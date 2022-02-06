Guide to Enchantment in Minecraft

Although Minecraft already has strong tools and armors, it may prove inefficient when facing a horde of zombies or bosses. So, to make our tools stronger and more durable, Minecraft lets us enchant our equipment.

Enchantment is one of the handiest and most important features in Minecraft. You can use enchants to make your tools stronger and drop more loot, get more items while mining, save yourself from falling, etc.

So, you have come to the right place if you are fairly new to the enchanting business. We have a complete guide to all the Minecraft enchantments below that can certainly interest you.

What is Enchantment in Minecraft?

Enchantment is adding the element of magic to your tools so that they can be stronger and more durable. There are several enchants in Minecraft that you can get depending on the tool you are enchanting. For instance, you can enchant your Bow with Infinity that gives you unlimited arrows, whereas you can give your sword a sweeping edge, increasing the damage dealt.

There are very few easy steps to add it to your item, whatever the enchant may be. Let’s look at the different ways you can perform enchantment in Minecraft.

How To Enchant In Minecraft?

You can enchant your tools and weapons in an enchanting table easily. However, there are a few steps to ensure you get the highest level of enchants from it. First, let’s take a look at using the enchanting table.

Using an Enchanted Table

An enchanting table is a block that you can craft in Minecraft and use to enchant your items in exchange for your experience points, often known as levels. You will need two diamonds, four obsidian, and one book to craft an enchanting table.

Mine four obsidian blocks with a diamond pickaxe. Head over to the crafting table and use three pieces of paper and leather to make a book first.

Once you have the book, place it in the top space of the middle column of the GUI. Now, place an obsidian block in the middle of the crafting GUI. Fill up the bottom row with obsidian blocks as well. Place a diamond on both sides of the obsidian in the middle.

You can then take the enchanting table from the product section of the GUI on the right.

You can start enchanting your tools as soon as you find a suitable place to put the table. However, it is best to know that using the enchanting table this way means you cannot get the maximum strength of enchants. You can make sure to get level 30-50 enchants on your tools by setting up bookshelves around the table.

Setting Up the Bookshelves Around Enchanting Table

As mentioned above, you can increase the enchant levels of the items you enchant in the enchanting table. You can easily do so by placing bookshelves one block away from the table.

How to Craft Bookshelves?

In short, you need six wooden planks and three books to craft a bookshelf.

Open the Crafting Table’s GUI by right-clicking it. Fill the top and the bottom row with any wooden planks equally. Place a book in each of the spaces in the middle row.

You can then grab the bookshelf from the right and place it in your inventory.

You will need fifteen bookshelves to ensure that you can use the enchanting table to get maximum levels on your enchants.

You can also come across bookshelves in the Stronghold or the Woodland Mansion. However, you will get three books instead of the shelf when they break. You can use these books to create more shelves. Additionally, if you have a silk touch, you can break the bookshelves and place them in your inventory without destroying them.

How to Set Up Bookshelves Around the Enchanting Table?

It is important to place the bookshelves one space away from the table. If you place it further or closer, it will not respond to the enchanting table. Let’s look at the easiest design of the bookshelves around the table using 18 shelves.

Place a bookshelf on one of the sides of the enchanting table, leaving a space. Do the same on the other two sides as well. Place two more bookshelves on both sides of the shelves you placed earlier. You should have used a total of nine bookshelves by now. Add another layer of bookshelves in the middle section. Add one more layer on both sides. Your setup should look like the picture below.



You can also get creative and design your layout for the bookshelves surrounding the enchanting table. Additionally, you can figure out if the bookshelves are working on the table or not by two significant methods.

The first sign that tells you the bookshelves are working is when you see the glyphs floating towards the table. Another is when you try to enchant an item, you can see the highest enchant on the bottom of the GUI.

Please remember that you can also have more than fifteen bookshelves surrounding the enchanting table. However, if you go higher than three blocks with the shelves, they will be out of range from the table and not work on it.

Using the Enchanted Table to Enchant Items

Now that you have the enchanting table setup, you can use Lapis Lazuli and your XP to enchant your tools. Let’s look at enchanting an ax for the ease of demonstration:

Access the enchanting table by right-clicking on it. Place Lapis Lazuli on the right side of the GUI. You can also see the outline for it in the space. Place the ax on the left side. You can find the list of enchants on the right. Since it’s written in the Standard Galactic Alphabet, also called glyphs, you can see the English translation when you hover the mouse over them. Choose the one that suits your needs best. If you have enough XP, you can enchant your ax with it.

