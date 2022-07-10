Fix: Netflix Error Code M7121-1331-P7 and M7111-1331-4027

Many times, while using Netflix on your browser, you must have seen the error code M7121-1331-P7 and error code M7111-1331-4027. You might have trouble loading it even after refreshing the Netflix browsing page repeatedly.

You will face such error codes on your screen if you try to open Netflix from a browser that does not support HTML 5. Similarly, extensions with bugs could block you from using Netflix.

But don’t be troubled about it. Although the errors seem very technical and complicated, there are simple fixes you can try yourself.

So, from this article, let’s learn what these error codes mean and the 10 fixes to solve them.

What Are Netflix Error Code M7111-1331-4027 and M7121-1331-P7?

Netflix displays the error code M7121-1331-P7 when there is an issue with your web browser. Similarly, you also face such an error when you attempt to use it on incompatible OS software.

Netflix shows error code M7111-1331-4027 when you haven’t cleared the build-up data on your browser. It also means that you need to refresh your browsing data.

You’re most likely to face the following message while using Netflix.

Unexpected Error

There was an unexpected error. Please reload the page and try again.

Whoops, Something went wrong…

Causes of Netflix Error Code M7121-1331-P7 and M7111-1331-4027

The causes on why Netflix is displaying error codes M7121-1331-P7 and M7111-1331-4027 are: An issue with your web browser

Using Netflix with an unsupported operating system

Using a browser that does not support HTML 5

Internal Outage of Netflix Server

Extensions with bugs

Build-up and corrupted cache data

Streaming with a restricted network

How to Fix This Error Message?

Before implementing the fixes, you can try restarting your device. It will refresh the device and solve minor glitches and system freezing issues. Besides, you can find the 10 fixes for Netflix Error codes M7121-1331-P7 and M7111-1331-4027 below.

Check Operating System Compatibility

If it detects an unsupported system, Netflix blocks you from accessing or watching videos. So, the first thing you can do is check if you are using an operating system compatible with Netflix. Here is the list of Operating systems that Netflix supports.

Windows XP

Windows 7, 8, and 10

Intel-based macs

Use Html 5 Supported Browser

Netflix works on browsers that support HTML 5. So, if you are trying to use it from a browser that does not support it, Netflix will not allow you to access or watch videos. You will face an error loading it. So, you can install HTML 5 supported browsers to fix the issue. Also, you can check the System Requirements for such browsers. The list of browsers that Netflix supports are:

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Opera

Firefox

Safari on Mac

Update Widevine Content Decryption Module

Widevine content decryption module is Google Chrome’s content protection feature. If it’s outdated, you will experience Netflix Error Code M7111-1331-4027. To fix this issue, you can update it. Check out the given steps.

Enter Chrome://components on the address bar of your web browser Scroll down the list to navigate to Widevine Content Decryption Module Click on the Check for Update button. The status will display Component Updated. However, If it is up to date, the status will show Component Not Updated.

You can restart your browser and run Netflix again.

Update Your Browser With the Latest Version

If you are using an outdated web browser, it is highly likely to not support Netflix. There might be bugs and server glitches that will cause an error using Netflix. So, you can update your web browser with the latest version to fix it. But before updating, please make sure to save your work if you are using incognito mode. Updating the browser will relaunch it.

Since Google Chrome is a widely used browser, I have mentioned the steps to update it for your reference below.

On the top-right, click on the Three Vertical Dots ⋮ From the menu, choose Help > About Google Chrome If there is an available update, click on Update Google Chrome. You will see Chrome is Up to Date if you have the latest version.

Click on Relaunch

Restart Your Browser

You will see error code M7111-1331-4027 when Netflix detects that you need to refresh the information on your browser. So, you can restart your browser to troubleshoot the issue. Restarting will solve temporary glitches, freezing, and bugs. But before restarting your browser, you can refresh the Netflix page. Or, you can rather try entering the Netflix web address than opening it from the bookmark.

The simplest way to restart your browser is by clicking on the Close (X) button and opening it again. However, sometimes it might not close completely. So, you can Force Stop It and open it. Find out the steps below.

On Windows

Enter Ctrl + Alt + Del Choose Task Manager and right-click on Google Chrome Click on End Task

Relaunch Chrome

On Mac

Navigate to Apple Menu and click on Force Quit Select Google Chrome Click on the Force Quit button To confirm, again tap on Force Quit Relaunch Chrome

Disable Google Chrome Extensions

Some extensions on Google Chrome might have bugs and malware. So, for security reasons, Netflix won’t allow you to watch videos on your browser. In such a case, you can disable some google chrome extensions to fix it. Find out the steps below.

Type Chrome://extensions on the address bar of your web browser Choose an extension to disable Click Remove or Switch the Toggle off



Clear Browser History, Cookies, and Cache Data

If your cookies and cache data pile up for a long time, it can become corrupt. Such corrupted data on your browser will cause an Unexpected Error such as Netflix error code M7111-1331-4027. So, you can clear your browser history, cookies, and cache data to solve it. Follow the steps to clear on Google Chrome below.

Navigate to History by entering Ctrl + H on your browser and Cmd + Y on your Mac From the left panel, navigate to the Clear Browsing Data menu Click on Browsing History, Cookies and Other Site Data, and Cached Images and Files on the menu

Then, click on Clear Data

Use Netflix in Incognito Mode

If you are experiencing an error while using Netflix on your regular browser, you can try using it in an incognito mode to see if it works. You will know if third-party add-ons or unknown malware interrupt your streaming on a regular browser. Incognito Mode will not save your browsing history and cookie data of Netflix.

Reinstall Your Browser

You can try reinstalling your browser to fix any minor errors. Uninstalling the browser will clear malware or unwanted data. Then, you can reinstall it. So, follow the steps to reinstall Google Chrome below.

Navigate to Control Panel and click on Programs Go to Programs & Features From the list, find Google Chrome and right-click on it Click on Uninstall

Install Google Chrome again

Check Netflix Server Status

You will experience a Netflix error if there is an internal outage on the server. Although you cannot solve the problem on your own, you can check the status. Netflix Help Center will update the page if there is any interruption or service outage. It will let you know if there is an issue on Netflix or your device.

