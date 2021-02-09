There are several RTX 3090 series graphics cards on the market. But there are some notable releases that we want to talk about. The Emtek RTX 3090, a South Korean Nvidia board partner, introduced a custom RTX 3090. The Emtek RTX 3090 Blower is a unique graphics card with a custom daughterboard solely to power the card.

Emtek RTX 3090 Blower graphics card comes with Dual 8-pin connectors ditching Nvidia’s 12-pin standards.

It is not the first time we have seen a blower-style RTX 3090. MSI has teased its RTX 3090 AERO GPU. The Emtek RTX 3090 Blower isn’t unique as the AIB offers the same custom designs used by companies like Palit.

But the card seems to use a different power design. Nvidia introduced the 12-pin power connector, changing the industry standard. It removes the need for multiple 8-pin power connectors. An excellent solution for the massive power draw of the RTX 3090. But that isn’t going to change an industry long standard yet.

Emtek used a semi-custom motherboard design. The Korean AIB used the reference board with a dual 8-pin connector. But in an odd move, they have sifted the 8-pin connector on a daughterboard. Usually, board partners don’t look at this as the right solution.

But it still is a good use as the power connector is rotated by 90-degrees. But Emtek spent some time and resources on the daughterboard avoiding Nvidia’s 12-pin power connector. The Emtek RTX 3090 Blower is a normal RTX 3090 in the heart. It has not received a single-factory overclock and strictly follows Nvidia’s spec sheets. The Emtek RTX 3090 Blower has a base clock of 1395 Mhz and 1695 MHz with the same 24 GB VRAM configuration.

It would take a lot of time for the 12-pin connector to be used as an industry standard. Till now, Nvidia is providing adapters for the 12-pin connector on the higher-end model. The RTX 3090 goes for around 2,797,000 Korean won or $2500.