Once the process is complete, you can take the ax, place it in your inventory, and use it normally. However, it is best to remember that once you enchant an item, you cannot use it on the table again unless you disenchant it using a grindstone.

Furthermore, you can find Lapis Lazuli while mining underground. They are blue and are similar to diamond ores. As for gaining XP, you can get it from killing mobs, mining, and doing other things in the game. You can even build an XP farm so that you are never short in XP while enchanting.

What are the Different Enchantments?

Since there are so many enchantments in the game, you might have difficulty choosing the best Enchantment for your item. We created a list of all the enchantments and their functions so that you can have an easier time.

Aqua Affinity

Aqua Affinity increases your mining speed underwater.

You can only add it to the helmets and the turtle shells.

It only has one enchantment level.

Bane of Arthropods

Using this enchant can on a weapon deals more damage and the slowness IV effect to the arthropod mobs such as spiders, endermites, silverfish, and bees.

You can add it to a sword and an ax.

It has five enchantment levels.

Blast Protection

Blast Protection decreases the damage done to you through explosions and the knockback effects.

You can use this Enchantment on armors.

It has four enchantment levels.

Channeling

Using this enchant will let you channel lightning when the weapon hits an enemy.

The weapon can only channel lightning if there is a thunderstorm.

Channeling has only one enchantment level.

You can enchant only the Trident with this enchant.

Curse of Binding

When you equip an item with a Curse of Binding enchant, you will not be able to take it out of the armor slot again unless you are in creative mode, if you die, or if the item breaks.

You can enchant armors, Elytra, and heads with the Curse of Binding.

It has only one enchant level.

It is a treasure enchantment.

Curse of Vanishing

The items with this enchant are destroyed when you die.

You can use this Enchantment on any item.

It has one enchantment level.

The Curse of Vanishing is also a treasure enchantment.

Depth Strider

Depth Strider lets you swim faster underwater.

You can only enchant boots with this Enchantment.

It has three levels of Enchantment.

Efficiency

Efficiency increase the speed of the tools you use.

You can add it to a pickaxe, ax, shovel, shears, and a hoe.

It has five enchantment levels.

Feather Falling

Feather Falling helps in reducing fall damage.

You can enchant boots with Feather Falling.

It has four enchantment levels.

Fire Aspect

Using weapons enchanted with Fire Aspect sets the enemy on fire when you hit them.

Only swords are compatible with Fire Aspect.

It has two enchantment levels.

Fire Protection

Fire protection decreases fire damage along with the burn time.

You can add it to your armor set.

It has four enchantment levels.

Flame

The Flame enchant lets you shoot burning arrows.

You can only equip the Flame enchantment on the Bow.

It has only one enchantment level.

Fortune

Fortune enchantment increases the rate of the items dropped while using the enchanted tools.

You can equip it with a pickaxe, shovel, ax, and hoe.

There are three enchantment levels of Fortune.

Frost Walker

This enchant turns the water under you to frosted ice. It also prevents you from taking any damage when walking on magma blocks and campfires.

You can only equip Frost Walker with your boots.

It has two enchantment levels.

Frost Walker is a treasure enchantment.

Impaling

Impaling lets you deal additional damage to the mobs that naturally spawn underwater.

You can only add it to a trident.

Impaling has five enchantment levels.

Infinity

Infinity lets you shoot infinite arrows from your Bow as long as you have one arrow in your inventory.

It is compatible with a bow only.

It has one enchantment level.

Knockback

Using the item enchanted with Knockback will knock the enemies back.

You can only enchant a sword with Knockback.

It has two enchantment levels.

Looting

When you use the item enchanted with Looting, the mobs you kill will drop more loot.

You can only enchant a sword with Looting.

It has three levels of Enchantment.

Loyalty

Using Loyalty on the Trident makes the Trident come back to you after throwing it.

Trident is the only item that is compatible with Loyalty.

Loyalty has three enchantment levels.

Luck of the Sea

Luck of the Sea increases the rate of high-tier loot from the sea or the ocean while fishing.

