How To Enable Dark Mode In Windows 11

The Dark Mode display sets up lighter icons and texts on a darker background. Modern operating systems and many app/web interfaces allow switching to dark mode.

Windows 11 has a clean and attractive interface. But since it’s very bright, you might want to switch to Dark Mode. Or you may wish to enable Dark Mode after upgrading to Windows 11 if you’re already used to it.

The method to enable dark mode is very easy, and the only precondition is to have an activated OS. But even without activation, you can still set dark mode by tweaking your registry.

When Should I Enable Dark Mode

Here are some of the cases where Dark Mode proves useful: To protect your eyes from a bright screen in a low-light environment.

To save power on OLED monitors.

If you have photophobia (high sensitivity to light).

For aesthetic purposes.

How to Enable Dark Mode

You can enable or disable dark mode on Windows 11 from its Colors Setting. But there are also other ways to achieve the same effect as the dark mode. For this, you can use a dark theme or the high contrast theme.

Change Color Mode to Dark

This is the default method to enable dark mode on Windows 11. Here are the necessary steps:

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Personalization. Click Colors. Set the drop-down box for Choose your mode to Dark.



You can also pick Custom from the options. It loads two sub-menus where you can set separate color modes for Windows System and Apps.

The Windows mode only affects the Taskbar and its components like Start Menu, WinX menu, and so on. And the App mode affects the window of all apps and features. But some third-party apps have their own color scheme that overrules such settings.

You can also change the color scheme and transparency options in the Colors settings.

The process to turn off Dark mode is the same as above. You just need to set the drop-down box to Light.

Customize Dark Theme

You can also set lighter icons and darker backgrounds using a dark theme. So, for all intents and purposes, you can consider it as a method to enable dark mode.

Here’s how you can set a dark theme on Windows 11:

Open Settings and go to Personalization. Click on Themes. If there’s a dark theme already, click on it to select it. If not, click on Browse themes and add a dark theme from Microsoft Store. You can also make a custom dark theme by changing the Background, Color, etc., options and clicking Save.



Enable Contrast Theme

A Contrast theme uses limited colors to set up the interface. It’s like setting up dark mode, but with very high contrast.

You can’t choose transparency options with such themes, so it may not suit everyone’s taste. But you can still try it out using the steps below:

Open Settings and go to Accessibility. Click on Contrast themes. Choose a dark contrast theme from the drop-down menu and click Apply. You can also see previews for the contrast themes.

You can also click on Edit and change the colors per your desire.

Can’t Enable Dark Mode in Windows 11

Here are the possible solutions you need to carry out if you can’t enable dark mode on Windows 11.

Change Group Policy Settings

You can’t enable dark mode or change themes if there are restrictions in your policy settings. Follow the steps below to check and revert the relevant policies:

Open Run and enter gpedit.msc . Go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Control Panel > Personalization.

Make sure all Settings are set to Not Configured. Double-click on a policy, check Not Configured, and click Ok to change its State.

Restart the PC and check if you can enable Dark Mode this time.

Enable Dark Mode from Registry

If you haven’t activated your Windows, you can only enable dark mode from your registry. It doesn’t change your theme but allows you to switch the color mode for your system and apps. Here’s how you can enable dark mode using the Registry Editor:

Open Run and enter regedit . Navigate to Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Themes\Personalize

The entries AppsUseLight and SystemUsesLightTheme determine the respective modes for Apps and Windows. Set them to 0 for dark mode and 1 for light mode. Double-click on them to change the Value data.

Related Questions

Does Dark Mode Affect System Performance and Power Usage?

As far as System Performance goes, your color mode has no impact on it. But if we are talking about Power Usage, Dark Mode does decrease power usage for OLED Monitors.

On OLED monitors, the dark pixels remain Off, so only the light pixels consume any power. But for LCD or backlit LED screens, a full-screen light source in the background lights up all pixels. So, the energy usage remains the same regardless of the color mode.

Is Dark Mode Better for My Eyes?

Dark mode makes it easier to read and look at the screen in a darker or low-light environment. The high contrast between background and text makes it easier to spot characters.

But in bright environments, light mode holds superiority. In such cases, dark mode instead strains your eyes and makes it difficult to read texts. People with some eye conditions also find it hard to read white text on black background.

Also, keep in mind that dark mode doesn’t always give high contrast. A low contrast dark mode always reduces visibility.

We recommend only using dark mode in low-light conditions. Or you can enable the night mode, which decreases the screen light intensity.

If you want to use it for aesthetic reasons, use it anyway. We only recommend not enabling dark mode for its supposed health benefit.