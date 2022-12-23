How to Enable or Disable God Mode Windows

You can access and change the entire system settings using the Control Panel. God Mode takes all the Control Panel category and its settings and compiles them in a single folder. This allows you to easily access Administrative and management tools without having to navigate through any folders.

God mode contains more than 200 control panel settings that directly take you to the desired window to change said system configuration.

Enable God Mode in Windows

God Mode is not a feature that is just available in Windows 11, it has been around since Windows Vista. And the steps to enable it are the same on all versions of Windows.

Right-click anywhere on Desktop. Click New and select Folder.

Set the folder name as GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

Press Enter. Once you do this, the folder icon will automatically change to the Control Panel default icon.

Open the newly created folder. Click on the folder location tab to view the folder location.



Delete the folder that you created to disable God Mode.

Note: you do not need to create the folder in the desktop to enable God Mode. You can create the folder anywhere on your PC.