You can only use Luck of the Sea on Fishing Rods.

It has three levels of Enchantment.

Lure

Lure decreases the wait time for a fish or an item to “bite” on your fishing rod.

It is also only compatible with the fishing rod.

Lure has three enchantment levels.

Mending

You can use Mending to repair your items with the XP you gather.

Meding is compatible with all the armors, tools, and weapons.

Mending has only one enchantment level.

It is a treasure enchant.

Multishot

Multishot lets you shoot multiple from your crossbow.

You can add Multishot to your crossbow.

It has one enchantment level.

Piercing

Piercing makes the arrow pierce through mobs and shields.

It is compatible with a crossbow.

It has one enchantment level.

Power

Power increases the damage dealt by an arrow.

You can enchant a bow with Power.

It has five enchantment levels.

Projectile Protection

This enchant decreases damage from ranged items such as an arrow, fireball, or a trident.

You can equip your armors with it.

It has four enchantment levels.

Protection

Protection reduces most of the damage by 4% each level on Java and 5% on Bedrock Edition.

You can use Protection on your armors.

It also has four enchantment levels.

Punch

Punch adds a knockback effect to the arrows.

You can use it on your Bow.

It has two enchantment levels.

Quick Charge

Quick Charge decreases the arrow loading time on crossbows.

You can only enchant a crossbow with it.

It has three enchantment levels.

Respiration

Respiration lets you breathe underwater for a longer duration.

You can add it to your helmets.

It has three enchantment levels.

Riptide

With Riptide, you can launch yourself along with your Trident when you throw it, and it works only during rain or underwater.

Only tridents are compatible with Riptide.

It has three enchantment levels.

Sharpness

Using Sharpness increases your melee weapon’s damage.

You can enchant a sword or an ax with Sharpness.

It has five levels.

Silk Touch

Silk Touch enchanted tools let you mine any items the way they are.

You can use it on a pickaxe, ax, shovel, or hoe.

It has one enchantment level.

It is a treasure enchant.

Smite

Smite deals extra damage to the undead mobs.

You can equip it with a sword and an ax.

It has five enchantment levels.

Soul Speed

Soul Speed lets you walk faster on soul sand and soul soil.

It is compatible with boots.

Soul Speed has three enchantment levels.

Sweeping Edge

It increases the sweeping damage on swords.

Only swords are compatible with Sweeping Edge.

It has three enchantment levels.

Thorns

Thorns deal a little damage to the mob that deals any damage to you.

It is compatible with your armors.

It has three enchantment levels.

Unbreaking

Unbreaking increases the item’s durability.

You can use it on all tools and armors, including shears, flint and steel, and a shield.

It has three enchantment levels.

It is best to remember that you cannot find the treasure enchants through the enchantment table. You can get them through treasure chests around the world or by trading.

What is the Language of Enchantment?

Enchanting Table uses Standard Galactic Alphabets as its language. The arcane glyphs are what you see while interacting with the Enchanting table.

The glyphs were first seen as the alphabet substitution in the Commander Keen games. You can look at the picture below for its English translation.

What is the Best Enchantment Combination?

Since there are so many enchantments you can use, we recommend you try the following combinations on your tools and weapons for maximum effect.

For Armor

Every armor you wear can have Protection IV, Unbreaking III, and Mending.

You can add Aqua Affinity and Respiration III to your helmet.

Your boots can have Depth Strider III and Feather Falling 4.

You can also add thorns to your armor pieces if you want.

All your tools and weapons, including Elytra, can have Mending and Unbreaking III on them.

Your sword can have sharpness IV, Looting II, and Sharpness IV.

You can add Fortune III and Efficiency V on your pickaxe.

You can add Smite V on your ax.

You can use Silk Touch on your shovel.

The Bow can have Infinity, Power V, Flame, and Punch II. However, you cannot add Infinity on your Bow if you already have mending on it, and vice versa.

In addition to using the enchantment table, you can use enchanted books and an anvil to add more than one Enchantment to your items. This is because you cannot re-enchant an item through the enchanting table without disenchanting it first.

Now that you know everything about the enchantments, you can go ahead and conquer your world with enchantments or use it to gain profit from other players in multiplayer worlds by setting up an enchantment shop. The possibilities are endless.