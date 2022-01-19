How To Fix ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

The error code ‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’ is quite common for people who use Google Chrome. It is a DNS-related issue and restricts users from connecting to certain websites.

In some cases, users cannot access any website because this error code completely restricts them from connecting to the internet.

The error code ‘ ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED ’ could be caused by a number of things. From broken websites to 3rd-party cookie settings restricting access, this error can pop up quite often.

Fortunately, troubleshooting this DNS resolution error is easy and won’t take much of your time.

Causes of Error Code ‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’

It is generally caused when there’s something wrong with the TCP settings. Oftentimes, this error is displayed after using VPNs. Similarly, resetting the modem/router settings could also lead to this error.

Below are the most common reasons for ‘ ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’ errors.

Improper Network Connection

Computers do not understand the names of websites that we access. Instead, behind every name, there is an IP address, a combination of certain numbers, which is stored in the internet, DNS servers, your system, and subsequently browser cache.

If the website you are trying to reach is hosted on a private network it cannot be accessed through the internet. Make sure you are connected to the required network to access the desired webpage.

Website Down

If the website that you’re trying to access is undergoing maintenance or is down, for the time being, the chrome will show this error. If that’s the case, the error will be solved on its own when the website is up.

Faulty Internet Settings

If you can’t seem to access any website on the internet, the problem could be lying in the heart of your internet connection settings. Accidentally resetting the internet connection to its default settings is likely to cause the issue. If that’s the case, keep on reading, we have got a few solutions for you.

Broken Router/Cables

Faulty internet Router/Modem could stop working and cause the error code ‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’. Even with the Internet light blinking, the back-end connection could be interrupted, causing the internet to stop working entirely.

Anti-Virus Filtering Settings

Most anti-virus comes with web security as well. And in their filtering settings, some websites regarded as suspicious could be filtered out and prevent the users from accessing them. And when a user tries to access such a website, this error occurs.

DNS Cache

A corrupted or obsolete DNS cache could also lead to the error code ‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’. As a user accesses a website, the address is stored in the DNS cache and if the cache data is outdated, the error is expected. However, flushing the DNS cache is likely to solve the issue for you.

Browsing Data

Similar to DNS cache, many browsers maintain a cache library to offer a fast experience for the users. However, if a cached version of the website is stored in the cache library, the error is also expected. Fortunately, clearing the browsing data could be a simple fix.

How To Fix The Error Code ‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’

Fixing this error on Chrome isn’t a hectic task. We have a few easy fixes lined up below. Make sure to try all of these troubleshooting steps to make the problem go away. In case nothing works, we recommend consulting your internet service providers.

Troubleshooting the Internet Connection

Troubleshooting the problem with the connected internet can fix the error in most cases. Using the Window’s own troubleshooter digs deep into the registries and fix all the underlying issues. Perform these couple steps to troubleshoot the network connections for any abnormalities:

Right-click on the Internet/WiFi button on the taskbar. Click on ‘Troubleshoot Problems’.

The Windows Network Diagnostic window will pop up and the process of troubleshooting the problems will begin. In case this doesn’t fix the issue, keep on reading.

Clearing the Browser History

When the cache becomes too large in size, combing through data becomes even more time-consuming than fetching it from remote servers. Also, sometimes when the website updates its configurations like IP address, our browser fails to resolve the name to the corresponding IP address, causing the error message to pop.

Fortunately, wiping the browser history along with cookies will solve the issue. On Google Chrome, users can clear their browser history by performing the following steps:

Click on three dots at the upper-right corner of Google Chrome. From the menu, click on History. Alternatively, you can also Press CTRL + H to open Browser History Click on ‘Clear Browsing Data’ and select the entire time frame.

Note: Make sure to only check the “Cookies” box if you only want to remove cookies and browsing data. In case you’ve checked the box for “Password and Bookmarks, all the data you’ve saved will be erased.

DNS Configuration

Manually changing the DNS through Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) could solve the error. TCP is responsible for connecting users with the internet. However, if the settings aren’t working as they were supposed to, manually inserting the IP addresses in the DNS settings can certainly fix the issue. For manually altering the TCP configuration, perform the following steps:

Go to Control Panel Click on “Network and Internet” and then click on “Network and Sharing Center”. Click on “Change Adapter Settings” and the network connections will appear. Select the active internet connection and right-click on it. From the drop-down menu, click on ‘Properties’. Find and select “Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP IPv4) and click on “Properties”.

Check the box that says “Use the Following DNS Server addresses” and put in the following IPs: Preferred DNS Server – 1.1.1.1 OR 8.8.8.8

OR Alternate DNS server – 1.0.0.1 OR 8.8.4.4

After changing the DNS address we need to reset Winsock And Flush DNS

Press start and search for CMD. Right-click on CMD and “Run it as Administrator”. Run this command: “netsh int ip reset c:\resetlog.txt” and press “Enter”. After the operation is completed, run this command: “netsh winsock reset” and press Enter. And once the operation is completed, run this command: “ipconfig /flushdns” and press Enter.

Afterward, run this command to renew the DNS: “ipconfig /renew” Lastly, run this command: “ipconfig /registerdns”

Restart your Router/DSL Modem

If you cannot access any website on the internet with the error code ‘ ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’, it’s very likely that the internet isn’t working. However, in most cases, restarting the internet router/modem will fix the issue for you.

Before restarting the modem, look for the internet light on the modem, if it is blinking, it means that everything is fine on the backend. And restarting the router is likely to fix the issue. However, if the light isn’t visible, even after restarting the router, there could be a problem at the backend. Pressed connectivity lines or even a faulty router could also be the culprit.

Disable Anti-Virus and Firewall

Sometimes, anti-virus software interrupts network accessibility. The error code often appears when anti-viruses have put restrictions on the network connection.

Try disabling the Antivirus along with your Windows Firewall. Perform the following steps to disable Windows firewall:

Press Start and search ‘Windows Firewall’ and click on it. On the Windows Firewall page, find and click on “Turn Windows Firewall On or Off”.

Opt to turn off the Windows Firewall from the menu and then try to access the website that’s showing this error.

Note: If you are using any third party internet security software, turn off the firewall of the application as required.

Using VPN

ISP’s configuration sometimes restricts users from accessing some websites. In such a case, using a VPN would resolve the issue. If the pages become accessible after using VPN, contact your ISP for further information and assistance.

FAQs

‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’ is still not fixed.

In case after trying all the troubleshooting steps, the error isn’t going away then it is probably because the website you’re trying to access is down. The website could be undergoing maintenance and would be up in a few hours. Without going too far, it’s best to wait a few hours.

‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’ not allowing me to access the internet, What Should I do?

If you’re trying to access any website on the internet, even a search engine like Google, and your browser is showing the error code ‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’, your internet connection could be faulty.

Before reaching any conclusions, try to access websites using some other device, and if you can’t reach any website, it means that the internet is out and you must contact your ISP.

But, if you can access the internet on all your devices except the one that’s showing the error ‘ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED’, we recommend trying the “DNS Configuration” troubleshooting steps mentioned above.