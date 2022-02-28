Windows 11 is the latest OS from Microsoft that you can freely upgrade to if you use Windows 10. A lot of the gamers around the globe did upgrade their OS to the latest version. However, after doing so, many of the Valorant players started facing an error code VAN 1067 while playing the said game.

If you are one of those players facing a similar error, there is no need to scratch your head and work hard to find a solution to this problem. The error occurs due to secure Boot or TPM 2.0. Let’s look at how these cause the error code VAN 1067 in Windows 11 and how to fix it.

What is Error Code VAN 1067 in Windows 11?

The error code VAN 1067 can usually be due to Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 being turned off or not functioning properly.

These two features may not work properly if they are disabled or had any sort of malfunction. When you face this issue, it shows the following screen, and you get no other option than to quit the game.

Another minor reason you face the error could be a result of outdated Windows and Discord opening on startup. These things also interfere with Valorant and give you the error.

How to Fix Error Code VAN 1067 in Windows 11?

Now that we know what causes the error code VAN 1067 in Windows 11 let’s look at the solutions to said causes.

Enable Secure Boot

Secure Boot makes sure that the malicious files that invaded your system do not load while booting up. There may be some instances that something disabled Secure Boot. If that is the case, follow the steps below to enable Secure Boot on your PC.

Restart your PC by holding the Shift key and pressing Restart to enter Windows Recovery Environment. Once you are given options when the reboot is complete, select troubleshoot. Go to Advanced options. Select UEFI Firmware Settings. Your PC should restart and enter the boot menu. Go to the Security tab by using the arrow keys. Find Secure Boot and enable it if it is disabled.

It is best to keep in mind that you won’t be able to interact with any options in the Security tab of the boot menu without setting up a Supervisor password. Hence, it is advisable to set a password first as that is the only option you can interact with first.

Enable TPM 2.0

Trusted Platform Module is a security-related software that deals with Windows Hello for identity and Bitlocker for data protection. Windows 11 requires you to have TMP 2.0. Hence it might have been disabled by something earlier.

You can follow steps 1-5 from the section above to get to the Security tab in the BIOS menu. Then go to the option to let you enable TPM. Please note that the Security tab may have different names like Advanced, Trusted Computing, etc., depending on your motherboard manufacturer.

Additionally, the TPM option may also have a different label such as TPM State, AMD fTPM switch, Intel Platform Trust Technology.

Update Windows

One of the minor chances for you to face the error code VAN 1067 while playing Valorant in Windows 11 is when not up to date with the firmware. You can follow the steps below to ensure that your Windows is fully updated.

Open Search and look for Windows Update Settings. Once in the menu, press the Check for Updates button located on the right.

When the Windows is done checking for updates, It will automatically download and install the updates. Restart when the system prompts you after the installation is complete.

Disable Discord

Some players solved the error by not allowing Discord to run when the computer starts. You can go to Discord’s settings and stop it from opening every time you boot your PC.

Launch Discord and press the User settings button located at the bottom left, next to your Discord name. Go to Windows Settings. Disable the first option, “Open Discord,” under System Startup Behavior.

Restart VGC Services

The VGC service is a part of Vanguard Anti Cheat. If the VGC service does not function properly, then the chances are you may face the error code VAN 1067.

Open Run dialog by hitting Windows Key + R and type in services.msc and hit Enter. Look for the option VGC and open it by double-clicking. Choose Start.

Now, on the “Startup type” section, change it to Automatic if the value is manual. Apply and save your changes. Check whether you face the problem or not.

These are some of the best fixes for the error code VAN 1067 in Windows 11 while playing Valorant. We hope one of the solutions helped you in solving the error.