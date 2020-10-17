EVGA released its new updated BIOS For the top of the line GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra. The GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra boasts a substantial 450W power limit reaching new height for overclocking. The overclocker and enthusiast community rejoice as the card reaches a new height improving its overall performance.

EVGA releases fine-tuned XOC BIOS pushing the power limits at 450W

EVGA has tons of overclockers and enthusiasts backing up their community. It goes to show that EVGA loves its community and listens to what their users tell them. The latest BIOS for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra is fine-tuned for the high-end overclockers and enthusiasts.

The default TDP of 380W is increased to 450W maximum limit. There won’t be much performance gain, but the TDP is increased in the EVGA Precision X1 software.

The RTX 3080’s 450W max power limit will help enthusiasts push the cards to its limit. Overclocker looks to beat the best of the best with their expertise, and a suitable card is needed to be the best. There are also few custom graphics cards to feature a 400W or above high power limit.

The 450W XOC power limit nets a far better overclock and graphical scores. EVGA holds the clock frequency world record for its RTX 3090. The unreleased flagship KINGPIN Hybrid card has the highest clock frequency and graphic scores, and with a similar BIOS, the RTX 3080 can be pushed to its absolute high limits.

Here is an update by EVGA’s Jacob Freeman regarding the 450W XOC bios release:

EVGA_JabobF (Jacob Freeman): Due to many users request, have a new BETA BIOS that increases the maximum Power Target. This BIOS is only intended for the extreme overclocking user and does not have any other changes. Please note the following for the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra: This update will increase the power consumption while overclocking, and is recommended you have adequate cooling and power (850w+ Gold minimum) when using this.

EVGA does not guarantee any performance increase or overclock while using this BIOS update. Any other questions or concerns will be answered in this forum thread only. Please post below your results and feedback! BIOS Instructions for EVGA Geforce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra (Windows Installation): Download the correct .zip file below for your graphics card below.

Extract the files to a location on disk.

Make sure no programs are running in the background, and double click Update.exe

Press “Y” to begin the update.

DO NOT TURN OFF POWER OR RESET DURING THE UPDATE PROCESS!

After update, restart PC. EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA – BIOS 1 (Normal ) | BIOS 2 (OC) NOTE: There are 2 BIOS’s, one is for the BIOS when switched to the normal stock position, the other if switched to the OC position

Overclockers and enthusiasts will be glad to hear this news and we expect mind-blowing clock speed on the RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra. The BIOS has been made public and we expect great 3D Mark scores.