Error 42125: Zip archive is Corrupted – Here’s How to Fix it

Users can experience some issues while compressing or extracting files with Zip archives. One common problem is the “42125 zip archive is corrupted” error. It occurs when the system can’t access data from the archive.

You can solve it by repairing your disk and system files or updating drivers. This article explains the factors that may cause this error and how you can handle them.

Causes of the Error

Missing or Corrupted Files in the Zip archive.

Use of unreliable Programs to handle Zip files.

Bad Sectors in the Hard Disk.

Corruption in the File System.

Presence of Malware in the Zip file.

Outdated Graphics Driver.

Fixes for the Error

Since there are several possible reasons for this, there are equally varied solutions. If you don’t know the exact problem for the error in your system, you may need to try all of them.

These solutions deal with software issues that can cause this error. For hardware causes, replacing the faulty hardware is the only practical method.

Update Graphics Driver

Most of the applications in your OS use the graphics card. When the graphics driver has problems, such apps may not work properly. Zip errors that occur during a full system scan or a boot-time scan may be because of outdated graphics drivers. In this case, you need to update the driver to the latest version. For this, follow these directions:

Search for devmgmt or Device Manager in the search bar and open the program.

or in the and open the program. Expand Display Adapters by clicking on the ‘>’ symbol.

by clicking on the symbol. Right-click on your driver and select the Update driver option.

on your driver and select the option. Then select Search automatically for updated driver software.

From there, follow the instructions from the prompted windows.

If you can’t update the driver, you can try uninstalling it. For this,

Right-click on your driver and select the Uninstall option.

on your driver and select the option. Click on the Delete the driver software for this device option.

option. Select Uninstall.

After this, go to the manufacturer’s website for your graphics card.

Install the latest driver for your card. Make sure to choose the correct version.

Check for Malware

Scanning for malware is a good idea if you encounter the “42125 zip archive is corrupted” error.

Sometimes, you may even first detect this error during a full system scan or a boot-time scan. It occurs in the presence of files that the antivirus program considers as malware in the zip file.

However, it may also be a false positive. Choosing an antivirus with very little impact on your daily operation is better for avoiding such cases.

To find out whether the file in question is safe to use or not, you can check it on some other system. Please use a system you believe to not interfere with the normal operation of files and applications.

If you are certain that there is no malware in the zip file, you can set your antivirus program to ignore the file. Otherwise, remove such files and get the files you need from reliable sources.

Remove Junk Files

Junk files accumulate when browsing web pages or running applications. These files can slow down your computer and cause errors if left unchecked. ‘Error 42125 zip archive is corrupted’ error is also one of the possible occurrences. To remove junk files from your system, follow these steps:

Search for cmd in the search bar. Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator .

in the search bar. on the and select . Click Yes on the permission prompt in case it appears.

on the permission prompt in case it appears. Type the command- cleanmgr and then press Enter.

and then press Enter. Select one of the drives and press Ok.

Disk Cleanup program will show a list of junk files. Select the file groups you want to delete and press Ok.

Do this for all drives.

Check and Repair/Replace Hard Disk

Bad sectors and file system errors can cause hard drives to become corrupt. The Operating System skips defective sectors disabling its access to the users. To check and fix such errors, you need to run the Check Disk command on the Command Prompt.

Before you do so, please create a backup of all the necessary files you need from the disk. Use the following steps to repair the disk:

Search for cmd in the search bar. Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator .

in the search bar. on the and select . Click Yes on the permission prompt in case it appears.

on the permission prompt in case it appears. Type the command- CHKDSK /f /r C: and press Enter.

and press Enter. After the process completes, use the same command for all drives. Just remember to replace C: with the drive letters.

If physical damage is responsible for the errors in the disk, you need to buy a new one. We also recommend upgrading to SSD as it has much higher fault tolerance.

Scan with System File Checker

Abrupt power loss, unsafe disk removal, system crashes, glitches and bugs in the saving process, and so on can cause corruption in the file system.

The System File Checker (SFC) restores corrupted or missing system files. Using this tool may resolve this error in a protected file. Even if it doesn’t solve the issue, running the SFC won’t cause any harm to your system.

You can do this using the Command Prompt as well. Follow these instructions:

Search for cmd in the search bar.

in the search bar. Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator .

and select . Click Yes on the permission prompt in case it appears.

on the permission prompt in case it appears. Type the command- sfc /scannow and then press Enter.

and then press Enter. Wait for the process to complete and check if the error still exists.

Update your System

Operating Systems get regular updates. These updates serve to fix bugs and provide new functions to your system. We recommend leaving the automatic update features on to evade any system problems. You can also manually install the updates. For this, follow the instructions below:

First, go to settings by pressing Windows key + I . You can also open the Start Menu and click on Settings (cogwheel symbol).

. You can also open the and click on (cogwheel symbol). Click on Update & Security .

. Here, you can see if updates are available or not. If they are available, click on Install now .

. You may need to run troubleshooters if you can’t update the OS.

Restart your PC after completing the update.

Re-download Zip file

If only one or some zip files show this error, you can download the files again. Download the files from a different source or by using any other system. This method can help in case of corrupt uploads or faulty download applications.

While, in reality, this does not fix the problem, you can use it if you have urgent need of the files. You can apply better methods when you have time to handle the underlying reasons for the error.

Use Zip Repair Tools

There are many software programs available that you can use to repair corrupt zip files. There are several cases where such programs have fixed this error. Some archive tools like WinRAR or 7-Zip themselves have recovery options.

There are also other easy-to-operate third-party Zip repair tools available in the market. These programs, however, cannot fix the files damaged due to hardware failures.