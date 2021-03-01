The iPhone 13 is months away from launch. It is quite early to see the iPhone 13 cause the iPhone 12 just launched with good reception. The rumors have already poured in about Apple’s next iPhone.

We heard leaks with the 120 Hz screen, new Touch ID, and no ports. The A15 Bionic processor paired with the Qualcomm 5G modem will push the flagship device far and wide. Apple looks to improve the LiDAR sensor, camera, and battery life of the new iPhone 13 base and Mini models.

Apple is looking forward to the portless design, but how will it fare against the Samsung or Xiaomi flagship devices? We still have a lot of time till Fall, so let’s go through the rumors for the Next Big iPhone.

The Launch:

Apple always releases the new iPhone during the fall. Looking at the previous launches, we can see the new devices hitting the shelves on September 24. The pandemic pushed behind the launch of the iPhone 13. Now as the dust settled we might see the iPhone launch returning to previous known dates.

iPhone 12S?

So there are rumors like Apple is not naming their new phone as ‘iPhone 13’. Apple is returning to its S model number. The S name is reserved for the improved version of the older phones. The S naming started from the iPhone 6 series where the S denoted the improved version.

There is also a superstition to avoid the number 13. Builders also avoid the 13th floor to keep away the bad omen. This is just a superstition, but Apple did previously ditch the iPhone 9 and straight up jumped to the iPhone X series.

iPhone 13 design

There are tons of leaks regarding the design of the upcoming iPhone 13. People have been hinting at the iPhone 13 to have a portless design. Many posts are showing the render images of the iPhone 13.

The wide bezel on the top has slimmed, increasing the screen ratio, but that doesn’t quite make much of a difference. Much to say the Face ID will still stay on the device, but Apple looks to add in the new Touch ID system.

Apple did patent an acoustic Touch ID system under the screen. The new Touch ID system adds more security to the device. But that is well said easily than done. So might not get a Touch ID on the latest iPhone 13.

As in terms of design, Apple is all together dropping the ports from the new devices. The iPhone 13 will ditch the lightning port for charging and data transfer. Apple is focusing on the Airdrop and wireless charging. It will spark a great revolution for mobile devices. The iPhone 12 ditches the charging port and that is to be followed by the upcoming device. The iPhone 13 will improve the overall battery life of the device. Meaning that the new device might be quite bigger than the iPhone 12.

Finally a 120Hz display?

Apple has already showcased its 90Hz display of the latest iPad model. The fluid display offers a great user experience while scrolling and playing games. According to ET News, Apple will adopt the 120Hz refresh rate of the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Talking about the 120Hz refresh rate, the two new iPhone 13 Pro models will have dynamic refresh rate scaling. The new LTPO panel from Samsung offers a variable refresh rate, saving tons of battery life. The LTPO panel uses minimal components, meaning the iPhone 13 can retain the same frame as the iPhone 12.

Recent leaks hint at the always-on display. Android devices have had the technology for some time. Now Apple users are finally getting the always-on display with a video demonstration on how it works.

iPhone 13 Specifications:

Apple has improved a lot in its silicon performance and production. After the huge success of the M1 chip, the company is likely to release the A15 Bionic chip. The A15 is the successor to the powerful A14 Bionic.

The A15 Bionic is likely to be based on the 14nm process node. It can potentially improve the performance of the device and the efficiency. The settlement between Apple and Qualcomm shows the new iPhone using the latest Qualcomm X60 5G modem. It not only improves the reception of the device. But also has the smallest footprint and a lower battery drain.

All the new devices will have the same 3 GB of RAM. If the rumors of the portless design are true, then Apple will have to come up with a faster wireless charging system. Most of us don’t want to wait around just to fill up our devices. The iPhone 13 will ditch the 64 GB storage and start with 128 GB up to 512 GB variants.

Camera

There isn’t much floating about the camera on the upcoming devices. Apple will implement the older triple camera array on newer devices. It would take a lot of time and research from Apple before we finally see a quad-camera array behind the iPhone 13.

Apple might increase the optical zoom abilities of the upcoming devices. The post-processing on the IOS devices beats the top of line Samsung or Huawei. But according to new leaks, the iPhone 13 comes with improved night photography and delivering portrait mode videos.

So these are the leaks on the upcoming iPhone 13 or we might say iPhone 12S. Still, new reports have been developed in the community with new tips and speculation. We have a lot of time till we get more information on the final iPhone 13.