How to Fix Windows Update Error 0xc1900223?

When trying to update Windows, your computer may get some strange error that says, “update to Windows xx, version xxxx – Error 0xc190023” which stops the computer from receiving and installing any updates.

As Windows constantly updates its OS, some hardware components may not work if the computer is not updated for a long time. Error 0xc190023 usually occurs when the computer cannot connect to Microsoft Update servers. Reasons for this might be an unstable internet connection or update services being stopped.

We can easily fix this issue if it is network-related. However, if some Windows Update system files are missing or corrupted, we may need to reinstall them all.

Although internet issue is one of the reasons, it is not the only thing that can cause a Windows update error.There are a few other things that can cause a Windows update to fail.Now, let’s look at those few reasons Windows Update gives errors. Unable to connect to Microsoft update server

Error with Software Distribution file

Windows Update Services not running

Here are some solutions explained in detail that might help you solve the Windows update error.

Replace Software Distribution Folder

The Software Distribution folder is a crucial system file that controls the Windows Update. If this file gets corrupted, you may have issues regarding the Windows update. You can find this folder in C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution.

If you are having some trouble with the Windows update, replacing this folder with a new one can fix the issue. Follow these steps to replace the Software Distribution folder.

First, we need to stop any Windows update service. These services include Background Intelligent Transfer (BITS) and wuauserv.

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run Type “cmd” without the quotation mark and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run the command as administrator. Type the following command. Press Enter after each command. net stop bits

net stop wuauserv

net stop cryptSvc

net stop msiserver



These services will only run during a windows update download and install. So, the command might say the service is not started. Ignore this message.



Once both services are stopped, we need to rename the SoftwareDistribution folder. This is done so that a new file named SoftwareDistribution gets generated when the service starts. To rename the folder, type the following command and press Enter. ren %systemroot%\SoftwareDistribution softwaredistribution.bak

ren %systemroot%\system32\catroot2 catroot2.bak

When you run the second command, it may say Access Denied. You can ignore this message and continue with the following steps. Now that we renamed both files, we can now restart previously stopped services. Type the following commands to start Windows update services. net start bits

net start wuauserv

net start cryptSvc

net start msiserver



Now, if you check C:\Windows, you can see two folders named SoftwareDistribution and software distribution.old. This means that Windows has replaced the SoftwareDistribution folder with a new one.

Try updating the OS once the process is complete. If the update is successful, we can now remove the softwaredistribution.old and catroot2.old files from System32.

The Troubleshooter is a useful feature in Windows that will identify and fix some issues that it detects. The Windows Update Troubleshooter will check all the services system files and give you a report of things that may be causing the problem.

To run the Windows Update Troubleshooter, please follow these steps.

Click on the Start menu. Go to Settings > System (Update and Security for Windows 10) > Troubleshoot > Other TroubleShooters. Now, run the Windows Update Troubleshooter.

Multiple Services need to be running when the Windows update starts. Your computer might not update or cause errors if these services are stopped.

Follow these steps to check if the Windows Update services are running.

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run. Type “ services.msc ” without the quotation mark to view all the services that run in the background. Search for Windows Update, right-click on it and select Properties.

Here, make sure that the Startup type is either Automatic or Manual.

Check the Startup up type for all the services mentioned below. Windows Update Service

Windows Update Medic Services

Cryptographic Services

Background Intelligent Transfer Service

DCOM Server Process Launcher

RPC Endpoint Mapper

Windows Installer

Once you change the setting, try to update to see if this solution fixed your issue. If the services are already running, restart the services by right-clicking the service and selecting restart.

Flush DNS Cache

Some connection issues may also cause this error when updating Windows. As 0xc1900223 error means that the OS cannot communicate to Microsoft’s Update service, we can try resetting the network stack to see if it fixes the issue.

We can reset the network adapter either from Windows Settings or Command Prompt. Follow these steps to reset the network adapter.

From Windows Settings:

Click on the Start menu. Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Advanced Network Settings > Network reset > Reset Now. This will reset all your network adapter settings.

From Command Prompt:

Press the Windows key + R to open Run. Type “cmd” without the quotation mark and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run the command as administrator. Type the following command. Press Enter after each command. netsh Winsock reset catalog : This command will reset the component that handles the network’s socket catalog.



: This command will reset the component that handles the network’s socket catalog. netsh int ip reset reset.log : This command resets IP Address and creates a log file on the working directory.



