All-Electro-Characters-Ranked-in-Genshin-Impact

Genshin Impact boasts of a diverse collection of Characters with their unique Elemental Capabilities. These Characters have a range of expertise in Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts, along with their extent of Physical Damage.

Confused about which Electro Character Banner to spend valuable Primogems in in-game? We have mapped out the best to mediocre Electro Characters to invest in for your ease.

Raiden Shogun

Additional Title: Her Eternal Excellency

Artifact Sets: Thundering Fury 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator's Finale (5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star)

God of Eternity and the current Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun uses her Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst to cause AoE Damage to nearby opponents. Raiden Shogun lives up to her status as one of the strongest DPS through her Elemental Burst. Her Elemental Burst relies on other party members minimizing their Bursts to power it up and presenting it to her as Resolve.

Transcendence: Baleful Omen (Elemental Skill)

Raiden Shogun exhibits her Euthymia Shard to deal with AoE Electro DMG onto Enemies. She also grants an Eye of Stormy Judgement to nearby Characters. The Eye of Stormy Judgement unshackles a Coordinated ATK with AoE Electro DMG every time the characters deal DMGs against enemies. This attack can occur every 0.9 seconds in a party. Raiden Shogun permits Characters with additional Elemental Burst DMG with her Eye of Stormy Judgement.

Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu

Raiden Shogun unbinds a Mosou no Hitotachi that deals with AoE Electro DMG throughout a certain period of her combat. Raiden Shogun also unleashes a Musou Isshin Attack which is directly proportional to the number of chakra Desiderata’s Resolve stacks are consumed during the use of this skill. In the Musou Isshin state, Electro DMG is embedded into the Normal, Charged and Plunging Attacks while she handles her Tachi in combat. All her Attacks in this state converge into Elemental Burst. This state also increases her Resistance to Interruption and renders her immune to Electro DMG.

Recommended Weapons for Raiden Shogun:

Engulfing Lightning (5 Star) +28% ATK.

Maximum bonus of 80% ATK.

30% Energy Recharge for 12 seconds after using an Elemental Burst. The Catch (4 Star) +16% Elemental Burst DMG



+6% Elemental Burst CRIT Rate

Keqing

Additional Title: Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing

Artifact Sets: Thundering Fury 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator's Finale 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Shimenawa's Reminiscence 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Keqing’s sword-wielding abilities work great against high-level bosses to deal with incredibly high damage against single targets. Keqing’s Area-of-Effect (AoE) attacks alongside the Damage she can cause can easily let you win any battle. Keqing has a high DMG and can be used efficiently with a good group as the main DPS.

Stellar Restoration (Elemental Skill)

Keqing throws a Lightning Stiletto to destroy her enemies in a single blow. Deals with AoE Electro DMG. Leaves the location with a single Stiletto Mark. The mark goes away once Keqing uses her Stellar Restoration again. On the second use of Stellar Restoration, Keqing blinks to the location of the past mark launching a AoE Electro DMG on launching. Finally, Keqing’s Charged Attacks brings forth a series of thundering cuts again at the Marked Location affectional additional AoE Electro DMG.

Starward Sword (Elemental Burst)

Keqing deals with AoE Electro DMG with her evoked Power of Lightning. Keqing becomes one with the shadow of her blade accompanied by the series of thunderclap- bows that deal with additional AoE Electro DMG.

Recommended Weapons for Keqing:

Primordial Jade Cutter (5 Star) +20% HP

Provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of Max HP. Aquila Favonia (5 Star) +20% ATK

The soul of the Falcon of the West awakens when DMG is taken. Regenerates HP equal to 100% of ATK and deals 200% of ATK as DMG topponents. Can only occur once every 15 seconds.

Fischl

Additional Title: Sovereign of Immernachtreich

Artifact Sets: Thundering Fury 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Tenacity of the Millelith 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Gladiator's Finale (5 Star)

One of the greatly appreciated characters in Genshin Impact, Fischl is a very strong bow-wielder. Fischl is extremely valuable to the team with her strong Buff and Elemental abilities. You can use Fischl to deal with massive Physical damage along with her Raven Oz, truly a duo worth the pull.

Nightrider (Elemental Skill)

Fischl evokes the Night Raven to fly over the battleground to deal with AoE Electro DMG. You can choose the location to evoke Oz and bid the Raven continuously attack the enemies.

Midnight Phantasmagoria (Elemental Burst)

Fischl summons Oz again to defend alongside her by taking the Raven’s form. This greatly boosts up Fischl’s Movement Speed and deals with additional AoE Electro DMG. Oz stays in the battlefield and continues to strike enemies until its duration ends.

Recommended Weapons for Fischl:

Skyward Harp (5 Star) +20% CRIT DMG.

Hits have a 60% chance to cause a small AoE attack with 125% Physical ATK DMG. OccurS once every 4 seconds. Elegy for the End (5 Star) +60 Elemental Mastery.

Dealing damage with Elemental Skill or Burst gives Sigils.+100 Elemental Mastery increased and + 20% ATK at 4 sigils.

Kujou Sara

Additional Title: General of the Tenryou Commision

Artifact Sets: Thundering Fury 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star)

Kujou Sara’s Elemental skill allows the player to utilize the strength of thunder through her impressive elemental talents. With her bow wielded in battle, Kujou Sara inflicts serious Damage onto enemies while simultaneously offering support to other Characters. You can use Kujou Sara as an excellent DPS or Support DPS.

