How to Get Engravings in Lost Ark

Like most MMORPGs, Lost Ark also has many elements to character progression. Equipping higher-level items to your character and unlocking different skills in the game is common to many MMORPGs for buffing up your character.

In Lost Ark, Engravings do the same. They are passive abilities or bonus stats that help you buff your character. These engravings boost your regular stats like damage, defense, etc. This will help you with hard content in the game.

But even if you have played MMORPGs, engraving mechanics in Lost Ark can be confusing. This guide will help you learn all about Engravings in Lost Ark.

This guide will discuss the use, types, working, and how to acquire these engravings.

Categories of Engravings in Lost Ark

There are mainly two types of Engravings in Lost Ark. One is Combat Engravings, and another one is Class Engravings. There are 44 Battle Engravings and 2 Class Engravings Per Class in the game.

All character classes can use Combat Engravings, but Class Engravings are only for specific classes. So, first, be sure which playstyle you want to play before selecting your character class.

In many MMORPGs, engravings like mechanics give more stats to the character. It is the same in Lost Ark, but some engravings can debuff your character. This is why it can be confusing for many players.

There are two engravings based on buffs and debuffs, i.e., Blue and Red Engravings. Blue Engravings buff and red engravings debuff your character. So, don’t activate Red Engravings.

Also, like the rarity of the recipe, Engravings have rarity, which will grant you more Engraving nodes to invest in. Rarity is the same as of Recipes’.

Unlocking or Acquiring Engravings in Lost Ark

You can unlock Engravings after your reach Level 27. After you complete the “Speak with Thirain” quest, you will be able to access Engravings.

Although you will get Engravings at Level 27, it may not be needed. But once you near the end-game and get to Level 50, you need Engravings the most.

To know whether you have unlocked Engravings, you can press “ALT + I” on your keyboard, and Engraving Windows will pop up.

This is how you can unlock the Engraving for the first time. Engravings work on a points system. For every Engraving, there are three Levels.

Every Level has five nodes. So, you need 5 Engraving points for every Level. It is the same for both positive and negative Engravings.

To activate an Engraving, you must complete a Level. So, you need 5 points first to activate the Engravings. Here are some of the ways you can get Engraving points:

Engraving Recipes

Engraving Recipes are the major sources for unlocking Engravings and getting Engraving points in the game. You can farm Engraving Recipes from your available missions, dungeons, raids, and island quests.

Also, if you want to buy them to get fast Engraving points, you can get them in an Auction House or Merchant. But it will cost you gold and has no specific gold price.

First, you will get chests or pouches for Engraving Recipes. You will get a random Engraving Recipe after opening them. These recipes also have their tier.

Here is the list of Recipe Rarity:

Uncommon (Green) Rare (Blue) Epic (Purple) Legendary (Orange)

You can use these recipes based on their rarity on Engravings of the same rarity. For example, if you want to use your Rare All-Out Attack Recipe, your Engraving must be in the rare tier. Also, you need 20 Recipes to up your tier level.

After you unlock each rarity, you will get 3 Engraving points for each tier. So Uncommon tier will give you 3 points, Rare will give 6 points, Epic will give 9 points, and Legendary will give you 12 points.

Accessories

You can equip items or gears to your characters in the game, like Head and Armor items. You can equip accessories like a necklace, earrings, and rings. In Lost Ark, you can have a single necklace, two earrings, and two rings.

These accessories will grant you a basic stats bonus with engraving points. But with positive effects, they also come with negative effects.

Every accessory will give you three specific Engravings. Among these three, two are positive, and one is negative. So before using these accessories, you must see what you are compromising and what you are getting. Choose whatever suits your play style.

Depending on your Accessories Rarity, the Engraving points or nodes it provides varies. Higher rarity gives you more nodes or points.

Ability Stones

There are ability stones in Lost Ark that can buff your stats. You can equip these stones for their stats bonus. Like Accessories, Ability Stones also have both positive and negative Engravings. Two are positive, and one is negative.

In the early game, you cannot obtain these stones. These stones are specifically for the end-game content. You can get these stones in Raids, Chaos Dungeons, and other end-game contents.

Depending on your Ability Stones Rarity, the Engraving points or nodes it provides varies. Higher rarity gives you more nodes or points. At first, when you acquire ability stones, they are in raw form.

You cannot equip or get their engraving bonus in their natural state. You first need to facet these stones.

To facet them, follow these steps:

First, open your Map.

Go to the Manufacturing District in any continent you are in.

In Manufacturing District, you will see a blue stone icon with the tag “Ability Stonesmith.”

Go to the stone smith and interact with the NPC.

Then, you will see a list of all the ability stones you have.

Select a stone to see which stats it will give you. Choose the one which you want most.

Here is where things get tricky. You will see nodes on each Engraving of ability stones. You need to fill all the nodes to complete the faceting. But there is a certain success rate for the engravings.

You have to succeed more in positive Engravings than in the negative. Because it determines how many positive or negative effects are added. As you succeed, the chance of succeeding lowers, and if you fail, points will not be added, and the success rate increases.

So, it would help if you were very careful about what you want to try. It would help if you had lots of silver for this, so remember to have silver. Upon completion, you can equip the faceted stone.

Using these stones, you can get 11 nodes of certain Engravings.

Equipping Engravings or Imprints

You can equip any Engraving, Combat or Class. Equipping these Engraving will give you a boost for your chosen Engraving.

Each Engraving you equip will grant you six nodes or points for the same. So, you can get six nodes or points for two different Engravings.

So, these are the ways you can get Engraving points. If you use all these and get full nodes except for Engraving Recipes, you can get 38 nodes or points. You can invest in any Engravings of your choice.

As you have a limited number of nodes you can use, before spending on any Engravings, be sure what kind of gameplay you want. You can also see builds for different classes to know which Engravings will be best for you.