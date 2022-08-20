The Windows 10 update gave its users the accessibility feature to sign into accounts from multiple email services from its built-in Mail app. As ecstatic as it made Yahoo users, soon, most encountered the 0x8019019a error code while signing in to their accounts.

In most reported cases, the 0x8019019a was caused by an incompatibility issue in the Mail application. However, there are other issues with the Mail app asides from this. This article will discuss how the 0x8019019a error message is generated and how you can resolve it.

What Causes 0x8019019a Error Code?

You will encounter the error code 0x8019019 when you try to add your Yahoo account to an outdated or corrupted Mail application. When you try to set your account on an outdated Mail app, it causes compatibility issues. The system will fail to host the account, triggering this error message. Apart from the incompatibility issues, other causes such as a technical glitch in the system and incorrect installation can be the culprit behind the yahoo error code 0x8019019a. Here are the causes of the 0x8019019a error in bullet points: Outdated Mail App

Failed Installation of the Mail App

System Glitch

Outdated Windows

How to Fix Error Code 0x8019019a on Yahoo Mail?

There are four fixes you can try to fix the 0x8019019a error code. As this error is caused by the Mail app specifically, most of the solutions will revolve around it.

If you, however, need a quick workaround for this issue, you can always access your emails from the web version of Yahoo.

Refer to the fixes mentioned below to solve the 0x8019019a error while adding a Yahoo account on the Mail app:

Update Mail App

An outdated Mail app causes major incompatibility issues when a user tries to add a Yahoo account. The Mail app will not have the resources to maintain communication with the Yahoo servers.

Additionally, when an application pushes an update, the bugs from the previous installation are somewhat resolved. You may be facing this issue because you left your Mail app un-updated.

The Mail application is a built-in Microsoft application, so you can easily update it from the Microsoft Store. Follow these steps to update the Mail application on your device:

Launch the Microsoft Store. From the sidebar to your left, select Library. Locate and select the Get Updates button on the right.



Microsoft Store will automatically start installing any pending updates including for the Mail app.

Add Yahoo Account Again

Some users are unfortunate enough to encounter a technical glitch that causes this issue. Certain glitch fails the communication between the system and the server. This is one of the lesser severe issues that resolves itself.

You can delete and add your Yahoo account again to work your way around this issue. Follow these steps to remove and add your Yahoo account from the Mail app again:

Open the Mail app. Select the cogwheel icon from the left panel. Head to Manage Account from Settings.

Click on your Yahoo account, then select Delete account from this device. Select Delete on the next pop-up to confirm the action.

The Mail application will automatically remove the account. To add your account again, follow these steps:

Under the Manage accounts window, select Add account.

Choose Yahoo! from the Add an account window.

Enter the credentials to your Yahoo account. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Reinstall Mail App

Your Mail application may have run into a few bugs during the installation process that might be causing this issue. You cannot fix this problem by updating the application. You must delete and install the Mail app correctly to fix this issue.

Once you reinstall the program, the application has a clean slate to perform its tasks. If the fixes listed above didn’t help, you might want to reinstall the Mail App.

Here are the steps you can follow to reinstall the Mail App:

Hit the combination, Windows key + I to open the Settings application. From the navigation panel to your left, select Apps. Choose Apps & features. Scroll down to locate Mail & Calendar. Click on the vertical three-dot menu, then select Uninstall.



After successfully uninstalling the Mail app, you can reinstall it from the Microsoft Store. Follow these steps to get the Mail app from Microsoft Store:

Open Microsoft Store. Locate the search bar on top of the window. Enter Mail and Calendar.

Click on the Get button next to the application.

Microsoft Store will begin the installation process. Try signing back to your Yahoo account again after the installation is completed.

Update Windows

As the Mail app is a built-in application from Windows, leaving the system outdated, the application may run into issues. Periodically updating your operating system safeguards it from possible bugs that may malfunction the system and its apps.

You can check for updates and install if any from the Settings application of Windows. Follow these steps to update your Windows:

Open Start to open the Settings app. Click on the Update & Security icon. From the panel to your left, click on Windows Update. Select the Check for updates button.



Windows will alert you if there are any pending updates. Install all pending updates.