The above command will reset the following Registry values:

SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Tcpip\Parameters

SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\DHCP\Parameters

: This command resets IP Address and creates a log file on the working directory. The above command will reset the following Registry values: ipconfig /flushdns : This command clears DNS information

: This command clears DNS information ipconfig /release : This command clears current networking configuration

: This command clears current networking configuration ipconfig /renew : This command reconfigures network setting

: This command reconfigures network setting ipconfig /registerdns: This command re-registers the DNS information

Restart your computer once you run all the commands.

Run SFC and DISM Command

The System File Checker (SFC) feature allows users to verify any corrupted or missing system files and fixes them. If the Windows Update system files are corrupted, the sfc command will repair them.

You can follow these steps to run the System File Checker command.

Run Command Prompt as an administrator. Type “ sfc /scannow ” without the quotation mark and press Enter.

Restart your computer once the verification process is complete.

Once the System File Checker command is completed with the process, We need to run the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) command to check, scan and restore any corrupted OS files.

Follow these steps to run the DISM command.

Run Command Prompt as administrator. Type the following Command and press enter. DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth : This scans and repairs any common issues.

This command performs a cleanup and recovery operation on corrupted system Files.

Once you complete both SFC and DISM restart your computer.

Use Media Creation Tool

Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool lets you upgrade Windows to the latest version by installing it. This tool allows you to create a Windows Installation file on a USB or a DVD drive without deleting your personal files and application.

Please follow these steps to update Windows using Windows Media Creation Tool.

Download Microsoft’s Windows Media Creation Tool for Windows 10 or Windows 11 from the Internet. To run this program, you need to be logged in as an administrator. Open the file that you downloaded. Follow the installation process. If Windows asks to Upgrade this PC now or Create installation media, click on Upgrade this PC now. During the installation process, you can choose to Keep personal files and application, Keep personal files only, or nothing. Once everything is complete, click on Install.

If we face some kind of error when updating Windows from Windows Update, we can also perform a manual update from Microsoft Update Catalog. The Microsoft Update Catalog stores all update files that users can download and install manually.

Follow these steps to download and install Windows update manually.

Download the latest update from the official Microsoft Update Catalog website. Open the downloaded file Now, the installation process will start. This may take a few minutes to complete. Once the installation is complete, restart your computer.

Disable VPN

When a Computer is connected to a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the computer will get a new IP Address. Along with this, depending on the settings, your computer will also have a different DNS (Domain Name System) server.

Windows Update may give you some errors when connected to a new DNS. The OS needs to be using the default DNS to update your Windows. Therefore, disabling VPN to update Windows might be a good idea.

Please follow these steps to disable VPN.

Press the Windows key + I. Go to Settings > Network & Internet. Under VPN connection, click on disconnect. If you want to remove the VPN, Click on the downward arrow button and click on Remove.



Replace Host File

The Host file is a system file that every OS uses to connect domain name with IP address. A corrupted host file can stop a computer from connecting to a DNS server, which can stop Windows updates from functioning.

Follow these steps to replace a host file.

Open Notepad. Paste the following default code.

# Copyright (c) 1993-2006 Microsoft Corp. # # This is a sample HOSTS file used by Microsoft TCP/IP for Windows. # # This file contains the mappings of IP addresses to hostnames. Each # entry should be kept on an individual line. The IP address should # be placed in the first column followed by the corresponding hostname. # The IP address and the hostname should be separated by at least one # space. # # Additionally, comments (such as these) may be inserted on individual # lines or following the machine name denoted by a '#' symbol. # # For example: # # 102.54.94.97 rhino.acme.com # source server # 38.25.63.10 x.acme.com # x client host # localhost name resolution is handled within DNS itself. # 127.0.0.1 localhost # ::1 localhost

Save the file named as hosts.txt on desktop Now, rename the hosts.txt file as hosts (without any extension) Run Command Prompt as administrator. Type “ ipconfig /flushdns ” and press enter.

Close Command Prompt. Copy the hosts file from the desktop. Then, go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc Paste the hosts file. Click on Replace the file in destination. Restart the computer to save the changes.

Reset Windows

Updating Windows is a crucial thing for your computer to function smoothly. So, if the computer is suffering from an update error for a long time, resetting the Windows might be the best thing for the PC. However, this process should be a last resort if none of the above solutions works.

Follow these steps to reset your Windows.

Click on the Start Menu Go to Settings > Recovery. Click on Reset PC.

The OS will ask if you want to keep existing files or remove them. Click any one of them according to your choice.

If you choose to Keep my files, it will only reset the C drive and all your applications. This option will keep your files. However, if you decide to remove everything, the OS will remove all your files too.