How to Enable Dark Mode on Safari (Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android)

Browsing through light mode on your Apple devices can be quite stressful at night. The brightness can cause strain on your eyes especially for gadget-dependent routines. This is where the dark mode can come to your rescue.

Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices have a dark appearance setting pre-designed to help ease this problem. The dark mode setting not only helps work in a low-light environment but also makes the display look attractive.

You can follow the given steps to enable Dark Mode in Safari on your Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android devices:

How to Enable Safari’s Dark Mode on a Mac

Enabling Safari’s Dark Mode on a Mac is very easy. You can follow the given steps to do so:

Press on the Apple Logo on the menu bar of your Mac. When a tray appears, press on System Preferences.

Press on the General option.

This will lead you to a new window with various options, including changing screen appearances.

Spot the Appearances options. Press on the Dark setting.



How to Enable Dark Mode on an iPhone

You can follow the given steps to enable dark mode on your iPhone:

Navigate towards the Settings app on your iPhone. Press on the Display and Brightness option from the tab. Simply, press on the Dark mode under Appearances.

Your iPhone is now in Dark mode. Enjoy your new dark appearance setting. You can follow the same routine to revert it to Light mode from Appearances. You can also enable Dark Mode on your iPhone using another simple technique. Simply slide down the brightness level from your Assistive Touch menu and long-press on the brightness option. You will see various options, like Night Shift, True Tone, and Dark Mode. Tap on the Dark Mode option to enable it on your iPhone.

How to Enable Dark Mode on Your iPad?

You can follow the given steps to enable dark mode on your iPad:

Just like an iPhone, navigate towards the Settings app on your iPad. Press on Display and Brightness option. Press on the Dark mode under Appearances. Your iPad settings are now converted to Dark mode. You can follow the same routine to revert it back to Light mode from Appearances.

How to Enable Dark Mode on Android

You can follow these given steps to enable dark mode on your Android devices:

Press on the Settings application on your android device. Navigate through the various settings and press on Accessibility. Press on the Display option.

Select the Dark theme to turn it on.

How to Manually Enable Dark Mode on Applications on Your Mac

Enabling Dark Mode on your Mac automatically applies it to all applications and features on your Mac. You might have a preference for light mode in some applications and Dark Mode in others. You can manually enable Dark Mode on various applications on your Mac in order to be more selective with this feature.

Here’s how you can enable dark mode on the given applications:

Mail

To enable dark mode on your Apple mail, you can follow these given steps:

Open the Mail application located at the dock of your Mac screen. Press on Mail located at the menu bar. Press on the Preferences option. Now, press on the Viewing tab. Select “Use dark backgrounds for messages.”



Notes

To enable Dark Mode on your notes, please follow these given steps:

Open Notes from docks at the bottom of your screen. Press on Notes from the menu bar. Press on Preferences. Select Use dark backgrounds for note content.



TextEdit

To enable dark mode on TextEdit, follow these given steps:

Press on the Launchpad of your Mac. Search for TextEdit. Press on View in the menu bar in TextEdit. Select Use Dark Background for Windows.



Maps

To enable dark mode on your Apple maps, please follow these given steps:

Open Maps application from your dock. Press on the Maps option from the menu bar. Press on Preferences. Deselect the Always use light map appearance option on the tab.



How to Enable Dark Mode on Google?

You can also browse Google in Dark Mode. Simply, follow these given steps:

Go to Google.com on any browser on your MacBook. Press on Settings found at the bottom right-hand corner.

Press on the Dark Theme: Off option in order to enable it on Dark mode. Voila! You can now navigate through Google in Dark theme.



Related Questions

Does Enabling Dark Mode Help Save Battery?

Yes, enabling Dark mode on your device can help save battery, if not by a huge difference. Switching from the light mode settings to dark mode can save an average of 39%-47% battery power.

Is the Dark Mode Safer for Your Eyes?

Enabling dark mode can be helpful as it is easier on your eyes. There is a stark contrast between dark mode and the accustomed bright white screen. However, there aren’t clear benefits proving its superiority in safety compared to light mode.

Meanwhile, frequent use of highly dim brightness on your screen can also have a negative impact on your vision.

Is the Procedure on MacBook and iMac Same to Enable Dark Mode?

Yes, you may follow the same steps mentioned above in order to enable dark mode on your iMac.