentrate of 250ml. Even though it has a shelf life of 2years, EK advises changing the fuel every six months. The coolant is biodegradable in the environment. The CryoFuel Fog Coolant is available for $19.99 at EK Website.