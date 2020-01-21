We’re just a few weeks away from Samsung’s Unpacked event that is set to take place in San Francisco on February 11, 2020. There are a lot of rumors and expectations floating around amid the event about the new Samsung flagship phone — the Galaxy S series.

In 2019’s event in August, we got to see Samsung reveal its another flagship phone Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Book S, an ultralight laptop. This year Samsung is all set to launch its brand new Galaxy S series phones. And following the chronological order, the name was supposed to be Galaxy S11. However, the makers are now following the footsteps of their rivals, Apple and altering the chronology of the numbers. Since the phone is launching in 2020, the rumors are Samsung Galaxy S11 is now Galaxy 20.

What to Expect

Evidently, no one knows for sure what is to come but there have been lots of rumors flying around amid the Unpacked 2020 event. Whether Samsung sticks with the chronology or opts for S20 is the biggest debate going on right now. But there are a few more speculations.

If Samsung goes with the name S20, then it’s likely that there will be a few more versions of the phone. Rumors are they will be Samsung Galaxy S20 for the standard version. The middle version will be called S20 Pro or S20 Plus 5G. And the most advanced version will be S20 Ultra 5G. Previously, they were rumored to be S11E, S11, and S11 Plus.

The 5G behind the names is a clear indication that the phones will support 5G thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and Samsung Exynos 990 G processor.

But one thing to look forward to in the latest S20 series is the 108-megapixel camera. The leaked images show that the phone will come with four back cameras in a rectangular design that would stick out of the surface. And on top of that, a powerful front-facing camera!

However, the 108MP camera is only available for the S20 Ultra 5G version. Other specs include a 10x optical zoom lens, time-of-flight sensors (ToF), 120Hz AMOLED display and a monstrous 5000-mAh battery.

Rumored Specs of Each Phone

Since the speculations suggest that Samsung is launching three versions of the S20 phones, so here are the rumored specs according to the early leaked information.

Galaxy S20 5G

Screen: 6.2-6.4-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: 12MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide, and 64MP Telephoto Cameras with 3x Optical Zoom. 30x Digital Zoom and up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording.

10 MP front-facing camera, Up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording.

Exynos 990 7nm Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor

128GB Storage, Micro SD up to 1TB

4,000-mAh Battery

IP68 Water Resistance

Android 10.0 with One UI 2.0

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Screen: 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: 12MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide, 64MP Telephoto Cameras with 3x Digital Zoom, ToF sensor, 30x Digital Zoom, up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording.

10MP front-facing camera, up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording

Exynos 990 7nm Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor.

128GB Storage, Micro SD up to 1 TB.

4500-mAh Battery.

IP68 Water Resistance.

Android 10.0 with One UI 2.0.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Screen: 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: 108MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide, 48MP Telephoto Cameras with 10x Optical Zoom, 100x Digital Zoom, ToF Sensor, up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording.

40MP Front-facing Camera, up to 4k 60FPS Video Recording.

Exynos 990 7nm Chipset.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor.

512/128GB Storage, Micro SD up to 1TB.

5000-mAh Battery.

IP68 Water Resistance.

Android 10.0 with UI 2.0

Verdict

Everything sounds promising about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The 108-megapixel camera is something to look forward to. The Snapdragon 865 processor would come as an essential spec, especially to support 5G. However, the 5000-mAh battery is definitely something to talk about!

With all the features, the Samsung Galaxy S series is definitely not going to be cheap. The rumors suggest the price range is above $1,000. So you better get your wallet ready if you’re a hardcore Samsung fan and looking forward to the launch of the new Galaxy S20 series.

The Samsung Unpacked 2020 event is set to take place on February 11, 2020, in San Francisco.