How to Fix Error Code 0x00000e on Windows

When your computer alerts you to a problem, the error code might make things seem even more mysterious at first. It’s not intuitive to be able to guess what each one means, and error code 0x00000e is a little more complicated than most because it can denote multiple problems.

However, understanding the meaning of the error code and how to get started addressing the issue puts you in a great position to fix it.

What Causes Error Code 0x00000e?

One of the components in your computer may not be connected or detected. Windows often doesn’t function as it should when something as simple as a hard drive isn’t detected. Many problems can cause this, so you’ll have to check all the causes. Corrupt System Files: Corrupt files can prevent Windows from successfully starting. There are ways to fix startup problems without having to reinstall Windows.

Corrupt files can prevent Windows from successfully starting. There are ways to fix startup problems without having to reinstall Windows. Startup Errors: Any other problems that prevent startup can also cause this error code to appear. Once you know your files are in good condition, check out other causes of startup problems to see whether that clears code 0x00000e . A few different problems can cause error code. Check each issue to find what’s preventing your computer from working correctly. Whether you start by checking into hardware or software problems is up to you. If your computer was working before and didn’t get moved or jostled, it might be better to start by checking the software. If it’s a new build or you installed new parts, the hardware is the more likely issue. I’d start by checking the hardware – but you know your computer best. I’d start by checking the hardware – but you know your computer best.

How to Fix Error Code 0x00000e?

You may have to do a few different things to clear the error code 0x00000e , but it’s usually fixable. However, if your hardware or operating system are too damaged, you may have to replace parts or reinstall Windows.

Check Your Hard Drive Connections

One of the common reasons error 0x00000e appears is the hard drive isn’t connected. When the hard drive isn’t detected – even if it seems connected to the naked eye – it can prevent the computer from starting up the way it’s supposed to.

Power down your computer, flip the switch on the PSU to cut the power, and then unplug your PC from the wall.

Open the computer to gain access to its internals.

Remove the connections between your hard drive, motherboard, and PSU. You want them completely disconnected.

Reconnect each one to both connectors. Make sure they’re fully inserted until you feel them slide into place. Be firm but do not force them in because you don’t want to damage the ports.

Don’t replace the side of your PC yet – you may need to work on a few other things inside. However, you can plug the computer back in, turn on the PSU, and power the computer on. Try to start the computer to see whether the error reoccurs. If it doesn’t, you may have solved the problem.

Even if the computer starts now, consider running a CHKDSK scan to ensure there are no errors on the drive.

CHKDSK Scan

A CHKDSK scan looks for errors on your hard drive and attempts to repair them. If reconnecting your drives fixes your computer – or if any of the software fixes below work – you should run a CHKDSK once you’re able to access Command Prompt.

Press the Windows Key + X. Choose PowerShell Admin (Admin).

Click Yes. Type chkdsk X: /f /r /x and replace the X with the letter of the drive you want to scan.

Press Enter. Type Y and press enter if prompted to shut down the PC.



Once the CHKDSK scan is done, you will get a report about whether it found errors and whether it could repair them. You should consider backing up your data and replacing the drive if it can’t.

If you can’t access your desktop, you can also open a Command Prompt window using Windows installation media.

Start your computer and press F8 repeatedly until the menu appears. Choose Repair Your Computer, and then Troubleshooting. Click Advanced Options.

Click Command Prompt.

Enter the commands to run the CHKDSK scan.

Another scan to consider running once you regain access to your operating system is the System File Checker. It can help find and replace damaged Windows files.

Set BIOS to Default

If your BIOS has custom configurations, try changing it to default and relaunch your computer. Something in BIOS may be preventing the computer from starting up. You can always take a snapshot of your personal adjustments to change them back if resetting your BIOS to default doesn’t fix the problem.

You can also remove the CMOS battery to reset BIOS. This small, round battery on your motherboard powers it and enables the computer to start.

Power down your computer, turn off the PSU, and unplug it from the wall.

Open your computer to access your motherboard. Look for a small battery.

Remove the battery from the device. There may be a clip you have to undo.

Wait five minutes. Replace the battery on the motherboard. Close your computer, reconnect to power, turn on the PSU, and power it on.

If this works, run a CHKDSK on your drives after you’re back on your operating system.

Automatic Repair

You may need to use external installation media for this step. If you don’t have it, Microsoft has a media creation tool you can use to create your own.

Start your computer and launch it from Windows installation media. Plug your installation media into the PC.

Turn on the PC and enter BIOS. Change the order of your boot device, so the installation media is first.

Save your changes and exit BIOS. Launch the Windows installation media screen.

Choose Repair Your Computer.

Select Troubleshoot.|

Select Advanced Options.

Choose Automatic Repair.

Let the process finish. Re-enter BIOS and swap back to your regular drive, and then attempt to start your computer.

Startup Repair

Another tool you can use with Windows installation media is the startup repair tool. It attempts to detect and fix problems preventing your system from booting. If you have damaged or corrupt files, this might help improve them.

Ensure your computer is launching from the installation media by changing the Boot Priority Order in BIOS.

Choose Repair Your Computer.

Select Troubleshoot and proceed to the Advanced Options screen.

Select Startup Repair.

Choose Shutdown.

If your computer boots correctly, then the problem may be solved. Startup repair is designed to fix issues with your startup process that cause errors like 0x00000e . If not, though, there are a few other things you can try.

Rebuild the BCD

Damaged or missing boot configuration data can prevent your computer from starting and give you the error code 0x00000e . You’ll have to rebuild it from the Windows installation media Command Prompt window.

Open a Command Prompt window. Remember, you can get to this by choosing Repair Your computer> Troubleshoot>Advanced Options>and >Command Prompt.

Type the following commands into the Command Prompt window. Input each one individually, press Enter, wait for the command to finish, and then move to the next one. bcdedit /export C:\bcd_backup

ren c:\boot\bcd bcd.old

bootrec /fixmbr

bootrec /fixboot

bootrec /rebuildbcd

Try to restart your PC.

If this doesn’t work, you may have a more severe issue.

Other Options

If these solutions fail, there are two more things you can do.

First, reinstall Windows completely. You can take your disk to another computer to back up your files before you start. (This is also a good way to test the disk and ensure its functionality isn’t the problem.) Once it’s reinstalled, the error shouldn’t reoccur unless it’s a hardware problem.