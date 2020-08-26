Epic and Apple continue their legal battle. It sets a significant precedent as the outcome may affect the video-game industry as a whole.

Fortnite developers filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple. They made public a thread of emails with Apple showcasing what the company is asking and why. It helped us see how Epic Games’ legal feud may help worldwide software and game developers.

On August 24, the Epic and Apple battle had the first court hearing. It was a preliminary hearing that took a desition favorable for the game developers. The law is forcing Apple to reinstate developer privileges to Epic. That means games and software running on Epic’s Unreal Engine won’t be going out of iOS or Mac ecosystems.

Following preliminary hearings will decide if Apple should reinstate Fortnite into its App Store.

Apple and Epic: The antitrust lawsuit A recent legal file coming from Apple reveals Epic had reached the iPhone creators beforehand. They let the tech company know they would introduce an in-house payment feature into mobile Fornite. Notably, “Epic Payment” circumvents Apple’s 30% cut on Fortnite in-game purchases. Apple warned Fortnite’s new payment feature would bring trouble back in June. Still, Epic went ahead with its plans. It seems Fortnite devs’ moves are more of a challenge than anything else. That’s what we learned on Apple’s legal document. As we explained before, the App Store is obvious with developers: if they want to sell for iOS, they can only sell through their App marketplace and surrender the 30% to the distributor. On the plus side, Apple shares its iOS software development tools to everyone distributing on its marketplace. Moreover, users can purchase anything on their iPhones through a single, verified payment method. Apple states Epic was expecting special treatment for its popular IP before making a calculated decision to breach the policies of the App Store. Epic founder & CEO Tim Sweeney filed an antitrust lawsuit against App. In essence, Sweeney swears Apple’s statements are “misleading.” He even made an email thread with Apple publicly available, so we learned what the company is asking from Apple. Apple's statement is misleading. You can read my email in Apple's filing, which is publicly available. I specifically said in Epic's request to the Apple execs, "We hope that Apple will also make these options equally available to all iOS developers…" https://t.co/yRio08fPSy pic.twitter.com/HsqjApFQeo — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 21, 2020 Epic is asking for an in-house payment option

Sweeney’s email to Apple execs laid out what its company is asking from Apple. Once, it looks like they are asking for free stuff.

First, they are asking Apple to let Epic Games handle its own “competing” payment option within Fortnite. I wouldn’t use the word “competing,” though. Cutting out the middle-man allows Epic to make their in-game purchases immediately cheaper. Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox 360 users are already enjoying the 30% discount on the whole store.

Hence, the real word is “overall better because we are disregarding Apple’s restrictive rules.” Why should users have to pay?”

Epic is asking for competing Epic Games store

The second request they have for Apple is the ability to run a separate mobile Epic Games Store on iOS as they do on Android. That means you would be able to buy the store’s free and priced games directly.

However, Apple doesn't allow app downloads outside of its own App marketplace. That means there's zero competition on Apple's side. Yet, I wonder: how much would Apple charge on a hypothetical Epic Games iOS app? Would they still cut a 30% fee for purchases on the Epic Games store because it runs with iOS software? That brings us to another problem. As Epic is also an app store, it's widely restricted on Apple. Epic can only offer its proprietary games through Apple while giving the more prominent company a 30% cut. Why do they have a store, then? They even created their solution as a friendlier Steam. In essence, they charge game devs 22% instead of Steam's 30%. They also give users monthly free games like "Remnant: From the Ashes" or "Hitman GoTY Collection" (August freebies). On top of that, they give game devs competitive deals. For example, Control creators Remedy got a new publishing deal with Epic as they will cover 100% of the expenses for their upcoming title. With a similar deal, they landed Hitman 3 as an Epic Games exclusive for PC. Lastly, most of their games are cheaper than what you find on Steam. Not to dish Steam, though, Valve's store is as amazing as Valve's games. It's just what it is: competition. Isn't that what the Western world likes? Still, Epic can revert the whole thing by simply taking out their in-house payment option. Following Apple's rules would bring Fornite back online on iOS. The idea that forcing Fortnite to add an extra 30% to cost of IAPs protects their customers is the sort of greed masquerading as altruism the tech press has let Apple get away with for years. Same as their privacy narrative which is really about shifting ad revenue to IAP/subs. https://t.co/euEqZMEkaC — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) August 18, 2020 Epic and Apple: the bigger implications. Everything points out at something more significant. It doesn't look like Epic is fighting for their in-game purchases. They are fighting against Apple's "monopolistic practices." They might not even need iOS Fortie to support their business. Epic Games has enough powers to make users migrate to Android to keep playing Fortnite. They already won the first step against Apple. Initially, the Cupertino company wanted to remove all Mac and iOS support to Epic's Unreal Engine. Even before the company took this desition back, Apple was already getting new backlash from other tech giants. In particular, Xbox Director Phil Spenser supported Epic's legal claims. He also wants to protect Unreal Engine access to Apple's Software Development Kit. Today we filed a statement in support of Epic's request to keep access to the Apple SDK for its Unreal Engine. Ensuring that Epic has access to the latest Apple technology is the right thing for gamer developers & gamers https://t.co/72bLdDkvUx — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 23, 2020 The more significant implications of Epic's legal actions against Apple are beyond these two titans. The outcome can positively affect game, mobile, and software developers alike. And not just giant mutants like Epic Games; independent software creators would benefit greatly as well. So far, the battle is going Epic's way. Currently, they are trying to bring Fortnite to iOS devices via a temporary restraining order. The order would allow Fortnite back alongside its problematic payment system. All digital distribution stores should start displaying the price of a product as the actual price of product + store's rev share cut. So people can see how much they are actually paying for the game and how much they are paying for downloading and purchasing from the store. — Jan Orszulik (@JanOrszulik) August 22, 2020 Epic and Apple: what's happening right now? So far, the battle is going Epic's way. Currently, they are trying to bring Fortnite to iOS devices via a temporary restraining order. The order would allow Fortnite back alongside its problematic payment system. Apple claims Epic can't legally support the restraining order as they brought the "alleged injury" upon themselves. Moreover, they accused Epic of "belligerent" behavior with its 1984 video parodying Macintosh's original commercial. "TROs [temporary restraining orders] exist to remedy irreparable harm, not easily reparable self-inflicted wounds." – Apple's legal team. Furthermore, Apple is also against Epic's #FreeFortnite campaign. Maybe they are against the fact Epic has made a lot of money with the legal battle. The campaing includes a social media hashtag, mugs, t-shirts, sweaters, a Fortnite tournament, and more. Notably, the competition includes a free skin of the evil Apple magnate:

The tournament also includes prizes like a gaming laptop, gaming mobile phones, a PlayStation 4, an Xbox One, or a Nintendo Switch.

“These are the final days of the entire Fortnite community’s ability to play together. Apple has blocked Fortnite from the App Store, preventing players from updating to new versions. Players on iOS devices will be left behind on Chapter 2 – Season 3 while everyone else jumps into the Chapter 2 – Season 4 launch on August 27.”

Lastly, Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 goes on unavailable for iOS devices.