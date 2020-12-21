The Rocket Lake CPU is gearing itself for its launch in Q1 of 2021. The reports from Twitter user HXL showcases fascinating numbers for the upcoming Core i9 – 11900 CPU. The 8 core Rocket Lake CPU has an awkward 1.8GHz base clock making it like an early engineer sample.

The Core i9 – 11900 8 core ES CPU found with 4.4 GHz boost clock tested on the Z490 platform

The Core i9 – 11900 is the low powered version of the flagship Core i9 – 11900K. Both feature the same 8 core 12 threads lineup and 16 MB cache. They share the same Intel Xe 32 EU graphics. The Core i9 – 11900 comes with a slight disadvantage with its lower clock speed and locked multipliers. The locked Core i9 comes with a few disappointing numbers.

QV1J=11900 es turbo

ST：4.4

MT：3.8 CPUZ

ST 582

MT 5262 Source：xianyu app pic.twitter.com/tUpeMI9pl4 — HXL (@9550pro) December 20, 2020

The Core i9 – 11900 has a base clock of 1.80 GHz and a boost up to 3.80 GHz. As for now, we think that the presented Core i9 is an ES sample. The ES sample single-core clock speed was able to reach 4.40GHz with a TDP of 65W. The Core i9 subjects to draw at least 125W at the peak, whereas the Core i9 – 11900K draws over 250W at peak.

The Core i9 – 11900K was tested in the CPUZ benchmark on the Z490 platform. The testbench’s full configuration isn’t available, but the leaked photos showed the Core i9 paired with an AMD Radeon graphics card. But the 400 series motherboard platform looks to be replaced by the upcoming 500 series motherboard.

Nevertheless, the Core i9 shows good performance even though it reports to have a lower clock speed. The 4.5 GHz boost only scores 582.1 in the single-threaded workload coming 2 points behind the current flagship Core i9 – 10900K—the ES CPU scores 5262.0 in the multi-threaded score.

RKL-S test~

CPU-Z

45/41

ST 597.3 MT 5686.2

R23

ST 1444

R20

ST 561 MT 5214 Some information about 11900k

CPU-Z

ST: Maybe can reach 700, who knew?😏

🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/GwYhfk1lwV — Raichu (@OneRaichu) December 20, 2020

Twitter user OneRaichu later reported another system with the same ES CPU. The ES CPU was running 4.6 GHz in the single-core boost clock. It scores 597.3 in the single score and 5682 in the multicore test. The clock speed improvement sure does carry over the performance of the CPU. The user also posted Cinebench R23 and Cinebench R20 scores.