Elder Scrolls Online has finally announced the release date of its long-awaited expansion, Gates of Oblivion. The title set to release on June 1, 2021, is creating a lot of buzz among fans.

The game’s official teaser was premiered during The Game Awards 2020 show. And the hype is not stopping ever since.

This release is expected to bring several improvements and a new set of storylines. More iconic locations are added to the title, and the creator plans to release a set of Downloadable Content Packs with Gates of Oblivion.

Elder scroll’s official site states:

In the Gates of Oblivion adventure, you can explore a new storyline told throughout all of ESO’s 2021 content releases, including the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition DLC and The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Chapter. In this year-long saga, you will unravel the ambitions and schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

As promised, the gates of oblivion have a yearlong story arc: Flames of Ambition – Set to release on 8 March 2021 for Mac, PC, and Google Stadia Burning Secrets Into the Deep

Blackwood – Set to release on 1 st June 2021 for Google Stadia, Mac, and PC A Mortal’s Touch The Emperor’s Secret

June 2021 for Google Stadia, Mac, and PC Blackwood Storyline

Q3: Unannounced Dungeon Pack – TBC

Zone DLC Prologues

Q4: Unannounced Story Zone – TBC

What does the Elder Scrolls Online Trailer reveal?

The first trailer, released back in December, brings barely anything for the players to grasp. However, it reveals an elf badly suffering from brutal nightmares. All this is happening to the elf from the book that he found from somewhere, and now it is serving as the source for the dark visions.

What the ESO – Gates of Oblivion 2nd Trailer Reveals?

Recently, the developer released the 2nd trailer on their official YouTube channel just about a month ago on 26 Jan 2021. Unlike the first trailer, it brings a video of three-minute that reveals the mood and tone of the newly announced upcoming chapter. Furthermore, the trailer reveals that the chapter will continue with the path of Hell and Despair.

Get ready to embark on a Brand-new Adventure

The destruction of Tamriel is near to start and the world once again needs legendary heroes who couldn’t only save from being smashed, but also restore the peace and glory as the world had been enjoying many years ago. Aside from PC and Mac, Gates of Oblivion is planned to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.