Tengu Stormcall (Elemental Skill)

Kujou Sara summons the Crowfeather to gain cover for 18 seconds. This Crowfeather is absorbed when Kujou Sara releases an Aimed Shot from her bow. Crow Feather activates a Tengu Juurai: Ambush after a short while. This deals with AoE Electro DMG granting all the Characters within it an additional ATK Bonus.

Subjugation: Koukou Sendou (Elemental Burst)

Kujou Sara triggers a Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker along with 4 rapid bolts of Tengu Jururai: Stormcluster to deal with AoE Electro DMG. Likewise, Tengu Jururai: Stormcluster allows the Character within the AoE with additional ATK Bonus.

Recommended Weapons for Kojou Sara:

Amo’s Bow (5 Star) +18% Normal Attack and Aimed Shot DMG.

+12% DMG every 0.1 seconds an arrow is in flight. Sacrificial Bow (4 Star) After hitting an enemy using an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD.

Occurs once every 30 seconds.

Razor

Additional Title: Legend of Wolvendom

Artifact Sets: Pale Flame 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Gladiator's Finale 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Razor’s High Damaging Physical Attack can make him the ideal DPS role in any party. You can use Razor in parties that can help cause elemental reactions which tremendously boost up Razor to deal massive amounts of damage.

Claw and Thunder (Elemental Skill)

Razor swings with his Thunder Wolf Claw to deal with Electro DMG. With each hit Razor receives an Electro Sigil which boosts up his HP. Holding onto the skill can also ensure that Razor releases a small storm to deal with AoE Electro DMG. Just like the Press Effect, Razor collects all the newly acquired Electro Sigil to boost up his HP.

Lightning Fang (Elemental Burst)

Razor summons the Wolf Within; a large Electric Wolf Figure that deals with massive Electro DMG unto its opponents. Strikes alongside Razor movements on Normal Attacks and magnifies Razor’s ATK Speed along with his Electro Resistance while dealing greater Electro DMG. Once the Wolf Within goes back to its original docile state, 10 HP returns to Razor.

Recommended Weapons for Razor:

Wolf’s Gravestone (5 Star) +20% ATK.

On hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increases all party members’ ATK by 40%for 12 seconds. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Serpent’s Spine (5 Star) Characters deal +6% more DMG and 3% more DMG every 4 seconds a character is on the field.

Beidou

Additional Title: Queen of the Crux Fleet

Artifact Sets: Thundering Fury 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator's Finale (5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Retracing Bolide 4- Piece Set (5 Stars)

Claymore wielding Beidou is one of the best Electro spreaders in Genshin Impact. She is a great damage dealer to enhance your main DPS and can also be used to deal with great elemental attacks. Beidou also works well as a DPS with her powerful party presence. You can also upgrade Beidou to max out her potential in-game.

Tidecaller (Elemental Skill)

Infused with Lightning, Beidou swings Claymore towards her opponents to deal with AoE Electro DMG. Beidou can also hold her weapon as a Shield with a 250% Electro DMG Absorption Efficiency. The Shield also provides Beidou with Electro Element upon its activation.

Stormbreaker (Elemental Burst)

Beidou creates a Lightning Discharge every time Normal and Charged ATKs are used dealing with Electro DMG. This Burst is known as the Thunderbeasts’s Targe. Thunderbeasts’s Targe boosts up the Character’s Resistance to Interruption along with decreasing DMG taken by them.

Recommended Weapons for Beidou:

The Unforged (5 Star) +20% ATK.

Wolf's Gravestone (5 Star) +20% ATK.

On hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increases all party members' ATK by 40%for 12 seconds. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Lisa

Additional Title: The Librarian

Artifact Sets: Thundering Fury 2- Piece Set (5 Star), Gladiator's Finale (5 Star)

Catalyst user Lisa is an early-game character compatible with many other early-game Characters for elemental reactions. With her strong Elemental Skill and Elemental Bursts, Lisa can provide a great Sub- DPS with Cryo Electro Characters. You can invest in Lisa to render her into an Electro damage powerhouse.

Violet Arc (Elemental Skill)

Lisa puts forward an Orb that deals with continuous AoE Electro DMG. Before it goes out, the Lightning Orb deals with additional Electro DMG into all enemies within the field.

Lightning Rose (Elemental Burst)

Lisa summons a Lightning Rose which releases continuous bouts of Electro DMG onto enemies.

Recommended Weapons for Lisa:

Skyward Atlas (5 Star) +12% Elemental DMG.

Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seek out nearby enemies to attack for 15 seconds. Dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5 Star) +10% Movement SPD. 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. This can stack up to 4 stacks.

Electro Traveler

Additional Title: None

Artifact Sets: Emblem of Severed Fate 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator's Finale (5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star)

Electro Traveler boasts of elemental skill and elemental burst with the ability to reflect the Electro resonance. You can also use the Electro Traveler to pave flexibility in the team with their tendency to grant both Burst Support or Electro Battery depending on the Character’s needs.

Lightning Blade (Elemental Skill)

Traveler strikes 3 Thunder Shadows to deal with Electro DMG onto enemies with each strike leaving an Amulet behind. Abundance Amulets are boosters that provide the Characters with Elemental Energy and Recharge amidst the fights.

Bellowing Thunder (Elemental Burst)

Traveler evokes a Lightning Shroud to deal with additional Electro DMG onto enemies. Every time the Falling Thunder hits an enemy, it regenerates HP fot the Character in field.

Recommended Weapons for Electro Traveler: