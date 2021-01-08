Overclockers and hardware enthusiasts check your wallet. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro copper graphics card with a great aesthetic and water block. It is one of the limited edition water-cooled cards from EVGA for the RTX 30 series.

EVGA unveils the custom GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card

EVGA is introducing the latest GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper graphics card. It falls in the EVGA’s two custom enthusiasts graphics card. The KINGPIN series has the Hydro Copper and the Hybrid variant. Both the card features the same PCB, but the Hydro Copper features a custom-loop water block.

The Acrylic glass on the front of the GPU showoffs the large copper block and the micro-channel fins. The glass panel on the front showcases the internal beauty and the large copper block used for cooling.

The card’s copper block makes direct contact with the GPU, efficiently cooling the VRAM and the VRMs. The KINGPIN Hydro Copper is a single-slot design with an attractive backplate with the EVGA KINGPIN Logo.

The RTX 3090 EVGA KINGPIN is identically similar to the EVGA Hybrid. It will feature the same 12 layer PCB and a huge 23 Phase VRM design. The RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro uses a triple 8-pin connector to power the graphics card. The card draws over 450W at peak thanks to its custom XOC BIOS. Plus, EVGA went ways to add triple-BIOS allowing the users to push the hardware to its limit.

The RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hydro Copper comes with a single HDMI 2.1 connector and triple DisplayPorts. It all in all is an enthusiasts card with features built for overclocking and squeezing the most of the GA102 GPU. There is no information about the release date, pricing of the model. According to the reports, EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN might cost above $2000, beating its RTX 3090 KINGPIN Hybrid cousin. As said earlier, it is an enthusiasts card packing tons of overclocking and better cooling feature with a touch of artistic aesthetic.