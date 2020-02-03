The World Health Organization has declared the recent Coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. The death toll in China exceeds that of what the SARS outbreak caused back in 2002. As of February, 362 people have lost their lives due to the outbreak in China. The virus has spread to 27 countries worldwide, and there are 17,488 confirmed cases. Amidst this global emergency, experts are still trying their best to come out with a remedy to cure the virus and stop the epidemic.

For the time being, the best way to prevent the deadly virus is to stay away from crowds, avoid close contact with people with fever or cough, frequently cleaning or sanitizing hands, and wear a mask almost all the time.

The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has left the entire planet in terror. But with the right measures, you can avoid getting into contact with the disease. And one company has come up with a great solution to help prevent coronavirus. Cureona Smart Health Care is a company that develops inexpensive, eco-friendly products that help you live a healthier life. And they have invented a smart electronic N95 face mask to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

What is a Smart Face Mask?

The Cureona Electric Smart Dust Face Mask is a microturbine outfitted face mask that is guaranteed to lessen the risk of contacting the coronavirus in humans. According to the company, the N95 and PM 2.5 that is present in the mask protect against many other airborne viruses as well as smoke, dust, air pollution, bacteria, chemicals, etc.

But what is more interesting is that the electronic N95 face mask comes with a built-in lithium battery and is USB rechargeable. And when you turn on the right side of the mask, it switches on the Microturbine electronic HEPA air filtration.

The mask is made of silicone with antistatic layers on the outside that repels microbes. And it also has a built-in lithium battery. You can easily clean the mask with antibacterial wipes.

The smart electric mask comes with a USB cable, a portable bag, and a user manual in every order.

Verdict

Using a face mask every time you leave your house is a good habit. Having said that, using an electric face mask is not a sure way to altogether avoid contracting the deadly virus. As far as health experts go, face masks isn’t an effective method of preventing coronavirus or any other illnesses.

If the mask isn’t appropriately worn and cleaned or changed regularly, it isn’t as effective. However, since the Cureona masks are smart masks that operate with a battery and has an inbuilt filtration system, maybe it is worth purchasing. Because what matters the most is staying away and protecting yourself and others from the widespread disease.