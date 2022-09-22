Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website.

The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server, like router connectivity issues, proxy server, and corrupted DNS cache data. Simply put, any obstacles between your device and the internet are the responsible factors for this error.

How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” Error on Chrome?

Before we dive into the content, there are a few preliminary factors to take into account. For instance, you can sometimes even fix such minor issues with fixes as simple as restarting your Wi-Fi router. To properly hard reset it, press the Power button and let it rest for up to 15 seconds. Then, turn it back on.

Another way you can reset your router is by going to its settings. You’ll need to visit any web browser and paste the address 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 , and log in using your admin password.

Additionally, you may also restart your Chrome and try to revisit the website. If such tricks are of no use, here are some ways you can fix the address unreachable error on your Chrome browser:

Disable Proxy Server

In normal cases, it’s always ideal to have the Proxy server turned on since it helps look out for and prevent any malicious cyber-attacks by blocking websites. But this isn’t always accurate, and your desired website can also get blocked accidentally, causing the Unreachable Chrome error. So, the solution is to simply disable the proxy server temporarily. Here’s how you can do it:

Note: If you’re using public Wi-Fi or a hotspot, we don’t recommend turning off your proxy server.

Open your Windows settings. Go to Network & Internet and then select Proxy.

Select Set up beside the Use a Proxy Server option. Slide the toggle to turn it off.

Click on the Save option.



Disable Antivirus Software

If you currently have antivirus software, it can act similarly to the proxy server. Your antivirus can also block certain websites even when they are not actually harmful. So, it’s a good idea to turn it off and try revisiting the website on Chrome.

Disable Defender Firewall

If you don’t use any premium antivirus software, Windows Defender Firewall is a free-of-cost alternative. It does a good job of detecting viruses and keeping your PC safe. However, it can also block programs or websites that won’t cause any harm. So, we recommend disabling this temporarily. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Click on the Start menu and search for Windows Security. Select Firewall and network protection. Then, select Private Network.

Slide the toggle to turn off Microsoft Defender Firewall.

Click on Yes in the pop-up option.

Now, you can try accessing the preferred website on Chrome again.

Flush DNS Cache Data

Although the DNS records are useful, the cache data can have outdated or corrupted information/files. Such data can also be correlated with the Chrome error. So, clearing such cache files can be a good remedy. But you can rest assured as this won’t get rid of your browser history or user data.

Here’s how you can flush out the DNS cache data:

Open the Windows Powershell (Admin) by searching for it in the search bar. Type these commands:

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /renew

Now, you’ll notice this message “Windows IP Configuration. Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache.”

You can now try surfing Chrome again.

Change Your DNS Server

Chrome or any other browser requires your DNS servers to load any website. But if there are issues with the DNS server, Chrome can fail to load such sites. So, changing this DNS server can also help fix the unreachable error. Here are the steps to do so:

Go to the settings on your PC. Then, select Network & Internet and then click on Wi-Fi. Below it, choose Change adapter options.

Hit right-click on your network adapter and then click on Properties. Turn on the option that says Use the following DNS server addresses. Here, you can use Google’s Public DNS. Preferred DNS Server: 8.8.8.8

Alternate DNS Server: 8.8.4.4

Click on OK.

Remove Chrome Cache Data

Google’s cache data helps to load websites quickly. However, it’s equally ideal to get rid of these files regularly. This is because they can eventually get corrupted, which can invite many compatibility issues with Chrome. So, here’s how you can erase Chrome cache data:

Launch Chrome and go to Settings from the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner.

Go to Privacy & Security. Now, click on Clear Browsing Data. Here, you can also select the Time Range option.

You can also select other items like cached images, files, and cookies. Click on the Clear Data option.



Update Chrome

One of the many potential causes of such common Chrome errors can also be due to its outdated version. As newer versions get released, the older versions get less relevant and become sensitive to bugs or glitches. So, it’s important to keep your browser up-to-date.

Although Chrome can also update its version automatically, you can also manually check and install any updates. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open Google Chrome and click on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner. Go to Help and then select About Google Chrome.

Chrome will now automatically look for and install any available updates.

Remove Suspicious Extensions

Not all pleasant-looking extensions are safe on the Chrome web store. Some of them can have bugs, corrupted files, and even potential viruses. If you find any such extension in your browser, it’s best to get rid of them instantly.