Elgato is a leading brand of technology products. Their offering of game capture cards is loved in the gaming community. Especially, Elgato HD60S+ has quite a rage among gamers. Thus, the launch of Elgato 4K60 S+ in March 2020 grabbed significant eyeballs.

Selling Point

Elgato 4K60 S+ has a lot of features to look forward to. The major selling point is the portable nature of the device. You don’t need to miss capturing any gaming footage while in a convention or outside your home. Similarly, the device work as a stand-alone game capture card. One could use it on any gaming console like X-box or PS4 without PC. You also get zero-lag pass through while using it as stand-alone. It also works well with PC. There is the option of recording in the SD card (not included) or in the PC’s hard drive.

Features: Supported resolution up to 2160p60 or 4K HDR

HDMI input

HDMI output with HDMI lag-free pass-through

Works with a stand-alone gaming console and with PC.

Sleek Design

A portable game capture card

HEVC/H.265 HDR and AVC/H.264 encoding

Another significant pull of Elgato 4K60 S+ is its resolution. It supports 4K HDR gameplay recording. The device also adjusts itself if you change the resolution to 1080p. The SD card -that supports HEVC encoder-optimizes in real-time. It removes the hassle of changing the setting.

In the case of streaming live video on 4K, the quality of the recorded gameplay may be less. It is because the quality is based on the bandwidth of your internet connection.

Also, the device is easy on the eye. The sleek design can be a great addition to your game room. The files are easy to access and transfer to other devices.

Room for Improvement

There is significant room for improvement in the editing part. To make any change in the picture setting or capture card, you need to work with Elgato 4K Capture Utility software. But, the software is doesn’t support significant changes to the footage.

The issue is disappointing as Elgato users are used to HD Capture Software that is up to the mark. However, the software doesn’t support 4K60 S+. You should seek third party software to edit the footage. Also, the editing of the 4K video requires specific skills and high-end hardware.

Elgato 4K60 S+ comes with a capture delay of 250 milliseconds. But, it is not much of an issue. Major streaming software has the option of delaying your mic and webcam. Thus, you can easily make your gameplay in sync.

Limitations

Elgato 4K60 S+ doesn’t come with an SD card. Moreover, the SD card only supports 1080p and 4KHD. Monitor with a higher refresh rate, and 1440p resolution won’t work.

And at the price rate of $400, Elgato 4K60 S+ is expensive. Plus, to utilize the device at full potential, you need a full 4K supporting console. To put it roughly, you require a 4K monitor with HDR support and PC able to support 4KHD editing software. Thus, the whole gaming setting becomes quite expensive.

Another bummer is there is no instant game view in 4K60 S+. It is surprising as other Elgato game capture cards come with the option.

Final Verdict

Elgato 4K60 S+ is the future of gaming. The 4K HDR view can elevate your gameplay experience to the next level.

If you plan on using a 1080p resolution for gameplay, you could give Elgato 4K60 S+ a pass. There are cheaper game capture cards available for that resolution. You should invest in Elgato 4K60 S+ only with a 4K supporting gaming console.