Enter Key, Backspace or Spacebar Not Working on Keyboard? Try These Fixes

After our previous article, on the keyboard not working, many of you mentioned having an issue with few random keys on the board. Among them,most of you asked about Enter key, Backspace and Spacebar keys.

This issue may occur because these larger keys are different from the others. Larger keys like the Enter key, Backspace, Spacebar have a special metal lever to balance the key presses. If the levers are not well placed it can cause the key itself to malfunction. You can fix this by removing the keys and checking if they’re properly placed.

Dirt and dust also cause the keys to malfunction. They hinder the connection between the key and the computer which may cause the keys to stop working.

If cleaning the dust off of the keyboard does not solve your issue, fret not there are a lot of other options you can try as well. They’re right here in this article below.

Why Are My Keys Not Working?

Dirt particles are the most common but also the greatest nemesis of any computer hardware. Dust obstructs the normal working conditions of any electronic device. So, scheduled cleaning is necessary to keep your device working in optimal conditions. Besides dirt there are also many other factors affecting your keyboard performance as well. Outdated drivers

Buggy updates

Filter keys and sticky keys

Virus or malware

How to Fix Keys Not Working?

While applying the below fixes, you can use the on-screen keyboard application to type any necessary keys. You can find the on-screen keyboard in the accessibility options. You can also use this application to navigate your computer. Here are some possible fixes for you.

Cleaning Your Keys

The first and foremost step is to clean your keyboard. You can try some easy cleaning methods listed below.

First remove the keys by using a thin blunt object like a prying tool. The larger keys such as the spacebar and enter keys have a metallic lever to keep them stable.

Gently remove the keys and use a blower to blow off the dust inside. You can also use cotton Q-tips to remove stubborn dirt.

Keys usually catch unsuspecting hair and lint as well. If blowing doesn’t push them out you can use a pair of tweezers to pick out the hair one by one.

After cleaning, be careful to put the metallic levers back the way it was.



Update Outdated Drivers

Old drivers corrupt system files which need to be replaced with time. Older driver files may conflict with newer files and cause direct hardware issues. You can update the keyboard driver through device manager.

Go to device manager. Find and expand the keyboard option. Right click on the keyboard option and click on ‘update driver’.

Then click on ‘search automatically for drivers’. You can also reinstall the driver by right clicking on the keyboard and clicking uninstall. The computer will automatically detect the keyboard and install the driver on your next reboot. Clicking on the ‘scan for hardware changes’ icon instantly detects and reinstalls the keyboard driver.

Windows update can also update the keyboard drivers along with any other outdated drivers. You can follow these steps to update windows.

Go to windows update. Click on check for updates.

It will check for any available driver updates and show you the list. Click on install now and it will install all required drivers.

It will automatically download and install the driver if updates are available.

Disable Filter Keys

Filter keys allow the users to disable repeated key presses. It is an accessibility option to avoid multiple mistaken key presses. You can try disabling this option in the accessibility settings. You can access this option from settings and then navigate to the keyboard settings. Along with filter keys you can also try disabling the sticky keys.



Scan for Virus and Malwares

Virus and malware are among the most. You can try scanning your computer for viruses, malwares and keyloggers. Although keyloggers are spyware, they can also cause keyboard malfunctions. A deep scan using an antivirus should flush out most malwares.

Windows defender is a great alternative antivirus which is pre-installed with windows. It’s not the best antivirus but it can do its job well. Here’s how you scan your computer for viruses using windows defender:

Open the system tray and click on the shield icon to open the windows defender. Click on Viruses & threat protection. Click on Quick scan button to perform a quick scan of the computer.

You can also explore some advanced scanning options by clicking on the scan options. Choose the full scan option to run a deep scan of your computer. It can detect some well hidden malwares but it takes a long time to finish.

If you don’t have an antivirus, you can download one for free online.

Perform System Restore

If the keys stopped working after a certain update, you can use system restore to change back into any previous point.

Search recovery in the taskbar. Click on open system restore. Choose the recommended restore point and click next.

Click on finish to start the recovery process. Careful to save all your newer files to your hard drive as system restore will also change back your desktop to the past state. Do not unplug the system or disconnect it from its power source before it completes.

Test for Hardware Issues

Spilling even small amounts of liquid can cause the keyboard to malfunction. So, if your keyboard is USB connected, try using it on another computer. Or use another keyboard on your computer. If the keyboard works on another pc, your computer might be at fault. And if another keyboard works well on your computer, your keyboard is defective.

A newer keyboard is always an option.