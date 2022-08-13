If you’ve encountered an “error code 8506” on your Fire TV, you might be prompted to update your app and system firmware. But does your screen gets stuck on the update screen? Or, even if you could complete the process, does it still show the same error and message?

Well, this can happen if you have blocked updates for your Fire TV using Debloat tools. Similarly, another reason could be no free space on your device. Fortunately, this issue is solvable with some minor tweaks to your Fire TV settings.

So, this article will guide you with several fixes for the problem.

What Causes Fire TV Error Code 8056?

Fire TV displays error code 8056 when there is an issue with the update of apps. Many users have reported they encountered such errors with Amazon Prime video. Some of the common causes are listed below. Unavailable Storage

Weak Wi-Fi signal Strength

Outdated Fire TV OS

Enabled Debloat tools that block updates

Prime Video Server Down

Corrupt Cache Data

How to Fix Error Code 8056 Fire TV

Since the error code prompts you to update the app, you can try downloading and installing that app again. However, if you still encounter errors, we have mentioned the 11 fixes after identifying the possible causes for the error below.

Restart Fire TV

You can restart your Fire TV to fix the system not responding or freezing. Restarting will take you back to the Home screen if your screen is stuck on the update. Moreover, many users have also reported that rebooting the device up to 3 times has solved the error. Thus, it should work on your Fire TV too.

You can restart your device by unplugging the power cord of the Fire Stick and plugging it back after 15 – 30 seconds. Or you can also restart from Settings using the following steps:

Open Settings from the main screen Then, go to My Fire TV

Choose Restart Again, select Restart to confirm



Check Your Network Connection

You might be unable to update Prime Video or system software on Fire TV if your device is connected to a weak Wi-Fi strength. So, you can check the Network Connection on your Fire TV.

Follow the steps given below.

From the main screen of the Fire TV, go to Settings Then, choose Network > Your Network Name

To see the status, press the Play/Pause button on your remote on your Network

Reboot Your Wi-Fi router



You can reboot the Wi-Fi router if your Fire TV shows a poor Wi-Fi signal strength. Restarting your home network will enhance the internet connection speed on your device. Thus, allowing you to resume update and complete it. Moreover, you can also try placing your router and Fire TV near for an improved signal.

You can unplug your router from the power source and wait up to 15 seconds. Then, plug it back and wait till it connects with your Fire TV.

Change Your DNS Server Manually

If your device does not complete the update, there could be an issue on the DNS Server. Thus, you can change the DNS Server on your Fire TV to solve the error code 8506. It will also influence the faster downloading speed of any apps on your Fire TV.

You can reassign to any other DNS server. However, for your reference, we have mentioned the steps for Google DNS below.

Navigate to Settings on your Fire TV Go to Network and choose your Wi-Fi Network

Then, note down your network connection details such as IP address, Subnet Mask, and Gateway. You will need them later Choose Forget Network Now, from the Network page, choose your Wi-Fi Network to join Enter your Password and select the Advanced option Now, you will be prompted to enter the network details you noted before Type Google DNS server address 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 or any other free public DNS server in the DNS Field (DNS 1 and DNS 2), respectively. Finally, select Connect option

Check for System Updates

You can check for System Updates if you can’t update Prime Video or other apps on Fire TV even after improving WI-Fi strength. Upgrading the Fire TV OS version might fix the error code 8056. There might be fixes for the bugs and glitches on the latest version.

Sometimes, you might have to check and update the system manually. So, you can follow the steps given below.

From the Home Screen of the Fire TV, navigate to Settings Go to My Fire TV > About > Check for Updates

Wait until you see Install Update. Select the update option You will see Your Fire TV is up to date if there are no updates available

Check Fire TV Storage

Your Fire TV won’t update the system or other apps because of a low storage device. Your device must have at least a free available space of 500 MB. You can uninstall unused apps to clear space if your storage is full.

Find out the steps given below.

Open Settings from your Fire TV Home Screen Go to My Fire TV > About Choose Storage



Clear App Cache and Data

If cache data becomes corrupt, it may have junk files that can lead to a system error. Thus, you might encounter glitches on the app when such files need to be cleared. You can clear the app cache and data on your Fire TV to solve the error updating the app or your system.

Follow the steps given below.

Go to Settings from the Home screen of Firestick Navigate to Applications > Manage Installed Applications

Highlight Prime Video and open it Choose Clear Data and Clear Cache Option

Uninstall Debloat Tool on Fire TV

Debloat tools are extremely helpful to clear bloatware apps that take up too much space on your device. Also, you can use the tool to block system updates on your Fire TV.

The recent update of Fire TV seemed to block the Fire TV launchers such as Wolf Launcher. Thus, you might have used the Debloat tool to bypass the update. The conflict between the tool and the device might cause an error in updating your app or system firmware.

So, you can disable the debloat tool on your Fire TV to solve the problem. It will unblock the software update URLs.

Re-Register Firestick

Since you can not uninstall the Prime Video on your Fire TV, you can re-register your Amazon account to unlink the Prime account. Also, you must make sure to log in to your account with Prime video subscriptions.

Find out the steps given below.

Open Settings from your Home Screen Go to Account and Profile Settings > Amazon Account

Highlight your Amazon account and choose Deregister

Again, from the same page, select the Register option Enter the prompted login credentials correctly and choose Log In

Check if Prime Video Server is Down

Basically, you encounter the error when Prime Video does not respond on your Fire TV. If none of the fixes work, there can be chances of an internal server outage. So, you can try playing the Prime Video on your other devices to see if it works. If the issue persists, the server might be down.

Factory Reset Fire TV

Performing a factory reset on Fire TV has also proven to solve the “error code 8506 on Fire TV.” We try our best to resolve the problem without a factory reset. However, it is the last resort if you still encounter the error even after trying all the fixes. Resetting the device to factory settings will delete all your information and downloads.

You can reset using your remote or from the settings. You can follow the steps whichever are convenient for you.

Using Remote

On your Fire TV remote, press the Back and Right part of the navigation circle and hold for up to 10 seconds Then, select Continue (Your device will reset automatically in case you don’t select either option)

From Settings

Open Settings Go to Device & Software > Reset to Factory Defaults

Choose Reset and wait till the process completes

Reach Out to Customer Service

You can reach out to Amazon Customer Service if your factory reset also does not solve the error. There might be a serious hardware problem that requires professional guidance.