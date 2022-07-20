7 Ways to Fix Evernote Not Working on Your Device

Over the years, the convenience that Evernote has offered to you may be great. A note planner that not only organizes your digital notes but also syncs them throughout your devices.

But, it can stop working when you least expect it. This problem presents itself in varied forms like abrupt crashes and syncing issues.

If the problem originated from the server side there’s not much you can do. However, if something else is causing the problem, you can put a stop to it.

Why Is Evernote Not Working?

Evernote may not work for varied reasons. If its server is updating, it can interrupt the service. Likewise, Evernote’s cache files can also act as a hindrance. The service is down during Evernote’s weekly updates. Pending updates of the app could be the next reason. App cache of Evernote has built up. You crossed the app’s device limit. Data app or incompatibility of Evernote is disturbing its operation.

How to Fix Evernote Not Working?

For Evernote to work, a good internet connection is a must. Check and refresh the internet connection. If there are no connection issues, check Evernote’s status blog.

The servers of Evernote update weekly. These updates are well-intentioned for sure. But, this might inconvenience you every now and then. Checking its status blog lets you know if the app is updating.

The updates usually take place on Wednesdays around 2 to 6 pm Pacific Time. Depending on the time zone you’re in, the time of the update can differ accordingly. During these hours, the service can be down, eventually resulting in Evernote not working.

Relaunch Evernote

When Evernote is not working, you may have a problem closing the app. So, force quit Evernote and then, proceed to launch the app again.

On Mac

Hit the Option + Command + Escape keys. When the force quit menu appears, select Evernote from the app list. Click Force Quit. In the displayed dialog box, click Force quit to confirm. Now, click the Finder icon from the dock. From the sidebar, select Applications. Locate and open Evernote.

On Windows

Hit Control + Alt + Delete keys. Click Task Manager. Select Evernote. Select End Task.

In the search field, enter Evernote. Then, double-click to open the app.



On iPhone

In newer versions, swipe from the bottom on the home screen. And, pause or hold in the middle of the screen. Swipe either left or right to find Evernote. Lastly, swipe up in Evernote’s preview to close it. Now, to start the app, go to App Library by swiping past the pages of the Home screen. Search for Evernote in the search field at the top of the screen. Tap Evernote to open it.



On Android

With Evernote open on your phone, swipe from the bottom of the screen and hold. Then, swipe the app either to the left or right to close it. To reopen Evernote, swipe from the bottom. When all apps on your phone show up, locate and tap Evernote to open it.

Maintain Device Limit

In the case of Evernote Free, you cannot have more than two devices using the app. Suppose you’re using the app on your iPhone, Mac, and iPod, a total of three devices, it will not function efficiently.

Evernote only has the device limit. So, you don’t have to be concerned about using several accounts on the same device or app.

However, with a paid subscription, there won’t be a need to bother about the device limit. You will be able to use as many devices to use Evernote and it will still work as usual.

Update Evernote

When it comes to updating apps, don’t even bother thinking twice. So, every time Evernote is not working, check for its latest updates. This works like a pill for your impaired app. It will lessen potential security threats, refine compatibility with your system and other apps, and more.

This is how you update Evernote on your device.

On Mac and Windows

Open the Evernote app on your device. In the menu bar, select Help. Then, click on Check for Updates.



On iPhone

Go to App Store. Select your profile icon, located at the top of the screen. Locate Evernote to see if the update is pending. Tap Update, next to Evernote.

On Android

Visit Play Store. Search for Evernote in the search field. Tap Evernote and then, select Update.



Remove Evernote Trash

The trash accumulates the removed notes from your notebooks. Clearing them might be helpful when Evernote is not working. But, in the case of Evernote teams trash, only the admin can remove the trash.

On Mac and Windows

In the left pane, select Trash. Select the notes. Then click on Delete permanently or Delete notes permanently. On older versions, select Erase note or Erase selected notes.



To delete the trash completely, you can take the step shown below.

Select Empty Trash. You’ll find it in the upper right of the note list.

On iPhone and Android

In the trash, open the note you want to delete. Tap the three-dot (Options/More actions) button. Select Delete note forever.



To remove the trash entirely, here’s what you need to do.

Open the trash. Tap the options or more actions button (without selecting any note).

At last, select Empty Trash.



Restart Your Device

When Evernote is not working, restarting the device can be of help. This will help launch your phone afresh by clearing the apps and their background processes.

Here’s how you restart your device.

On Mac

Click the Apple menu. Select Restart.



On Windows

Click the Start button. Select the Power icon. Click Restart.



On iPhone

Press and hold the side button or volume button on the iPhone. After the power-off slider shows up, drag it to turn off the phone. Wait for around 30 seconds. To turn it back on, press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.

On Android

Press and hold the power button. On the power menu, tap the Restart option.

Reinstall Evernote

If the problem persists, you can uninstall the app and reinstall it. This helps Evernote to diagnose and solve any existing problem.

But, you first want to back up your Evernote account and notes. Meanwhile, you can also have a copy of your activity log saved.

After that, you can uninstall and reinstall Evernote without worrying about losing your notes. Here’s how.

On Mac

For Mac, click the Finder icon. Then, from the Finder sidebar, select Applications. Drag Evernote from the list to Trash, at the bottom-right of the screen.

On Windows

For Windows, navigate to Control Panel>Programs>Programs and Features. Then, select Evernote and click Uninstall.

To install Evernote back on your Mac and Windows, follow these steps.

Go to the official site of Evernote. On the top-right side, click on Download. After the installation file downloads, open it. Accept the agreement and hit Next or Install.

After the app installs, click Finish. In the sign-in prompt, enter your Email credentials if you already have an account. Or, if you’re new, you can create an account or Sign in with your Google account. Click either Sign in or Continue.



On iPhone

On the home screen, tap and hold the Evernote app. Tap Remove App. Confirm by tapping Remove

On Android

Press and hold Evernote on the home screen. Tap Uninstall. Select Uninstall again to confirm.



To install it back on iPhone and Android, here are the steps you need to follow.

Now, visit Play Store or App Store. Enter Evernote in the search field. Select the App. Tap Install or Get, next to the app.



Seek Official Support

If the aforementioned fixes didn’t fix the problem, check out the suggestions from Evernote Help & Learning. Trying out their advice may get Evernote to work.

Likewise, the discussion forums of Evernote users can also be helpful. Or, the team of Evernote is also available to help you with your issue, at desperate times.